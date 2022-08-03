ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Fiery crash in Midland leaves two dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery crash in Midland County. James William Featherston, 38, of Oglesby, and Jose Alferez Castillo, 55, of Midland, were both pronounced dead at the scene.  According to a news release, around 5:00 a.m. on August 3, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oglesby, TX
Midland County, TX
Cars
County
Midland County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Midland County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander arrested after running man, child off the road

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he ran another man and his child off the road last month. Wayde Siebert, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Mischief. The incident happened on July 18, according to an affidavit. Officers with the Midland Police […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dps
KCEN

Mill Creek Fire: 10 acres burned, 15 Salado homes threatened

SALADO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a fire in Salado. Named the Mill Creek Fire, it's located off of Royal Ridge Drive. As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned with 15 homes threatened in the area. The fire hasn't progressed but so far...
SALADO, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS investigates deadly Reeves County hit and run

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly hit and run crash that happened in Reeves County early Sunday morning. According to DPS, preliminary information shows that Jonathan Robert Ornelas, 31, of Midland, was driving a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup north on US 285, approaching the intersection of CR 437.
REEVES COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
fox44news.com

Waco Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire located on the 4800 Block of Sanger Ave. Units are arriving to the scene where there is a fire showing from an apartment building. FOX 44 will keep you updated as we learn more...
WACO, TX
KCEN

TxDOT: All remaining I-35 mainlanes expected to reopen next week

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to complete work on adding overhead signage on the I-35 mainlanes next week, allowing all four mainlanes to open, according to TxDOT. From Aug. 8 to Aug.10, TxDOT will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes between N Loop 340 and BUS...
WACO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teens charged in connection with car burglaries, stolen guns

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two teens were arrested late last week after police said they were caught with stolen guns. Amya Collins, 17, and Karra Gildon, also 17, have been charged with Firearm Theft and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. According to an affidavit, on July 29, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland teen threatens family with meat cleaver, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen was arrested late last month after police said he threatened to kill his family. Bradley Johnson, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Retaliation.  According to court documents, on July 29, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy