Football is back. LSU begins fall camp Thursday after long offseason

Q&A: Jaquelin Roy talks stacked D-Line, preparing for season
LSU's defensive line has been heralded as one of the best in the country, and junior defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy agrees. The third-year defensive tackle is ready for his chance to step into the spotlight and establish himself as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the SEC. He received lofty pass rush grades from Pro Football Focus last year, despite the fact he was only able to total 1.5 sacks last year while playing behind veterans like Neil Farrell.
BK is Saban coming from MSU
BK is grinning inside, he’s never had this much talent at this many positions with which to work and he still averaged 10 wins. If God grants him good health look for the next 6-10 years to be the best in Tiger history. Guys, we finally have a coach to match the talent.
Could Woodlawn QB Rickie Collins be heading to LSU?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Could Woodlawn senior quarterback Rickie Collins be committing to LSU soon after recently de-committing from the Purdue Boilermakers?. With Louisiana quarterbacks Arch Manning and Eli Holstein committed to Texas and Alabama respectively, LSU needs a QB in the class. The momentum to make Collins an...
LSU football QB battle 2022: Brian Kelly reveals where Tigers' competition stands entering fall camp
LSU football practice is back. The Tigers kicked off fall camp this week with a quarterback battle lingering. Sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier remain in competition with less than a month to go before the 2022 season kicks off Sept. 4 against Florida State. First-year head coach Brian Kelly explained, via Geaux247.
VIP Tidbits: Decision day for Shelton Sampson Jr.
It is decision day for the No. 3 overall player in Louisiana’s 2023 class as five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. is set to announce his decision a little after 3 p.m. CT, only minutes away from the LSU campus.
Catholic 5-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. commits to LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic High five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. announced his college football commitment on Saturday, Aug. 6. He chose to stay at home and attend LSU. His other top choices were Texas A&M, Florida State, and Alabama. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound pass catcher is ranked the...
2023 defensive back Kevin Adams recaps Top Dawg Camp experience
Destrehan (La.) High School's Kevin Adams was back on Mississippi State's campus last weekend. But this time, the 2023 defensive back was able to display his talents and.
Letter from Scott Woodward Re: changes to Gameday experience
When I came back home to LSU three years ago, what I was most looking forward to was reconnecting with the people. It is the people of LSU who make this place special: our student-athletes, our coaches and staff, the faculty on campus, the student body, and especially, you. Your passion and pride is unrivaled, and I am grateful for your support of the student-athletes in all 21 of our sports.
LSU football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for LSU this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season. 2022 LSU Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 4 vs. Florida State Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Southern Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Mississippi State Week ...
Tony Jones Jr., former Notre Dame RB, reflects on Brian Kelly at LSU
Count former Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. as a big fan of LSU coach Brian Kelly. And he wants LSU players to know that if they stick with Kelly he can lead them to much success. “Coach Kelly is going to bring some great stuff there…all them kids...
I haven't heard Kardell Thomas' name at all this pre-season.
He is listed at 6'-3" at 350 (no pun intended) pounds. Geez, if that's true he's running a little large in a bad way. I hope he is getting in better shape. Him and Chris Davenport have had a very similar career. LSU Fan. New Orleans. Member since Oct 2007.
Jaxon Howard has a tweet for all the Brian Kelly haters
Jaxon Howard’s commitment has aged like a fine wine. The more he tweets, the more I love having him in the class. Well Jaxon Howard would know if Kelly can recruit because he seems like a huge Brian Kelly fan. LSU Fan. Washington DC. Member since Nov 2008. 10928...
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
Photos Show Roof of Cajundome in Lafayette Clean and Shining
The roof of the Cajundome needed a good washing, and that is what it got this week.
Inflation has Baton Rouge consumers, stores reeling; 'it's just almost like a perfect storm'
Thrift stores have been close to Alecia McCray’s heart since she was a teenager. But with prices climbing for just about everything, McCray has found herself venturing into them more often these days. McCray, a 30-year-old florist from Baton Rouge, spent early Friday afternoon wandering up and down the...
Trina Edwards says 'Older men treat you better' and a whole lot more: Baton Rouge Classic
Trina Edwards picked Juban's for her Baton Rouge Classic lunch. As we both drove up, we realized we weren't sure how to recognize the other. Fortunately, we ended up almost bumping into each other in the parking lot and walked into the restaurant together. From the moment we met, the...
Shake Shack announces first Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
That Moment When A Cop Pulls Over His Boss…On Video!
This is one of those situations that so good, there’s no way you could make it up. The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge is a 30-mile-long bridge between Lafayette and Baton Rouge on Interstate 10 in Louisiana. For those of us who have ever traveled it on a regular basis, there are a couple of thoughts that you can’t help but have. One: what happens if there’s a wreck on this thing. And two: does anyone EVER get nailed for speeding? Seriously, that bridge is like a scary, elevated Autobahn. Anyway, there’s been a funny answer for question number two. Not long after Louisiana lawmakers ordered a crackdown on speeding on Interstate 10 on the bridge, and State Police Col. Lamar Davis passed on the order to pull over any speeding drivers on the bridge, a vehicle was pulled over for doing 30mph over the speed limit.
Details surrounding 'higher fines' on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
If you ever travel along I-10 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge then you’ll soon notice signs reading “higher fines.” It’s part of a new crackdown on speeders. The implementation of those signs is the first of three phases for the newest effort to slow drivers down on a stretch of I-10 that’s seen 759 accidents since 2019.
BRPD: 3 shot on Madison Ave., including 2 juveniles
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Madison Avenue near Plank Road on Sunday, Aug. 7. Police believe one adult and two juveniles were injured during the shooting Sunday morning. The victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according...
