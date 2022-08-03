Two people killed in plane crash in South Haven

Read on wkzo.com
SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK
SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO
Related
wkzo.com
Police searching for Wayland man missing since Thursday morning
WAYLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — In Allegan County, Wayland Police are looking for a man who’s been missing since Thursday morning, August 4. Authorities say 63-year-old Ronald Jensen was last seen around 10:30 a.m. walking away from his home at Windsor Woods Trailer Park on Superior Drive near Reno Drive in Wayland.
wkzo.com
D-Angelo Davis sentenced to life for 2020 double murder
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to life for double murder of a Kalamazoo Township couple on Friday, August 5. D-Angelo Davis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for breaking into a Kalamazoo Township couple’s home and assisting in two murders.
wkzo.com
CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 Community Level
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County is now among 18 counties in Michigan that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level. That’s according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was released on Thursday. Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties are the only counties in...
wkzo.com
Lafler murder case bound over to St. Joseph County Circuit Court
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB/WNWN) – A St. Joseph County murder case has been bound over to that county’s Circuit Court. A preliminary exam was held on Thursday in St. Joseph County District Court in the case of 35-year-old Michael Lafler who has been charged with the October 15, 2021 murder of 33-year-old Chelsea Wallen in her Colon home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County youth fair & family festival all new for 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Youth Fair & Family Festival has been reimagined for 2022. Organizers say the all new event will focus on highlighting 4-H programs and youth education, while providing agricultural education to children and families. 4-H livestock and horse shows are set to...
Comments / 0