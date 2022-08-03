Kansas man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman is found strangled

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man was taken into custody on several charges after a woman was found strangled inside a home.

According to KSNT-TV, on Saturday, July 23, Hutchinson Police Department officers went to a residence at 2:09 p.m. after receiving a call about a woman with injuries to her face. A neighbor reportedly called police when she saw the woman standing outside with her injuries. The woman was then allegedly directed back inside the home by a man.

Hutchinson Police reportedly went to the home and observed the man, later identified as Robert Michael, and the woman, who was not identified. They would not answer the door, and officers eventually forced their way inside.

KAKE-TV reports Hutchinson Police said in a news release officers "determined the female had injuries consistent with being strangled."

Reno County Jail inmate information shows Michael was booked on charges of second-degree murder, interference with law enforcement, and domestic battery. His bond is set at $750,000.

Michael reportedly has a lengthy criminal history. In 2015, WDAF-TV reported he allegedly tried to rob a pastor. Kansas Department of Corrections records also show he was last released from custody May 8, 2021.

