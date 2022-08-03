AJ Styles Recalls Pitching Triple H For WrestleMania Opponent

During an interview on the MackMania podcast, WWE's Paul Heyman was asked his thoughts on the WWE Biography series that is airing on A&E and why he chose to be a part of it:. “If I find the subject matter compelling, if I find it riveting, if I know things about the subject matter that this many years later have never been revealed, or a perspective that has not been offered, or one that needs to be reinforced, that’s a project I’m willing to sign off on. I turn down far more projects than I allow myself to be involved in because I’m really picky.”

