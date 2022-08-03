Read on www.wbir.com
wymt.com
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder-suicide in LaFollette
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in LaFollette. On Wednesday, deputies responded to a home on Log Home Lane to do a welfare check. Officials said the family living at the home was not heard from since last...
wvlt.tv
1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Blount County; police searching for suspect
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County authorities asked for assistance in identifying a suspect after a man died in a hit-and-run crash on Peach Orchard Road in Maryville Thursday afternoon. Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2700 block of Peach Orchard Road at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug....
‘We don’t have that happen here’: Campbell County sheriff shocked amid discovery of murder-suicide
The Tennesee Bureau of Investigation as well as the Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in which four people died.
WBIR
Sevier Co. cold case goes another year unsolved: Victim's sister seeks answers
Investigators still have no suspects in the death of Shannon Hercutt. The successful business woman was found murdered in a staged car accident in 2009.
BCSO searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Maryville on Thursday
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday they were looking for a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. They said the crash happened Thursday on Peach Orchard Road and killed an 82-year-old man — Gary Burchfield. He was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon, BCSO said. They also said an autopsy showed that he died of injuries that are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
Police searching for missing Hawkins County man last seen in Knoxville
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are still searching for a Hawkins County man who went missing earlier this year. Tommy Albritton, 33, was last seen in Knoxville in March. Authorities said that he lives in Hawkins County. Albritton is around 5'7" tall and weighs 165 pounds, and has blonde...
wvlt.tv
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two off-duty deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a crash with a Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the ACSO. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner were fixing a chain on their motorbike on 333 Clover...
CCSO: Off-duty deputy involved in crash with injuries
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said that earlier in the week, an off-duty deputy was involved in a crash with injuries while they were trying to repair a motorcycle on the side of the road. They said that the Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the...
Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
1450wlaf.com
Murder-suicide up the valley; four dead
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL WLAF) – Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department report that at 1:49pm Wednesday a deputy was sent to a home east of La Follette for a welfare check. At a home at 144 Log Home Lane is where the officer discovered four bodies in...
wymt.com
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged K-9 abuse
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a video showing an officer allegedly mistreating a K-9. The officer was immediately placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues, according to officials. “This video is deeply concerning to us. We have reached out...
newstalk987.com
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is Investigating after Bodies are Found in Home During Welfare Check
A welfare check leads to the discovery of four bodies in a LaFollette home. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office went to the home on Log Home Lane yesterday (Wednesday). The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes. Deputies had to forcibly enter the home, where they found the four people dead. Officials believe it’s an apparent murder-suicide.
Four found dead after apparent murder-suicide in LaFollette
A welfare check in Campbell County led the sheriff's office to discover four people had been killed in an apparent murder-suicide.
Campbell County deputy on leave after video of possible K-9 abuse surfaces
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins has placed an officer on leave after a video the sheriff’s office said is at least three years old surfaced online which appears to show possible abuse of a K-9. WATE has reviewed the video which shows two officers with a K-9. One of the […]
15 arrested across 7 East Tennessee counties in TBI, DEA drug bust
Meth, heroin, more than 300 marijuana plants and roughly $40,000 in counterfeit currency were seized across 7 East Tennessee counties in a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation operation that led to 15 felony arrests.
WTVQ
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision in McCreary County
STRUNK, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police Post 11 London responded to a fatal crash that occurred just after 2:30 pm on August 3, 2022. The accident happened on US27 South in the Strunk Community of McCreary County. Upon arrival and through preliminary investigation, officers found 55-year-old...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man who illegally bought gun for Austin-East student sentenced to 10 months
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man who illegally provided a gun to an Austin-East High School student has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail, followed by multiple years of supervised release, according to the United States Department of Justice. A judge sentenced Kelvon Foster, 21, of Knoxville,...
wymt.com
Police investigating Knox County officer-involved shooting
BOONE HEIGHTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Knox County Monday night. KSP was contacted by Barbourville Police Monday after an incident involving a woman and an officer in Barbourville. The woman was taken to ARH, where she was pronounced dead by...
CCSO: 4 dead in suspected murder-suicide in LaFollette
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — State and local agents are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after authorities found four people dead in a home Wednesday. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at a home on Log Home Lane at 3 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found four people dead inside. All are believed to be adults and related.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Whitley County shooting
At around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP responded to a reported shooting on KY Highway 1481 in the Williamsburg community.
