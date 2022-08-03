Rally For A Cure Golf Tourney in Fairfield

Read on ksenam.com
Related
Rollin’ With The Flow In Valier
The roll off container down in Valier, will be closing at 4 o'clock this afternoon (Friday.) Don't worry about a thing...regular hours will resume tomorrow. Life "rolls" on...Happy Friday!
Valier’s Does It The 11th Time
Valier's 11 Annual All Town Garage Sale's coming up 2 weeks from this weekend, on the Saturday, the 20th. If you'd like to get in on the garage sale action, please call Linda at 590 4942. There's a $15, fee to cover advertising, but don't worry about a thing, listings & maps WILL be made available. Let's all go "garage saling" on Saturday, the 29th! *BTW," "garage saling" IS a term & it refers to those of us who frequent garage sales.
Teton County 4-H Award Winners Announced
Bellamy Beadle, daughter of Jane Wolery and Darren Beadle, is the recipient of the Anne Wiprud Memorial Scholarship. Beadle is a member of the Old Agency 4-H Club. She has been involved in a variety of 4-H projects and events throughout the years. She has served as a 4-H Camp Counselor, served as her club president for several years, and was a Teton County 4-H Ambassador.
Eye On Great Falls (August 2022)
As you drive around Great Falls, you’ll likely see some new businesses and construction underway for other businesses. Here's a look at some of them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
A GRIZZLY Time In Dupuyer
Our infamous "Grizzly Day" is officially set for THIS Saturday, the 6th, down in Dupuyer. The "Grizzly FUN" starts bright & squirrely at 7:30, Saturday morning with the Fireman's Breakfast. The parade's on at 11, with line up at 10:30. One of the Big Sky summer favorites, the Dupuyer Duck Races," will run from 3, to 6. It's a family friendly event for sure with activities & fun stuff for the whole family along with lunch & dinner specials too. Don't worry about a thing...vendors will be on site with some cool specialty items up for sale.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Father Matthew Christiaens visits Valier to perform Mass for his hometown parish
Father Matthew Christiaens recently visited family and friends in his hometown of Valier where he held Mass at St. Francis Catholic Church on Friday, July 15. Father Matthew was ordained on June 24, 2022 by Bishop Austin Anthony Vetter in Helena at St. Helena Cathedral. He is assigned to Resurrection Parish in Bozeman.
"Rammunition Monster Truck" is coming to Great Falls
Monster truck "Rammunition" is coming to Great Falls this weekend at the Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update on wildfire just south of Great Falls
Firefighters from Great Falls Fire Rescue and several volunteer fire department are now in "mopping up" mode
montanarightnow.com
Heavy winds helps fire south of Great Falls spread
Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) released more information on a fire south of Great Falls Wednesday. GFFR and Sand Coulee fire were dispatched to the fire around 2:00 pm. The initial fire that was found had started next to 13th St. South, close to the former Ayrshire Dairy. Heavy winds...
mycouriertribune.com
Great Falls Fire Rescue on scene of active fire
Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) is on the scene of an active fire. According to GFFR, the fire is near Highland and Mount Olivet Cemeteries.
Beach Boys Come To KSEN!
The world famous Beach Boys will be appearing THIS Sunday, down at the Montana State Fair in Great Falls! KSEN AM 1150, is giving away pairs of tickets for this Sunday's night's concert all day long today. Mark Daniel's has already had 2 WINNERS, Gary Goodan's given away a pair already with another pair on the way. This afternoon on the Puff Man Show, I'll have 2 more pairs up for grabs, stay tuned...Let's give the Beach Boys a good old "Montana Welcome!!"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kenny’s Benefit’s TODAY In Valier!
Kenny Peterson of Valier, has been diagnosed with liver cancer. With travel back & forth out to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, a benefit has been scheduled for this afternoon (Saturday) & evening) at the Pavilion in Valier. A cornhole tourney begins at 3, & there'll be a free-will dinner with Rod's roast beef sandwiches & salad at 6 this evening with a silent auction & pie auction too. An account is set up at Wells Fargo for monetary donations. We're all pulling for you, Kenny...
UPDATE: Matt Staff Fire burns an estimated 1,900 acres
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the public can call the public information hotline at (406) 447-8305 for information regarding the Matt Staff Fire.
montanarightnow.com
Grass fire reported on I-15 near Vaughn
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A grass fire is being reported on I-15 between Vaughn and Manchester. The fire is near mile marker 288 and people in the area are asked to slow down. Great Falls Fire Rescue has been requested per mutual aid with the Vaughn Fire Department.
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
Kenny Peterson’s Benefit 2 Weeks Away
Kenny Peterson in Valier, has recently been diagnosed with liver cancer. With all the traveling back & forth to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, funds are being raised to help with Kenny's expenses. The benefit for Kenny's coming up 2 weeks from today (Saturday), last Saturday of the month, at the Pavilion in Valier. "Some" of the FUN activities will include a corn hole tournament, a pie auction along with a LIVE auction after the free-will dinner with Rod's roast beef sandwiches. If you have an item you'd like to donate, please contact Celeste at 799 7254, or Rachel at 788 1496. You can also drop the items off at De Voe's in Valier, until the 28th of this month. There's also be a special account setup at Wells Fargo for monetary donation. There'll be updates regarding the benefit & silent auction pictures on the Benefit for Kenny Peterson & family FB page. I'll also be keeping you posted on my Puff Man Blog...
Lasting Melodies: UM Music Camps Enjoy 7 Decades
MISSOULA – McCann Purcell had never seen 10 bassoons in one room until he attended a University of Montana band camp this summer. “I mean, we don’t even have one bassoon in my band at home,” said Purcell, who is from Fairfield. Purcell will be a junior...
Pondera County Adopts BAN
The Pondera County Commissioners have now adopted a ban on open burning until current conditions change. ALL burning permits are suspended with NO open burning permitted in Pondera County. Campfires will be allowed ONLY in approved fire pits. Devices solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on & off, are used in an area that's bare & cleared of ALL overhead & surrounding flammable materials within 4 feet of the device. The bottom line here is, the public's reminded to use some good common sense when having a fire in an approved fire pit. Please make sure to have fire suppression measures available when having your outdoor activities. Don't worry about a thing...conditions WILL continue to be monitored on a daily basis & restrictions WILL be lifted when our fire officials declare it safe. KSEN/K96 FM will continue to keep you updated as conditions change, hopefully for the better...
Benefit For Valier’s Kenny Petterson
One of our good neighbors, Kenny Peterson, of Valier, has been diagnosed with liver cancer. Kenny & his family are traveling back & forth to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The benefit to help out with medical/traveling expenses is set for Saturday, the 30th, at the Pavilion in Valier. There's also an account set up at Wells Fargo Bank for monetary donations. I'll be blogging in the coming days ahead on all the activities planned for the Kenny's benefit. You can also get updates regarding the benefit & silent auction pictures by going to the Facebook page for Kenny Peterson & Family. In the meantime, we're all pulling for you, Kenny.
KSEN AM 1150
Shelby, MT
399
Followers
1K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksenam.com
Comments / 0