WIS-TV
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison after trafficking methamphetamine in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for trafficking methamphetamine Friday. Heather Koon-Hobby, 41, exchanged illegal narcotics at two different hotels in Lexington County on December 3, 2018 and December 11, 2018, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
police1.com
'Ambush to kill cops': Deputies lured to neighborhood by unfounded 911 call
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man who made fake 911 calls to lure law enforcement officers into an ambush was found dead after opening fire on deputies Wednesday morning, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. One of the three deputies who responded to the call for help at about...
coladaily.com
Columbia murder suspect surrenders to police
A man accused of murder in connection with a June 15 shooting in Columbia has surrendered to police. Obadiah Sabur-Jabbar Doctor turned himself in to Columbia police officers Friday and is in custody at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
abcnews4.com
"This was an ambush": Man called 911 to lure deputies into shooting, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County Sheriff's Department deputy was injured after a shooting ambush incident early Wednesday morning. You can watch the full press conference on our Facebook page. According to Lott, a 911 dispatch received two calls from a man saying a woman was being assaulted...
Family of missing boater on Lake Murray speaks out
LAKE MURRAY OF RICHLAND, S.C. — The search for a missing boater on Lake Murray entered its fourth day on Thursday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been looking for a boater that they say fell into the water Sunday afternoon. A release from the agency suggests...
wach.com
'Gentle giant:' Family friend remembers Sumter hospital worker killed after knee to groin
SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Days after a hospital worker’s death was ruled a homicide, his family and friends are speaking out about their tragic loss, and how they want 40-year-old Kevin Robinson to be remembered. “When I was finally able to see him, my heart dropped to my...
WIS-TV
Juvenile and teen suspects arrested in Kershaw County in connection to shooting of a child
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) -Four suspects were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting of a 9-year-old. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Kershaw County at a Dixon Rd. residence. Four firearms and illegal drugs were seized. William...
Son charged with stabbing mother, aunt in Clarendon County
PAXVILLE, S.C. — A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his mother and aunt at a Clarendon County home on Thursday afternoon. According to a report filed with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Bethel Highway in the Paxville area around 2 p.m. According...
WRDW-TV
Search continues for S.C. man who went missing on Lake Murray
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for a Columbia man who went missing at Lake Murray on Sunday. Reports say that on July 31, a group of friends on a pontoon boat went out on the lake. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said the missing person...
WIS-TV
Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
abccolumbia.com
Sumter business owner accused of attempted murder
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department has arrested the owner of a South Guignard Drive business accused of shooting one of his customers. According to police, the owner of the ‘Fat Boys Express’, 45 year old Chau Ngoc Phan was inside the business with the customer when investigators say Phan fired a shot striking the 61 year old customer with a bullet police say left the victim with a grazed wound.
Police: Sumter parents claimed baby died at birth; an autopsy proved otherwise
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter mother and father have been taken into custody on charges related to the death of their newborn child. Sumter Police said that officers were initially called out to an apartment on Moorehead Place on July 31 after a woman claimed she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely roughly two days prior. The mother claimed the child was unresponsive at birth.
WIS-TV
Illegal gambling operation shut down in Columbia, drugs seized
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An illegal gambling operation was shut down by the Columbia Police Department (CPD). Investigators said Anthony Bernard Hopkins, 53, is charged with:. Possession of a Handgun by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence. Possession of Marijuana (Second Offense) CPD said a tip led them...
abcnews4.com
Deputies ambushed while responding to call in Northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's department is investigating after deputies were shot at while responding to a call for help. It all happened Wednesday morning in the Carriage Oaks subdivision on Carriage Oaks Drive while deputies were clearing the scene. LOCAL FIRST | SC family announces...
wach.com
Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
live5news.com
SC State mourns loss of recent graduate killed in Walterboro shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A college in Orangeburg is morning the loss of a recent graduate who died in a Saturday shooting in Walterboro. South Carolina State University says they offer the family of Dexter Lynah, Jr. its deepest condolences. Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim...
abccolumbia.com
Suspect sought in gas station shooting
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. are hoping surveillance video will help them track down a suspect in a recent shooting. It happened at the BP on Broad River Rd. on just before 11:30om on July 22nd. According to investigators, the video shows...
WRDW-TV
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a man found dead while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) launched a lawsuit Wednesday. The 27-year-old Lason Butler was found dead on the morning of Feb. 12. An attorney for the family, Bakari Sellers, said in a briefing that Butler had been found with rat bites on his body and had died in the solitary confinement area.
coladaily.com
Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
