Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps welcomes new officer in charge

Well. Happy first weekend of August. Heavens. Where DID the year 2022 go?. Welcome to our weekly trail ride onto the back trails of Santa Clarita history. We’ve a most compelling trek ahead, dear saddlepals. Beyond the regular onions, carrots and potatoes we were famous for, there’s an entire vista of some of the strangest-sounding fruit crops of which you’ve never heard. We’ll visit back when LAX was almost built here and we’ll be on the lookout for rustlers, pastor shootings, giant oaks, and clear your vocal chords. We’re all going to sing “Happy Birthday” to Granary Square and its colorful history.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO