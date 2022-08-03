Bianca Belair On Black Representation In WWE, Being True To Herself

Read on 411mania.com
wegotthiscovered.com
The reaction to Ronda Rousey’s WWE suspension is hilarious
This past weekend was one of WWE‘s major annual events: SummerSlam. Yet little did WWE know, one part of their show would become breaking news today, with major media outlets failing to realize it’s all part of the script. Perhaps the most highly-anticipated match at SummerSlam was Ronda...
FOX Sports
WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns
Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
PWMania
WWE Talent Upset That Fans Turned on Liv Morgan During SmackDown
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was interviewed on this week’s SmackDown. During her encounter against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, Morgan spoke about retaining her title, but the crowd appeared to turn against her. During her segment, there was audible booing, which was a 180-degree turn from the reception she had for the majority of this year.
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
The last few months have been interesting for WWE as the company has been going through major changes. Vince McMahon recently retired and now PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon was officially removed from WWE’s internal talent roster earlier this week. It was noted that Vince McMahon was listed...
411mania.com
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – August 5, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. We begin with a look back at SummerSlam highlights. We see a vehicle arrive at the building and The Usos emerge from the front seats. They walk to another vehicle and Roman comes out of the back. Roman tells them it is...
411mania.com
Mick Foley Speaks on Son’s Prospects After WWE Exit
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke out regarding his son Dewey’s future following his release from the WWE this June (per Wrestling Inc.). He mentioned Dewey on his Foley is Pod podcast, saying would likely perform better with fewer constraints, and commented that he would probably find employment elsewhere, since Dewey was used to intense schedule hours during his career with the WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On Triple H’s Creative Led WWE SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam was the first premium live event run by the new Head of WWE Creative, Triple H, in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement, and the show has been well received since. So much so that a specific All Elite Wrestling team member publicly stated that he enjoyed watching their annual Summer event.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Changing Wrestlers Who Were Miscast
Since Vince McMahon left his position as WWE Chairman and Triple H assumed control of the creative team, WWE has undergone significant changes. Prior to his departure, McMahon shared final decision-making authority with Bruce Prichard over NXT creative, with Shawn Michaels managing day-to-day operations. The final decision now rests with Triple H.
411mania.com
Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Will Never Get The Credit He Deserves, Supports New Regime In WWE
In an interview with the MackMania podcast (via Fightful), Paul Heyman spoke about the work ethic of Vince McMahon and why he believes the former WWE CEO will never get the credit he deserves. McMahon retired last month after the WWE board announced it was investigating claims of misconduct against him. Here are highlights:
Yardbarker
WWE nixed Raw segment after Roman Reigns’ promo went long
WWE had to make a change to the July 25th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw due to Roman Reigns’ segment going over time. This SummerSlam go-home edition of Raw from Madison Square Garden featured Drew McIntyre wrestling Theory in a singles match where McIntyre went over via disqualification after he was attacked by the Brawling Brutes.
PWMania
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE SummerSlam Review, Triple H’s 1st RAW, More
Another fun edition of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is here! On this week’s show, Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent take a look back at a memorable SummerSlam weekend. From Brock Lesnar’s tractor to the return of Bayley, they have it all covered! They also look at the first full Triple H episode of RAW and give their thoughts. AEW talk included.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.5.22
Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina. We’re done with Summerslam and well on the way to Clash At The Castle, which should make for an energized few weeks. WWE seems to want to make this show into something special and they have the ability to do so. The main event is already set and now we get to see what else they have. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances
– WWE released a video offering an inside look at the recent SummerSlam Tryouts that took place last week:. – WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s show:. – The next episode of WWE This Is Awesome will showcase the best Superstar entrances. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode below. The new episode will begin streaming on Friday, August 5 on Peacock.
411mania.com
411’s WWE This is Awesome Episode Two Report: Most Awesome Superstar Entrances
-Back at it with episode two of this series. This week it’s all about making an entrance. Let’s get to it. . -I do like that the show intro is different each week as it is tailored to that week’s theme. -Greg Miller welcomes us to...
411mania.com
Backstage Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Location for Bound for Glory 2022
– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling will announce on tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV show the location for Bound for Glory 2022. As previously reported, this year’s show is expected to take place at Danbury, Connecticut on October 8. The expected venue for the show is rumored to...
411mania.com
New Jersey State Fair To Feature Jim Ross, Sean Waltman, More
A host of wrestling figures will be appearing at the New Jersey State Fair this weekend including Jim Ross, Sean Waltman, and more. ISPW is sponsoring Pro Wrestling Week at the fair from August 5th through the 13th in Augusta. The lineup for the appearances is below, per PWInsider:. Friday,...
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 8.5.22
We’re a day away from Battle Of The Belts and that is probably not going to mean very much. Other than that, we have a street fight this week between Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland and Josh Woods/Tony Nese, after Woods attacked Lee last week. In addition, Madison Rayne will be making her AEW debut which could be interesting. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Sam Alvey Says He’d Want to Get Into Wrestling & WWE If He Doesn’t Continue in UFC
– Sportskeeda MMA spoke to UFC fighter Sam Alvey ahead of UFC on ESPN 40, where he’s facing Michał Oleksiejczuk this weekend. During the interview, Alvey expressed his interest in wanting to join WWE if he doesn’t continue fighting in UFC after this fight. Below are some highlights (via Fightful and Sportskeeda):
