Mark Peterson reflects on Jackie Walorski after her tragic death

Jackie Walorski dies in crash
Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
Funeral, visitation announced for Rep. Jackie Walorski
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Details regarding the visitation and funeral for late Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski have been announced. Walorski died in a two-vehicle crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday. Three others were killed in the crash, including two of Walorski’s staffers. According to Palmer Funeral Home, visitation will...
Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/AP) - Jackie Walorski, U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd congressional district, died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County. Meanwhile, three others were killed in the crash, including two of Walorski’s staffers who were in the same vehicle as her and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash. Their identities are listed below:
Remembering Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski was two weeks away from her 59th birthday, working to secure her sixth consecutive term in Congress in November. She lived much the same way she died—on the move, meeting and greeting constituents. A day ago, a post on her Facebook page...
A look at the the work Jackie Walorski leaves behind
Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski introduced a few bills to legislation this year. The Save Taxpayers’ Privacy Act, would prevent the IRS from requiring facial recognition technology to pay taxes or access account information. The Fostering Innovation and Research to Strengthen Tomorrow (FIRST) Act, would double the research and...
eaglecountryonline.com
Flags Directed to Half-Staff in Honor of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to half-staff following the passing of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski. The U.S. Representative from Indiana was killed in a car crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday. Two of her staffers and the driver of the second vehicle were also killed in the head-on crash.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski's SUV veered into oncoming traffic before deadly crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The car Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was riding in when she and three others died caused the deadly crash after veering into oncoming traffic, contrary to initial reports that it was the other driver at fault, authorities said.The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office originally said a maroon Buick LeSabre headed south on State Road 19 crossed the centerline, and hit the Toyota RAV 4 in which Walorski and two aides were heading north on SR 19 on Wednesday afternoon.Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said, based on new information, it determined its preliminary findings were not correct, and that...
Answering what’s next for the vacant IN-02 vacancy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details as the state and country continue to mourn the sudden loss of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Our own Jack Springgate got some information from the Indiana Election Division, who told us about the steps in the process of filling both the ballot vacancy for the general election and the elected official vacancy in a potential special election.
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Visitation arrangements have been made for Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee after she died in a crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday afternoon that also killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Schmucker was the driver of the other vehicle killed in that...
Gov. Holcomb, legislators pass abortion ban bill as first in the nation
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana became the first state in the nation to pass new legislation to restrict abortion access since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Friday night the senate debated and shared closing argument for nearly four hours. The bill would ban “95 plus percent” of...
One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County
Funeral, visitation announced for Rep. Jackie Walorski.
Holcomb: House advances SB 2, automatic taxpayer refund
Indianapolis, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Governor Holcomb issued a statement as the House advanced SB 2. SB 2 includes returning up to, “1 billion dollars back to Hoosier taxpayers in the form of an automatic taxpayer refund.”
Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session” and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children. The bill, which passed earlier Friday 37-9, represented a concession from GOP senators who were initially wary that the rebates would further fuel inflation. Sen. Travis Holdman, who sponsored the bill, said the funding was to ensure “pregnant women and children are taken care of as best we can” in the wake of an abortion ban bill that the governor also signed Friday night after Senators approved the restrictions.
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
WISH-TV
Sheriff issues correction, SUV carrying Walorski crossed centerline in crash
WAKARUSA, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Thursday said evidence from the crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican, revealed that the SUV she was in crossed the centerline moments before the head-on crash. Police initially said Wednesday that 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, of Nappanee, crossed the centerline...
Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief […]
