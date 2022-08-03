ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Mark Peterson reflects on Jackie Walorski after her tragic death

 2 days ago
WNDU

Jackie Walorski dies in crash

Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Funeral, visitation announced for Rep. Jackie Walorski

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Details regarding the visitation and funeral for late Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski have been announced. Walorski died in a two-vehicle crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday. Three others were killed in the crash, including two of Walorski’s staffers. According to Palmer Funeral Home, visitation will...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/AP) - Jackie Walorski, U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd congressional district, died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County. Meanwhile, three others were killed in the crash, including two of Walorski’s staffers who were in the same vehicle as her and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash. Their identities are listed below:
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Remembering Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski was two weeks away from her 59th birthday, working to secure her sixth consecutive term in Congress in November. She lived much the same way she died—on the move, meeting and greeting constituents. A day ago, a post on her Facebook page...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

A look at the the work Jackie Walorski leaves behind

Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski introduced a few bills to legislation this year. The Save Taxpayers’ Privacy Act, would prevent the IRS from requiring facial recognition technology to pay taxes or access account information. The Fostering Innovation and Research to Strengthen Tomorrow (FIRST) Act, would double the research and...
MICHIGAN STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Flags Directed to Half-Staff in Honor of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to half-staff following the passing of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski. The U.S. Representative from Indiana was killed in a car crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday. Two of her staffers and the driver of the second vehicle were also killed in the head-on crash.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski's SUV veered into oncoming traffic before deadly crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The car Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was riding in when she and three others died caused the deadly crash after veering into oncoming traffic, contrary to initial reports that it was the other driver at fault, authorities said.The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office originally said a maroon Buick LeSabre headed south on State Road 19 crossed the centerline, and hit the Toyota RAV 4 in which Walorski and two aides were heading north on SR 19 on Wednesday afternoon.Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said, based on new information, it determined its preliminary findings were not correct, and that...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Answering what’s next for the vacant IN-02 vacancy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details as the state and country continue to mourn the sudden loss of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Our own Jack Springgate got some information from the Indiana Election Division, who told us about the steps in the process of filling both the ballot vacancy for the general election and the elected official vacancy in a potential special election.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session” and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children. The bill, which passed earlier Friday 37-9, represented a concession from GOP senators who were initially wary that the rebates would further fuel inflation. Sen. Travis Holdman, who sponsored the bill, said the funding was to ensure “pregnant women and children are taken care of as best we can” in the wake of an abortion ban bill that the governor also signed Friday night after Senators approved the restrictions.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
NAPPANEE, IN
WISH-TV

Sheriff issues correction, SUV carrying Walorski crossed centerline in crash

WAKARUSA, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Thursday said evidence from the crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican, revealed that the SUV she was in crossed the centerline moments before the head-on crash. Police initially said Wednesday that 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, of Nappanee, crossed the centerline...
NAPPANEE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief […]
INDIANA STATE
