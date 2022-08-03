MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland builder was arrested late last month after investigators said he took more than $300,000 from a woman who contracted him to build her dream home- but made little effort to start building for more than a year. Luis Miguel Esquivel, 38, has been charged with Theft of Service of more […]

MIDLAND, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO