Lauren Anderson says Shreveporters should elect someone ‘honest’

What happens when nobody qualifies for an open position in an election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The qualifying period for the upcoming November election in Louisiana has ended, however, some open seats saw no qualifying candidates. “Depending on what the race is for, we notify the Secretary of State, who in turn notifies the governor, and the governor sets it in the next available court date if it’s applicable,” said Mike Spence with the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court.
KSLA
Supplies collected for 'Pack the Bus' event in Bossier
Video shows the large funeral procession for fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Following the funeral service, the procession took Bustos to Memorial Park Cemetery just outside of Tyler. 21-gun salute, flag presentation, final call for fallen Smith County deputy. Updated: 21 hours ago. Lorenzo Bustos was killed in action...
KTBS
What's Happening: Aug. 5-7
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. SBC GloFest will be held monthly at the plaza at Riverview Park beginning Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. Admission is free. SBC GloFest will feature new light shows monthly...
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
KSLA
Mayor Perkins appeals disqualification decision
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The appeal trial for current Shreveport mayor, Adrian Perkins, wrapped up Friday afternoon. His ability to run again for mayor now rests in the hands of three judges. Perkins filed an appeal with a higher court to try to get back on the November ballot on...
KTBS
An oak tree and lynchings. What's the truth?
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's a tree, a very old, massive Southern live oak. There are some who say its branches were used for hangings, and worse, public lynchings. That tree on the Milam Street side of the Caddo Parish Courthouse has come under scrutiny lately. Caddo Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson...
KTBS
All but 2 Shreveport mayoral candidates file personal financial disclosure reports
SHREVEPORT, La. – All elected officials and candidates for office are required to file what’s called a financial disclosure statement that gives a broad view of their occupation, employment, business associations, income, investments and creditors. The purpose of the disclosure is to have a glance at the financial...
Shreveport Mayor Disqualification Appeal Hearing Early Friday
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins may not have to wait long to find out if his disqualification from this year's Mayoral race will stand. Later this morning, Friday August 5th, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals will hear his case. This hearing will be a three judge panel, which will feature...
KSLA
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
KTAL
Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
KTAL
Brooks update: Dog found on I-49 recovering
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brooks, the dog who was found off the interstate in Shreveport, is one step closer to a new life with his forever family. A concerned citizen found Brooks eating a dead animal near the Hilry Huckabee exit and reached out to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, which immediately sent Brooks to Caddo Animal Clinic for veterinary care in mid-July. There was a huge outpouring of support for the animal on social media. Many donated to help with vet bills and housing for Brooks.
Natchitoches Times
Four incoming NSU freshmen awarded Poche Scholarships
NATCHITOCHES – Four incoming Northwestern State University freshmen were named recipients of Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Scholarships, presented by the Poche family to students who will be part of the NSU Fishing Team. The students are Stone Smith of Shreveport, a graduate of Captain Shreve High School who will...
KSLA
Some Shreveport school zones to get speed enforcement cameras installed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to keep your children safe, speed enforcement cameras are being set up at school zones across Shreveport with help from the Real Time Crime Center. During school hours, the cameras will be looking for drivers going over the zone speed limit and will...
KTBS
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
KSLA
Preparing for the worst: How Bossier Parish Schools train for active shooter events
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Many students around the ArkLaTex are already back in the classroom. Still top of mind for many families is the Robb Elementary school shooting. Bossier Parish Schools says they are making sure they’re prepared any threat. “We study these events all over the country....
redriverparishjournal.com
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
KTBS
Chief Smith implements programs to add officers to SPD
SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you're not yet 21, you can still get hired to be a Shreveport Police officer. That's the message Police Chief Wayne Smith is sending out with a new Cadet Program. The department began the year 125 officers short. Lower pay and high workload was depleting the...
This Shreveport Donut Favorite Needs to Open in North Bossier
My Out of Town Friends and Family Will Always Get a Warm Donut Before They Leave Shreveport. One of my favorite memories that I have with my cousins from California is showing them the beauty of warm donuts, you have to understand warm donuts aren't a thing in California. Yes, we have places that sell donuts, however, no one sells a delicious glazed donut that is still hot. Even an empty box of Southern Maid Donuts is sexy. All the glaze left in the box is proof that there was once happiness in the box.
KSLA
Webster Parish welcomes students back to school
