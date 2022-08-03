ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps welcomes new officer in charge

By News Release
signalscv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on signalscv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Canyon News

Family Sues Santa Monica Nursing Home

SANTA MONICA—The family of an 83-year-old woman, who lives at a Santa Monica nursing home, is taking legal action after being notified that she passed away. Their mother was mistaken for another resident at the facility. The son-in-law of 83-year-old Isabel Valencia, Michael Fanous, stated that, “They made a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
signalscv.com

The Time Ranger | Strange Crops of the Santa Clarita

Well. Happy first weekend of August. Heavens. Where DID the year 2022 go?. Welcome to our weekly trail ride onto the back trails of Santa Clarita history. We’ve a most compelling trek ahead, dear saddlepals. Beyond the regular onions, carrots and potatoes we were famous for, there’s an entire vista of some of the strangest-sounding fruit crops of which you’ve never heard. We’ll visit back when LAX was almost built here and we’ll be on the lookout for rustlers, pastor shootings, giant oaks, and clear your vocal chords. We’re all going to sing “Happy Birthday” to Granary Square and its colorful history.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

City to host document-shredding event Aug. 20

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. Residents are invited to bring up to five boxes of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Trio of parents announce run for Saugus district board seats

Three parents have announced their candidacy as a slate for the Saugus Union School District governing board election in November. The three candidates announced they are running on a “family first platform,” with their goal of getting parents back on the Saugus district’s governing board, according to their email announcement.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Jersey State
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Government
State
Massachusetts State
Santa Clarita, CA
Government
signalscv.com

Call issued for rope rescue on Sierra Highway

A rope rescue on Sierra Highway was initiated Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Department officials. Fire Department officials said they received a call from a group of hikers in regards to abandoned vehicles. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three abandoned vehicles on the 13800 block...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle transported to local hospital

A pedestrian was struck by a white Ford pickup truck Friday night in Stevenson Ranch, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department. The incident occurred at 8:14 p.m. in front of the Fountain Glen Apartment homes. According to spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department Bernard Peters, the pedestrian was...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
signalscv.com

Supes to discuss, possibly approve Tesoro annexation

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss and possibly approve the annexation of the Tesoro Highlands area into the city of Santa Clarita on Tuesday. The pre-annexation agreement approved by the Santa Clarita City Council in May includes 820 residential units and falls entirely within the Tesoro Del Valle annexation area, and runs along the city’s northern boundary north of Copper Hill Drive, west of San Francisquito Canyon Road, south of the Angeles National Forest, and east of the community of West Hills.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita store manager receives CVS award

Anthony Bell, store manager at the CVS Pharmacy on Seco Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, was awarded a 2022 Paragon Award from CVS Health. The annual Paragon Awards recognize the best of the best among CVS Health’s colleagues and are among the highest honors awarded by the company. Not...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvation Army#Santa Clarita Valley#Officer In Charge#The Santa Clarita Corps#The Redondo Beach Corps#The Red Kettle Campaign#Advisory Board
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Women Arrested At Magic Mountain For Stealing

Two women were arrested for grand theft after allegedly stealing the victim’s belongings at Magic Mountain while she was on a ride. On Wednesday, deputies at Magic Mountain were alerted by a victim stating her property had been stolen from a cubby while she was on a ride, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

1 killed, 4 hospitalized after Palmdale crash

PALMDALE, Calif. - One person was killed and four people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters. One person was...
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

John Boston | $40,000 Dogs and Which Lives Matter?

Several years ago, a good pal and I were breakfasting at The Way Station. He was about as high up the Santa Clarita Valley political food chain as you can climb, and, bonus, filled with terrible monkey business. Of all things to discuss, we chatted about: Flipping The Bird. You...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Army
Antelope Valley Press

Alleged dog walker shooter caught in AV

PALMDALE — A man suspected in the attempted killing of Lady Gaga’s dog walker, in 2021, was arrested in Palmdale, four months after he was mistakenly released from custody, law enforcement officials reported, Wednesday. James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested, Wednesday afternoon, at a residence in the 1900...
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Castaic residents see 1000% increase in fire insurance

Residents of a Castaic condominium complex are wondering why an estimated 1000% increase to their fire insurance rates would happen in as little as three years, but say answers to this question are hard to come by. Cimmaron Oaks, a condominium complex on the 31000 block of The Old Road,...
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Pedestrian Hospitalized After Saugus Crash

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital Wednesday following a Saugus crash. Around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a Saugus crash on Bouquet Canyon Road near Newhall Ranch Road, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was a traffic collision involving...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

San Gabriel: Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway

The Office of Supervisor Hilda Solis, in conjunction with the City of San Gabriel, will be giving away free backpacks and school supplies at Smith Park on Saturday, August 6 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. The County of Los Angeles Public Health will be onsite and offering a COVID-19...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
Canyon News

Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga region responded to a call of a body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of the victim was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LATACO

Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning

An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
WHITTIER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy