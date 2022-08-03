Cancer Society to host Painting with a Purpose

Read on signalscv.com
SCV Education Foundation announces inaugural Touch-A-Truck event
The SCV Education Foundation is scheduled to host its inaugural Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour will be a sensory-sensitive quiet hour without any loud noise, like horns and sirens. This is a family-friendly event where kids of all ages can see and experience a wide variety of large and unique trucks and vehicles up close. For the latest vehicle lineup and to purchase tickets, visit scveducationfoundation.org/touchatruck.
Super Scenic California Road Trips
The Highway 1 Pacific Coast Highway road trip that passes through Big Sur on California’s Central Coast is perhaps the most famous scenic drive in the Golden State. But it’s not the only beautiful and unforgettable road trip in California by far. Consider one of these five classic...
Deputies: Two women arrested on suspicion of grand theft, meth possession at Magic Mountain
Two women were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and meth possession at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Wednesday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Arriaga wrote in an email that a woman was on a ride and had left her possessions in...
