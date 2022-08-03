ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bianca Belair On Black Representation In WWE, Being True To Herself

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 411mania.com

Comments / 1

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

The reaction to Ronda Rousey’s WWE suspension is hilarious

This past weekend was one of WWE‘s major annual events: SummerSlam. Yet little did WWE know, one part of their show would become breaking news today, with major media outlets failing to realize it’s all part of the script. Perhaps the most highly-anticipated match at SummerSlam was Ronda...
WWE
FOX Sports

WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns

Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Talent Upset That Fans Turned on Liv Morgan During SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was interviewed on this week’s SmackDown. During her encounter against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, Morgan spoke about retaining her title, but the crowd appeared to turn against her. During her segment, there was audible booing, which was a 180-degree turn from the reception she had for the majority of this year.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster

The last few months have been interesting for WWE as the company has been going through major changes. Vince McMahon recently retired and now PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon was officially removed from WWE’s internal talent roster earlier this week. It was noted that Vince McMahon was listed...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Becky Lynch
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – August 5, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. We begin with a look back at SummerSlam highlights. We see a vehicle arrive at the building and The Usos emerge from the front seats. They walk to another vehicle and Roman comes out of the back. Roman tells them it is...
WWE
411mania.com

Mick Foley Speaks on Son’s Prospects After WWE Exit

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke out regarding his son Dewey’s future following his release from the WWE this June (per Wrestling Inc.). He mentioned Dewey on his Foley is Pod podcast, saying would likely perform better with fewer constraints, and commented that he would probably find employment elsewhere, since Dewey was used to intense schedule hours during his career with the WWE.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On Triple H’s Creative Led WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam was the first premium live event run by the new Head of WWE Creative, Triple H, in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement, and the show has been well received since. So much so that a specific All Elite Wrestling team member publicly stated that he enjoyed watching their annual Summer event.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Combat#Summerslam#Wrestlemania
PWMania

Backstage News on WWE Changing Wrestlers Who Were Miscast

Since Vince McMahon left his position as WWE Chairman and Triple H assumed control of the creative team, WWE has undergone significant changes. Prior to his departure, McMahon shared final decision-making authority with Bruce Prichard over NXT creative, with Shawn Michaels managing day-to-day operations. The final decision now rests with Triple H.
WWE
Yardbarker

WWE nixed Raw segment after Roman Reigns’ promo went long

WWE had to make a change to the July 25th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw due to Roman Reigns’ segment going over time. This SummerSlam go-home edition of Raw from Madison Square Garden featured Drew McIntyre wrestling Theory in a singles match where McIntyre went over via disqualification after he was attacked by the Brawling Brutes.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE SummerSlam Review, Triple H’s 1st RAW, More

Another fun edition of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is here! On this week’s show, Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent take a look back at a memorable SummerSlam weekend. From Brock Lesnar’s tractor to the return of Bayley, they have it all covered! They also look at the first full Triple H episode of RAW and give their thoughts. AEW talk included.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.5.22

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina. We’re done with Summerslam and well on the way to Clash At The Castle, which should make for an energized few weeks. WWE seems to want to make this show into something special and they have the ability to do so. The main event is already set and now we get to see what else they have. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances

– WWE released a video offering an inside look at the recent SummerSlam Tryouts that took place last week:. – WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s show:. – The next episode of WWE This Is Awesome will showcase the best Superstar entrances. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode below. The new episode will begin streaming on Friday, August 5 on Peacock.
WWE
411mania.com

New Jersey State Fair To Feature Jim Ross, Sean Waltman, More

A host of wrestling figures will be appearing at the New Jersey State Fair this weekend including Jim Ross, Sean Waltman, and more. ISPW is sponsoring Pro Wrestling Week at the fair from August 5th through the 13th in Augusta. The lineup for the appearances is below, per PWInsider:. Friday,...
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 8.5.22

We’re a day away from Battle Of The Belts and that is probably not going to mean very much. Other than that, we have a street fight this week between Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland and Josh Woods/Tony Nese, after Woods attacked Lee last week. In addition, Madison Rayne will be making her AEW debut which could be interesting. Let’s get to it.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
411mania.com

Sam Alvey Says He’d Want to Get Into Wrestling & WWE If He Doesn’t Continue in UFC

– Sportskeeda MMA spoke to UFC fighter Sam Alvey ahead of UFC on ESPN 40, where he’s facing Michał Oleksiejczuk this weekend. During the interview, Alvey expressed his interest in wanting to join WWE if he doesn’t continue fighting in UFC after this fight. Below are some highlights (via Fightful and Sportskeeda):
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy