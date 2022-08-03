ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

BCSO searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Maryville on Thursday

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday they were looking for a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. They said the crash happened Thursday on Peach Orchard Road and killed an 82-year-old man — Gary Burchfield. He was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon, BCSO said. They also said an autopsy showed that he died of injuries that are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
CCSO: Off-duty deputy involved in crash with injuries

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said that earlier in the week, an off-duty deputy was involved in a crash with injuries while they were trying to repair a motorcycle on the side of the road. They said that the Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the...
Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
Murder-suicide up the valley; four dead

LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL WLAF) – Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department report that at 1:49pm Wednesday a deputy was sent to a home east of La Follette for a welfare check. At a home at 144 Log Home Lane is where the officer discovered four bodies in...
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged K-9 abuse

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a video showing an officer allegedly mistreating a K-9. The officer was immediately placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues, according to officials. “This video is deeply concerning to us. We have reached out...
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is Investigating after Bodies are Found in Home During Welfare Check

A welfare check leads to the discovery of four bodies in a LaFollette home. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office went to the home on Log Home Lane yesterday (Wednesday). The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes. Deputies had to forcibly enter the home, where they found the four people dead. Officials believe it’s an apparent murder-suicide.
Police investigating Knox County officer-involved shooting

BOONE HEIGHTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Knox County Monday night. KSP was contacted by Barbourville Police Monday after an incident involving a woman and an officer in Barbourville. The woman was taken to ARH, where she was pronounced dead by...
CCSO: 4 dead in suspected murder-suicide in LaFollette

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — State and local agents are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after authorities found four people dead in a home Wednesday. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at a home on Log Home Lane at 3 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found four people dead inside. All are believed to be adults and related.
