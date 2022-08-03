LEBANON — A 75-year-old man died Monday after he went into a pond, apparently after falling off a ride-on lawnmower, state police said. Troopers were called to Tobacco Street about 10:50 a.m. to help local firefighters at a home where the man was reported to have fallen into a pond, according to police. The troopers learned a neighbor had discovered the man, unresponsive, in the body of water. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

LEBANON, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO