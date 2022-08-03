Read on www.benzinga.com
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Quizam Announces $200,000 Private Placement
CSE Trading Symbol: QQ Telephone: (604) 683-0020 Email: ir@quizammedia.com www.quizammedia.com Facsimile: (604) 683-0045. August 2nd, 2022 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC – Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CSE:QQ) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated a non-brokered private placement of 4,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a 1/2 share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.1.
French utility Veolia agrees to sell Suez UK assets to Macquarie for 2.4 billion euros
PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - French utility company Veolia confirmed it would sell Suez's UK waste business to Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX) for around 2.4 billion euros ($2.4 billion), in a deal aimed at resolving antitrust concerns.
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
TMC Announces April Through June 2022 Financial Results
Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) today announced its financial results for the first quarter, which ended June 30, 2022. Consolidated vehicle sales totaled approximately 2,013,000 units, a decrease of approximately 135,000 units compared to the same period last fiscal year. On a consolidated basis, net revenues for the period totaled 8.491 trillion yen ($65.3 billion), an increase of 7.0%. Operating income decreased from 997.4 billion yen ($9.0 billion) to 578.6 billion yen ($4.4 billion), while income before income taxes 1 was 1.021 trillion yen ($7.8 billion). Net income 2 decreased from 897.8 billion yen ($8.1 billion) to 736.8 billion yen ($5.6 billion).
What’s Next For Palantir Technologies $PLTR?
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
Dow Drops 150 Points, Crude Oil Rises Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, following the release of jobs data. The Dow traded down 0.48% to 32,571.32 while the NASDAQ fell 1.53% to 12,525.77. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.90% to 4,114.76. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the...
