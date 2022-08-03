ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fastly: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Fastly Inc. (FSLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The cloud software developer posted revenue of $102.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Fastly expects its results to range from a loss of 18 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $102 million to $105 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Fastly expects full-year results to range from a loss of 68 cents per share to a loss of 63 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $415 million to $425 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSLY

