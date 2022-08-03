ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Southwest Research unveils self-driving bus that navigates using artificial intelligence

By Jim Lefko
news4sanantonio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Pesky sand particles from Africa are wreaking havoc on San Antonio sinuses

SAN ANTONIO - We're now in peak season for Saharan Dust and some of us may be feeling it worse than others. Saharan Dust, which travels in the atmosphere all the way from Africa, is most prominent from July to September. People with conditions like asthma could be feeling everything from itchy eyes and a runny nose to wheezing and swelling of the tongue and mouth.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

IDEA San Antonio welcomes back students for the new school year on Monday

SAN ANTONIO - IDEA Public Schools in San Antonio are set to start their new academic year on Monday. The school district will open their gates for more than 18,000 students. This year, IDEA Mays Academy and College Preparatory will serve more than 1,200 students, including 69 students for its first graduating class.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New Braunfels residents with extremely high energy bills

"I think every Texan always prepares for summer months to have higher utility bills," says New Braunfels resident, Alexandria Stephenson. Who says she has conserved as much as possible, when she noticed her energy bill continued to soar every month. San Antonio residents have felt the heat directly, with high...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
news4sanantonio.com

Keller Williams Heritage

Keller Williams heritage is the top real estate brokerage in San Antonio, and they've just unveiled a brand-new headquarters for its agents and their success. and here to tell us more about it is CEO Jack Hawthorne!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The Children's Hospital of San Antonio has Garth Brooks cut ribbon for the Child Life Zone

SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio had Country music legend, Garth Brooks, attend the ribbon cutting for the Child Life Zone. Garth Brooks cut the ribbon, participated in activities with the patients, and visited with their families. He is one of the giving donors who make these Child Life Zones possible. There are only 15 of these zones in America.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

How to get your children back on regular sleep schedule

SAN ANTONIO – News 4 is here for you and when it comes to getting ready for a new school year which includes getting children back on a regular sleep schedule. That can be challenging after the summer months filled with late nights and family vacations, but when it comes to learning sleep is essential.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#The Institute#Via
news4sanantonio.com

Highland Park victim transferred to rehabilitation facility, visits with his dog

The eight-year-old boy shot in the back while attending the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility. Cooper Roberts is paralyzed from the waist down as a result from his injury. He spent almost a month in the pediatric intensive care at the children's hospital in Chicago.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
news4sanantonio.com

SA Film Festival

The San Antonio film festival kicked off yesterday with local and international filmmakers leading the way to educate the community on the art of film making and serve as a platform for artists to showcase their talents. Adam Rocha the Executive Director and Co-Founder is here today with more! Take a look for details!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teen uses trampoline to help residents escape apartment building fire

A quick-thinking teen is being called a hero today after using a trampoline to help people escape an overnight apartment fire near Pittsburgh. A humble hero, 17-year-old Falon O'Regan helped his neighbors escape a three-alarm apartment fire in Bentleyville, Washington County. “I'm glad we got them out in time," said...
BENTLEYVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy