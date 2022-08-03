Syndication: USA TODAY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/6/22)
It is Saturday, August 6, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns once again invite fans to Berea for another open training camp practice. It will be a packed house which is nothing new as The Game Day NFL has determined the Browns have the highest attendance percentage among all NFL teams.
Cleveland Browns training camp day eight: Injury interferes with Mike Woods' hot start
BEREA — Rookie Mike Woods had gotten off to a promising start in his first NFL training camp, but there is now a bump in the road for the young Browns wide receiver. Woods sat out Friday's practice, the eighth full-squad session of camp, with a hamstring injury, the Browns announced. Woods attended...
Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Ohio State RB Master Teague
Teague will continue his career in the Steel City alongside former defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.
Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement
The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
Steelers Confirm Three Position Battles With First Depth Chart
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial depth chart of 2022, with Mitch Trubisky starting at quarterback and three other position battles confirmed. The Steelers' quarterbacks were listed as Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun on the first depth chart. Other highlights of the offense include George Pickens listed as a starter, Connor Heyward being named third-team tight end and Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green both being listed as the starter.
Jazz Must Beware Prioritizing Picks Over Players in Donovan Mitchell Trade with Knicks
Danny Ainge has to walk this razor's edge in a prospective trade with the Knicks.
Browns Nick Harris Exits Practice With Trainer
The Cleveland Browns have their fair share of players missing time early in training camp. New starting center Nick Harris is the latest member of the Browns to exit practice early. Harris was able to walk inside Berea with a trainer, under his power. The 2020 fifth-round draft pick is...
New York Knicks want to ‘hang onto’ Quentin Grimes in Donovan Mitchell trade
The New York Knicks immediately called the Utah Jazz the moment All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell started being floated in NBA
'Big' expectations for Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.
BEREA – There were a lot of things the Browns liked about Martin Emerson Jr. coming out of Mississippi State. There was the upside they saw in the player. There was also the size Emerson brought to the cornerback position with his 6-foot-2, 201-pound frame. The Browns have had...
NFL
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh after signing extension
Diontae Johnson inked a two-year, $36.71 million extension Thursday, keeping him under contract in Pittsburgh for the next three seasons. Johnson hopes it's a lot longer than that. "I love being a Steeler," Johnson said Thursday, via the team's official website. "I love it here. I want to finish my...
