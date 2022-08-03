Fire Alarm Forces Disney Resort Guests Into Torrential, Dangerous Storm

Read on insidethemagic.net
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
3 great pizza places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Cast Member still (allegedly) haunts the Hollywood Tower of TerrorEvie M.Orlando, FL
travelawaits.com
Getting From The Airport To Walt Disney World Just Got Cheaper
Getting from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Disney World just got much more affordable. For the next month, the Sunshine Flyer has extended its Summer Special so kids ride free. From now until September 5, kids ages 3–9 ride free on one-way and round-trip travel. They’ll still need a ticket,...
Glamping At This Florida Ranch Will Make You Feel Like You're In An Old Western Film
There's a glamping resort in Florida located at a ranch near Orlando, and it doesn't look anything like the Sunshine State. Forget the beaches, this campsite looks like the set of an Old Western film and it's so charming!. Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo has various different stays, like...
8 Airbnb Experiences You Didn't Know Existed In Orlando & They Are So Affordable
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. Orlando is one of the most widely known cities in Florida and it has no shortage of activities. While some are so overdone, the central Florida hot spot also has so many Airbnb experiences that aren't basic and totally worth the value.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
3 great pizza places in Florida
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:
kennythepirate.com
Popular Disney World transportation deal is extended!
Getting to and from Disney World just got cheaper with the extension of this transportation deal. Disney’s announcement that they were discontinuing free Magical Express transportation left many Guests stressed about how to get to and from their Disney Resort. Many companies rose to the challenge, but Sunshine Flyer goes above and beyond those other companies.
fox35orlando.com
Bad Bunny concert at Camping World Stadium: Road closures in Orlando you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - Music superstar Bad Bunny will be in concert at Camping World Stadium on Friday night and officials are shutting down several roads in the afternoon to prepare for it. If you plan to drive there, parking lots open at 3 p.m. There will also be a free...
orlandoweekly.com
Caribbean American Heritage Festival to happen in downtown Orlando this month
Get ready for a last summer blowout (even though summer doesn't end until December), in just over a week when the Caribbean American Heritage Festival takes over the Seneff Arts Plaza downtown. The festival promises to be a showcase of Caribbean arts and culture and cuisine. There will be a...
sebastiandaily.com
Wildfire fully contained in Micco
We’re on the scene where at a wildfire in Micco, Florida. The fire is in Brevard County. Its now fully contained. No injuries, and no threat to structures. Fire was reported about 90 minutes ago. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with...
High flying drone comes within 8-feet of Delta flight landing at Orlando International Airport
A Southwest Airlines pilot reported seeing a drone flying 2000-feet over Orlando International Airport Thursday afternoon. Moments later, a Delta Airlines pilot reported that the same drone narrowly missed their windshield by 8-feet. The FAA limits the altitude of drone flight to 400 feet and areas around airports are highly...
click orlando
Soft sand restricts beach driving, causes big problems in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Before you hit the beach in Volusia County this weekend, make sure you have a plan for off-beach parking if you don’t have a four-wheel drive car. Beach safety officials said they are running into major problems with cars getting stuck with the sand being even softer than usual this time of year.
Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys
MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
