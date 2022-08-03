AJ Styles Recalls Pitching Triple H For WrestleMania Opponent

Read on 411mania.com
wegotthiscovered.com
The reaction to Ronda Rousey’s WWE suspension is hilarious
This past weekend was one of WWE‘s major annual events: SummerSlam. Yet little did WWE know, one part of their show would become breaking news today, with major media outlets failing to realize it’s all part of the script. Perhaps the most highly-anticipated match at SummerSlam was Ronda...
PWMania
Lana Recalls ‘Weird Moment’ Having to Practice Kissing Dolph Ziggler in Front of Vince McMahon
Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) recently spoke on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Perry talked about her rehearsals for her skit where she had to kiss Dolph Ziggler:. “The crazy thing with Dolph that was super awkward...
stillrealtous.com
Rhea Ripley Responds To Fan Who Says She’s Transforming Into A Male
Rhea Ripley has been climbing the ladder in WWE for years now and she’s established herself as force to be reckoned with. Ripley has dominated the competition and during her time with the company she’s managed to win the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT UK Women’s Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Tweets For The First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE
The Boss is back! At least on Twitter, anyway. In her first tweet since walking out of “WWE Raw” with fellow WWE superstar Naomi on May 16, Banks said, “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”. Banks’ tweet refers to her...
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
PWMania
Lex Luger Would Try to Walk on Stage if He is Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
WWE Legend Lex Luger recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. Here are the highlights:. Sting’s renaissance in AEW: “I love it. I can’t believe he’s doing what he’s doing, but I love watching. We just saw each other. I always want the best for him.”
stillrealtous.com
The Undertaker Reacts To Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
Recently Vince McMahon retired from WWE and now Triple H is in charge of creative for the company. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Triple H’s new role as everyone from the fans to the talent are anxious to see what lies ahead. During an interview with ESPN,...
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
The last few months have been interesting for WWE as the company has been going through major changes. Vince McMahon recently retired and now PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon was officially removed from WWE’s internal talent roster earlier this week. It was noted that Vince McMahon was listed...
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'
CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Comments On His Son Dewey’s Future Following WWE Exit
WWE Hall Famer Mick Foley has commented on his son Dewey’s future following his exit from WWE. He was released in June of this year. Foley mentioned that he feels like his son would be able to work better if he had fewer constraints, given his good track record. He said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dewey ended up working somewhere else, given that he was working extreme hours while still part of WWE.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Former Champion Returning To WWE
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years, but with a new regime in charge fans have wondered who could return to the company in the future. Fightful Select is now reporting that former NXT Champion Karrion Kross had been discussed as a name of interest for a possible WWE return.
Yardbarker
Paul Heyman says Roman Reigns will offer The Rock a WWE Title match
During an interview on the MackMania podcast, WWE's Paul Heyman was asked his thoughts on the WWE Biography series that is airing on A&E and why he chose to be a part of it:. “If I find the subject matter compelling, if I find it riveting, if I know things about the subject matter that this many years later have never been revealed, or a perspective that has not been offered, or one that needs to be reinforced, that’s a project I’m willing to sign off on. I turn down far more projects than I allow myself to be involved in because I’m really picky.”
411mania.com
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reveals Biggest Regret From His Feud With The Rock
During the Attitude Era, The Rock and Triple H were two of the biggest stars in WWE, and they went on to have a rivalry that went on for years. Triple H and The Rock had some classic matches, but they never got to have a one on one match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
PWMania
Updated WWE Clash at the Castle Line-Up, New Title Match Revealed
The new #1 contender for WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is Shayna Baszler. Baszler won a Gauntlet Match on this week’s post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown on FOX, becoming the #1 contender. Aliyah was defeated by Sonya Deville to start the Gauntlet, although Raquel Rodriguez later defeated Deville. Rodriguez subsequently defeated Shotzi, Xia Li, and Natalya until Baszler won the bout by pinning Rodriguez. Morgan sat ringside as it was being played out.
411mania.com
Gauntlet Match, Roman Reigns Appearance Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced that there will be a gauntlet match tonight with the winner getting a Smackdown Women’s title match at Clash at the Castle. The participants include Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Sonya Deville. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will also have an appearance. Here’s the lineup for the show:
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Commentators Weren’t Given Heads Up About Recent Scary Spot
WWE celebrated its 35th annual SummerSlam event on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, with the show showcasing a new era under the new head of WWE creative, Paul Levesque (fka Triple H). “The Biggest Party of the Summer” saw several returning stars and impactful moments, with the most memorable of the night happening in the main event.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On Triple H’s Creative Led WWE SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam was the first premium live event run by the new Head of WWE Creative, Triple H, in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement, and the show has been well received since. So much so that a specific All Elite Wrestling team member publicly stated that he enjoyed watching their annual Summer event.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Riddle’s WWE Return
Riddle is reportedly expected to return to in-ring action at two WWE live events this weekend. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle will wrestle Seth Rollins at the “Saturday Night’s Main Event” show in North Charleston, SC, and then the “Sunday Stunner” event in Fayetteville, NC. Although the matches were previously advertised locally, there was uncertainty over Riddle’s availability due to the storyline injury he suffered on the 7/25 “WWE Raw” episode.
