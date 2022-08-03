Read on www.newswest9.com
Nine pounds of marijuana found in work zone traffic stop
The driver was pulled over for going 81 in a 60 with workers present in the work zone.
Dangerous Temple car chase ends with two teens in custody for car theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are segments on another car theft in Central Texas. One 17-year-old and a 16-year-old have been arrested for car theft in Temple, according to Temple police. Officers were called Friday to the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Dr....
1 Man Dies In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Hewitt (Hewitt, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hewitt on Saturday night. According to the officials, Kelton Hubert, 32, was identified in the motor vehicle crash. Hubert tried to flee from a McLennan County [..]
Fiery crash in Midland leaves two dead
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery crash in Midland County. James William Featherston, 38, of Oglesby, and Jose Alferez Castillo, 55, of Midland, were both pronounced dead at the scene. According to a news release, around 5:00 a.m. on August 3, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded […]
1 Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety officials reported a multi-vehicle accident which led to one pickup truck rolling over several times on the main highway through Killeen. The accident took place on Tuesday at noon on I-14 near the Clear Creek overpass, where a 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche was carrying an [..]
Midlander arrested after running man, child off the road
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he ran another man and his child off the road last month. Wayde Siebert, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Mischief. The incident happened on July 18, according to an affidavit. Officers with the Midland Police […]
One arrested in game room shooting; additional arrests expected
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a game room shooting that happened late Thursday night. Nathaniel Ochoa, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Around 11:00 p.m. on August 4, deputies were dispatched to the game room at 10561 W University […]
Temple Police identifies man who died in 3-vehicle crash Tuesday morning
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department released the name of the man who died in an early morning crash Tuesday that involved three vehicles. Police said the man was identified as 29-year-old Casey Allen Stodgell, according to a Wednesday news release. According to police, three vehicles crashed into...
Mill Creek Fire: 10 acres burned, 15 Salado homes threatened
SALADO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a fire in Salado. Named the Mill Creek Fire, it's located off of Royal Ridge Drive. As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned with 15 homes threatened in the area. The fire hasn't progressed but so far...
WCSO investigates Thursday night homicide after woman found shot near Florence
Detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday an investigation was underway after a woman was shot and killed Thursday night in the 4500 block of County Road 245, outside the City of Florence.
Builder charged with stealing more than 300K after failing to complete new home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland builder was arrested late last month after investigators said he took more than $300,000 from a woman who contracted him to build her dream home- but made little effort to start building for more than a year. Luis Miguel Esquivel, 38, has been charged with Theft of Service of more […]
DPS investigates deadly Reeves County hit and run
REEVES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly hit and run crash that happened in Reeves County early Sunday morning. According to DPS, preliminary information shows that Jonathan Robert Ornelas, 31, of Midland, was driving a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup north on US 285, approaching the intersection of CR 437.
Waco Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire located on the 4800 Block of Sanger Ave. Units are arriving to the scene where there is a fire showing from an apartment building. FOX 44 will keep you updated as we learn more...
TxDOT: All remaining I-35 mainlanes expected to reopen next week
WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to complete work on adding overhead signage on the I-35 mainlanes next week, allowing all four mainlanes to open, according to TxDOT. From Aug. 8 to Aug.10, TxDOT will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes between N Loop 340 and BUS...
Over $100,000 Bond Set for Killeen, Texas Woman After Attack of Officer
A wild dispute at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, Texas resulted in a patient being jailed on over $100,000 bond. The fight started when a woman didn't want to leave the hospital, even though she had been medically cleared to go home. Seton Medical Center Altercation. The Killeen Daily...
McLennan County Sheriff: no plan to review high-speed chase policies following fiery crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said he has no plans to review his office’s high-speed chase policies after a Saturday night incident in which a Bellmead man was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 while fleeing a sheriff’s deputy. Kelvin Hubert, 32,...
TxDOT releases traffic alerts for 2 West Texas counties
MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation released traffic alerts in two West Texas counties that could impact road conditions Thursday. Midland County: Tom Craddick Highway, SH 349, will be closed between FM 1788 and SH 158 for part of the day Thursday. Detour signs will be in place.
Teens charged in connection with car burglaries, stolen guns
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two teens were arrested late last week after police said they were caught with stolen guns. Amya Collins, 17, and Karra Gildon, also 17, have been charged with Firearm Theft and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. According to an affidavit, on July 29, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the […]
Midland teen threatens family with meat cleaver, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen was arrested late last month after police said he threatened to kill his family. Bradley Johnson, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Retaliation. According to court documents, on July 29, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a […]
Central Texas church recovering from tornado in April and now alleged theft
A Central Texas church that has been working to rebuild following tornado damage in April is now searching for a suspect that stole a trailer from its property.
