Denver, CO

Denver voters will decide on sidewalk improvements, tax hike

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c2kCM_0h3lnMZW00

Voters in Denver will have an opportunity to give their opinion on whether sidewalks will get a makeover on a ballot measure in November. The "Denver Deserves Sidewalks" initiative will be up to voters.

(credit: Denver Auditor)

The measure introduces a yearly property tax increase to pay for a comprehensive sidewalk repair fund. It will vary by location and how much sidewalk is connected to a property.

Right now, home and property owners are responsible for upkeep and repairs of sidewalks.

If passed, the measure would shift the responsibility of the repairs to the city.

