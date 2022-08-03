ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Register Citizen

Police: Video shows driver firing shot at pedestrian in East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on Coe Avenue. The driver of a dark-colored SUV fired a single shot at a pedestrian, who was not injured, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph M. Murgo said. Officers were called to the area of Coe...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Two charged with assault, robbery at Southington motel

SOUTHINGTON — Two men have been accused of robbing and assaulting a guest at a Motel 6 earlier this year, according to police. The men — Gregory M. Rogers, 40, of Southington, and John Robert Delgado, 48, of New Britain — were charged with several offenses related to the robbery, the Southington Police Department said Monday.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

State suspends East Haven bar’s liquor license after fatal shooting, police say

EAST HAVEN — The state suspended a local bar’s liquor permit Tuesday after a fatal shooting over the weekend. BullsEye Billiards and Bar on Main Street had its liquor permit suspended indefinitely, according to Kaitlyn Krasselt, the communications director for the Department of Consumer Protection. The bar must remain closed until further notice.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Vernon, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Vernon, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Rockville, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hamden boy, 17, charged in shooting

HAMDEN — Police say a 17-year-old boy was charged Sunday in connection with a shooting last month. Police said they were called to the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Noble Court around 6:30 p.m. on July 17 for a reported shooting and a car crash. Witnesses told officers there was an exchange of gunfire between a pedestrian and a person inside a vehicle that crashed at the intersection and into a residential stone wall, Detective Sean Dolan said Monday.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police seek arrest warrant in Groton stabbing

GROTON — Police say they are in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant, charging a man with a stabbing another person Sunday night on Blueberry Hill Road. A man was stabbed around 9 p.m. outside a Blueberry Hill Road address, Detective Sgt. Travis Winkleman said. The injuries from the stabbing were not life-threatening, Winkelman said. The victim was brought to a hospital where he was treated and released, police said.
GROTON, CT
Register Citizen

Man, 75, dies in Lebanon mowing accident, state police say

LEBANON — A 75-year-old man died Monday after he went into a pond, apparently after falling off a ride-on lawnmower, state police said. Troopers were called to Tobacco Street about 10:50 a.m. to help local firefighters at a home where the man was reported to have fallen into a pond, according to police. The troopers learned a neighbor had discovered the man, unresponsive, in the body of water. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
LEBANON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man, 23, shot in hand in Norwich

NORWICH — A man was shot in the hand early Tuesday, police said. Officers were dispatched to William W. Backus Hospital shortly before 2 a.m. on a report of a patient with a gunshot wound. The 23-year-old was alert after being shot in the hand, but would not give police details like where he was when he was wounded, police said.
NORWICH, CT
Register Citizen

State agency probes East Haven bar after fatal shooting

EAST HAVEN — A local bar has been referred to the state Department of Consumer Protection following a weekend fatal shooting that left one person dead and another wounded, according to police. East Haven police said 26-year-old Southington resident Julius Bolden-Lowe was killed in the gunfire that erupted following...
EAST HAVEN, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Register Citizen

Newtown police investigate mailbox hit-and-run

NEWTOWN — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle that struck a mailbox on Route 6 last week. The crash happened Wednesday in front of 28 Mount Pleasant Road, where authorities say a westbound vehicle went off the roadway, struck a mailbox and left the scene shortly before 7 p.m.
NEWTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Attorney: Car thief flees after causing crash at New Britain law firm

NEW BRITAIN — Police are looking for the driver in a stolen car who struck another vehicle causing it to plow into a Broad Street law firm before running away Monday night. It is the second time a car has rammed into Podorowsky, Thompson & Baron since the firm moved in 2006 to 202 Broad St., according to attorney Adrian Baron, one of the firm’s partners.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Bristol police ID man killed in Jefferson Avenue shooting

BRISTOL — Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting from Friday as a 27-year-old Bristol resident. Officers were called to Jefferson Avenue around 3:10 a.m. Friday for a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found Leonaldo Encarnacion wounded by gunfire, according to the Bristol Police Department.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Police ID woman, 29, shot dead in Hartford apartment

HARTFORD — Police have released the name of the woman who was fatally shot in the city over the weekend. Adelaida Latorres-Toro, 29, was killed in an apartment on Colonial Street in the Barry Square neighborhood. Her death is the city’s 24th homicide of the year, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

CT man who led romance, lottery scamming ring sentenced to 14 years in prison

BRIDGEPORT — After promising love and wealth, the leader of a lottery and romance scheme ring was sentenced on Monday, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport ordered Farouq Fasasi, 28, of Manchester, to serve 14 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his role in scams that primarily targeted seniors, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Monday.
MANCHESTER, CT

