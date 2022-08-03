Rescue Flight Helps 155 Cats from Overcrowded Shelters Get a Second Chance at Finding Homes

I'm so happy to read a great article about animals ,the last couple years shelters had to put done cats,dogs and I mean hundreds of them,there was no one donating or volunteering to help with them,no funding from the goverment not even a small amount which broke my heart ,shelters here are full to the max here in n.j. and they are putting down many of these animals also,they will not even except 2 that i had dumped at my apt. this winter they were about 5 mos.old,starving and very sick..I got them healthy and well and no shelter will take them only kill shelters...I didn't save them to have them put down,it breaks my heart..I'm still looking for a forever home for them I'm not even supposed to have any pets but dammed if I'd let them just die this winter,everything has a right to try just to survive.😔
We have neighbors that have a feral and it has 6 kittens. We went over there today and he said he was going to kill them. I was angry, called him an 🍑🕳 and he said you find homes for them and you can have them. Well I went to work and it looks like when they get a bit bigger they will get a chance to live. I had my husband call him and tell him not to kill them.
we need more loving people like this u are heroes.so many people returned pets all becausethey had to go back to work more like laziness.they counted on you.put back.like some old dish u dont know how traumatized they are they feel just like people .grief.scared.cry.sadness.broken heart.is so sad that people dont want to know or acknowledge that we need more heroes.keep up the good work.
