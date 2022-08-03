Cancer Society to host Painting with a Purpose

The SCV Education Foundation is scheduled to host its inaugural Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour will be a sensory-sensitive quiet hour without any loud noise, like horns and sirens. This is a family-friendly event where kids of all ages can see and experience a wide variety of large and unique trucks and vehicles up close. For the latest vehicle lineup and to purchase tickets, visit scveducationfoundation.org/touchatruck.

