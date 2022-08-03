Read on www.registercitizen.com
Register Citizen
CT man charged in shootout near child’s birthday party in New Britain park, warrant says
NEW BRITAIN — Police say a city man has been arrested and others are wanted for a shootout that placed a child’s birthday party in the crossfire at Willow Park Saturday afternoon. Ronald Hill Jr., 19, who has been staying at the Red Roof Inn in New Britain,...
Register Citizen
Police: Video shows driver firing shot at pedestrian in East Haven
EAST HAVEN — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on Coe Avenue. The driver of a dark-colored SUV fired a single shot at a pedestrian, who was not injured, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph M. Murgo said. Officers were called to the area of Coe...
Register Citizen
Police: Two charged with assault, robbery at Southington motel
SOUTHINGTON — Two men have been accused of robbing and assaulting a guest at a Motel 6 earlier this year, according to police. The men — Gregory M. Rogers, 40, of Southington, and John Robert Delgado, 48, of New Britain — were charged with several offenses related to the robbery, the Southington Police Department said Monday.
Register Citizen
State suspends East Haven bar’s liquor license after fatal shooting, police say
EAST HAVEN — The state suspended a local bar’s liquor permit Tuesday after a fatal shooting over the weekend. BullsEye Billiards and Bar on Main Street had its liquor permit suspended indefinitely, according to Kaitlyn Krasselt, the communications director for the Department of Consumer Protection. The bar must remain closed until further notice.
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden boy, 17, charged in shooting
HAMDEN — Police say a 17-year-old boy was charged Sunday in connection with a shooting last month. Police said they were called to the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Noble Court around 6:30 p.m. on July 17 for a reported shooting and a car crash. Witnesses told officers there was an exchange of gunfire between a pedestrian and a person inside a vehicle that crashed at the intersection and into a residential stone wall, Detective Sean Dolan said Monday.
Register Citizen
Police seek arrest warrant in Groton stabbing
GROTON — Police say they are in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant, charging a man with a stabbing another person Sunday night on Blueberry Hill Road. A man was stabbed around 9 p.m. outside a Blueberry Hill Road address, Detective Sgt. Travis Winkleman said. The injuries from the stabbing were not life-threatening, Winkelman said. The victim was brought to a hospital where he was treated and released, police said.
Register Citizen
Attorney: CT state police sergeant peeled out and ‘sped off’ after totaling college student’s car
BROOKFIELD — The attorney representing a college student who was the victim in a hit-and-run crash says his client heard the tires peel out as the Dodge Charger sped away after totaling her Kia Optima. The driver of the state-owned Charger — Connecticut State Police Sgt. Catherine Koeppel —...
Register Citizen
Man, 75, dies in Lebanon mowing accident, state police say
LEBANON — A 75-year-old man died Monday after he went into a pond, apparently after falling off a ride-on lawnmower, state police said. Troopers were called to Tobacco Street about 10:50 a.m. to help local firefighters at a home where the man was reported to have fallen into a pond, according to police. The troopers learned a neighbor had discovered the man, unresponsive, in the body of water. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Springfield man wanted in connection with Vermont murder turns himself in to police
The Springfield man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in the town of Bennington turned himself into police on Monday.
Springfield man arrested for allegedly shooting people with BB gun
A Springfield man was arrested for allegedly shooting multiple people with a BB gun Sunday night.
Register Citizen
Police: Man, 23, shot in hand in Norwich
NORWICH — A man was shot in the hand early Tuesday, police said. Officers were dispatched to William W. Backus Hospital shortly before 2 a.m. on a report of a patient with a gunshot wound. The 23-year-old was alert after being shot in the hand, but would not give police details like where he was when he was wounded, police said.
Register Citizen
State agency probes East Haven bar after fatal shooting
EAST HAVEN — A local bar has been referred to the state Department of Consumer Protection following a weekend fatal shooting that left one person dead and another wounded, according to police. East Haven police said 26-year-old Southington resident Julius Bolden-Lowe was killed in the gunfire that erupted following...
Series of carjackings and robberies in New Haven County over a span of four days
MILFORD, Conn. — A busy few days for police in New Haven County, where several cars were stolen, and items were stolen from cars. Friday morning in Orange, a 70-year-old was threatened with a gun while pumping gas, punched, and pistol-whipped before two suspects took off with the victim's car.
Register Citizen
Newtown police investigate mailbox hit-and-run
NEWTOWN — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle that struck a mailbox on Route 6 last week. The crash happened Wednesday in front of 28 Mount Pleasant Road, where authorities say a westbound vehicle went off the roadway, struck a mailbox and left the scene shortly before 7 p.m.
Register Citizen
Attorney: Car thief flees after causing crash at New Britain law firm
NEW BRITAIN — Police are looking for the driver in a stolen car who struck another vehicle causing it to plow into a Broad Street law firm before running away Monday night. It is the second time a car has rammed into Podorowsky, Thompson & Baron since the firm moved in 2006 to 202 Broad St., according to attorney Adrian Baron, one of the firm’s partners.
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man steals car with dogs inside, spits at cop after pursuit
EAST HAVEN — A New Haven man who police said stole a car with two dogs in the backseat, fled pursuing officers and spit in a cop’s face was arrested Sunday on more than a half-dozen charges. Sean Kelly, 52, who police said was on probation during the...
Register Citizen
Three arrested after alleged robbery, police chase in North Stonington
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three men were arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint and then fleeing from police, according to the Connecticut State Police. Troopers from Troop E in Uncasville were dispatched for a disturbance involving a firearm in...
Register Citizen
Bristol police ID man killed in Jefferson Avenue shooting
BRISTOL — Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting from Friday as a 27-year-old Bristol resident. Officers were called to Jefferson Avenue around 3:10 a.m. Friday for a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found Leonaldo Encarnacion wounded by gunfire, according to the Bristol Police Department.
Register Citizen
Police ID woman, 29, shot dead in Hartford apartment
HARTFORD — Police have released the name of the woman who was fatally shot in the city over the weekend. Adelaida Latorres-Toro, 29, was killed in an apartment on Colonial Street in the Barry Square neighborhood. Her death is the city’s 24th homicide of the year, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
Register Citizen
CT man who led romance, lottery scamming ring sentenced to 14 years in prison
BRIDGEPORT — After promising love and wealth, the leader of a lottery and romance scheme ring was sentenced on Monday, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport ordered Farouq Fasasi, 28, of Manchester, to serve 14 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his role in scams that primarily targeted seniors, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Monday.
