This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
'It's concerning' | Teachers, parents react to HISD not being prepared for active shooter
HOUSTON — With only 17 days left until HISD students and teachers return to the classroom, the superintendent's announcement that HISD police are not currently prepared for an active shooter is fueling more worries among teachers and parents. "It's concerning," said Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of...
tsu.edu
Alumni Back to School campaign helps Texas Southern University students in need
Like many students across the nation, Texas Southern University students are facing an array of challenges from the ongoing pandemic, including financial hardship. Employment opportunities have been disrupted, families have lost sources of income and the ability to cover basic living expenses. The 2022 Alumni Back to School Campaign hopes...
Houston's Back 2 School Fest to bring students free school supplies for the upcoming school year
The event will be happening on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the George R. Brown Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Local organizers are pushing Houston ISD to reform the district’s code of conduct
This comes as the district’s school board is set to approve next year’s guidelines Thursday evening. Local organizers are pushing Houston ISD to reform the district’s code of conduct, which they claim unfairly punishes children for normal adolescent behavior. Advocacy groups ONE Houston and Texas Civil Right...
Click2Houston.com
Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families
HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
Conroe ISD board of trustees adopts new policy for library books
The policy for instructional resources has been split into two policies: one for instructional materials and one for library books. (Courtesy Pexels) Conroe ISD adopted new policies for instructional materials and library books based on new library standards from the Texas Education Agency at its Aug. 2 board of trustees meeting.
fox26houston.com
City of Katy enters Stage 3 mandatory water restrictions
KATY, Texas - The City of Katy announced on Friday afternoon its entering Stage 3 severe drought conditions. As a result of the announcement, mandatory restrictions for water are in effect immediately. Katy residents who violate the restrictions could face violations including a written warning, citation, and/or disconnection of water...
Districtwide Alvin ISD email regarding rape accusations frustrating for families involved
Eyewitness News is following up on a story we are continuing to update out of Alvin ISD. After we brought you the story of a family fuming over their student with special needs being allegedly raped on campus, the suspect's family is also upset with the district.
fox26houston.com
College Talk: Why are students flocking to HBCU's this fall?
Texas Southern University is reporting its largest incoming freshman class in the history of the school. Fox 26's Chelsea Edwards speaks to alumni about their choice to attend an HBCU and what was unique about their experience.
Applying Pressure Cutz and More opening in Texas City
Applying Pressure opening in Texas City is opening Sunday, August 7th. The shop is amazing owner Andre Haynes said he and his staff are looking forward to serving the community and keeping them all looking good.
houstonpublicmedia.org
New affordable housing complex for veterans unveiled in Midtown
State, local, and federal officials unveiled a new 42,000-square foot affordable housing complex in Midtown for veterans on Thursday. The Light Rail Lofts is a three-story affordable housing unit, and has a total of 56 studio apartments, half of which are set aside for veterans and their families earning considerably less than the area median income. The lofts are at 4600 Main Street, less than a mile from the Museum District and the Medical Center.
Click2Houston.com
‘They just don’t take it anymore’: After Uvalde, Fort Bend officials discuss bullying and enhanced measures to keep students safe this school year
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – As students are preparing to return to school this upcoming year, Fort Bend County has ramped up its safety and security procedures to ensure protection across area campuses. On Tuesday, state legislators, and school and county officials joined with law enforcement to outline their...
fox26houston.com
Transgender Houstonians demanding more measures to protect community
HOUSTON - Houston activists held a vigil Thursday to remember a transgender woman who was murdered nearly a week ago. Organizers say Marisela Castro, was about to turn 40-year-old, when she was gunned down. The transgender community brought their struggle and fight to the Houston Police Department's front steps. "My...
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand Man
Mayor Sylvester Turner and his top aide, William-Paul Thomas are frequent visitors of the historic Turkey Leg Hut.Facebook Page. This is not a good look for "Sly" as Mayor Sylvester Turner is affectionately referred to in some parts of Houston, Texas. But he's not called "Sly" for nothing. Why do people call Mayor Sylvester Turner "Sly" in these parts? Well, it's not because his name is Sylvester. According to the dictionary, sly means that a person has a cunning and deceitful nature about them. And this definition fits our crooked, lying, and conniving mayor perfectly. What does conniving mean? Well, when someone pretends to be ignorant on a matter that they are fully aware of like Mayor Sylvester oftentimes does, they are typically labeled as a conniving individual. So, is it possible that Mayor Sylvester Turner's right-hand man (William-Paul Thomas) was able to somehow plead guilty to federal public corruption charges, and Mayor Sylvester Turner does not know anything about it -- like he proclaimed yesterday, at City Hall, in downtown?
Residents celebrating after NE Houston apartment complex brought back up to code
HOUSTON — It was a full circle moment for people living in deplorable conditions at a northeast Houston apartment complex. Residents at the Sterlingshire Apartments celebrated the apartment being back up to code thanks to the successful efforts of those who stepped in to fix things up. Back in...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Former teacher gets jail time for student relationship, Fort Bend County schools to get more officers
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Former teacher gets 60 days in jail for relationship with student. A former teacher in Tomball ISD will spend 60 days in jail for sexually abusing a student. On Tuesday, a judge...
Mayor's top aide resigns after allegedly helping businesses operate despite unmet COVID requirements
As details emerge in William-Paul Turner's corruption charge, a Houston official who looks into city employee matters is now stepping in.
Click2Houston.com
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces multi-million dollar Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids Initiative
HARRIS COUNTY – On Wednesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and members of the U.S. Congress announced a multi-million dollar initiative for Harris County’s youngest residents -- Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids. The initiative, which was made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan...
Houston Chronicle
7 Conroe families moved into new homes this week thanks to housing grants: ‘I’m truly blessed’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Emma Folkes has long wanted relatives to visit her home, for family gatherings and for sleepovers with the grandkids. But she said her old home, where she grew up, was too dangerous to have them spend time with her.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas tax-free sales weekend underway
Texas’s annual tax free weekend for back to school items is now underway. Shoppers will be able to save on qualifying items like clothes, shoes, and school supplies. In Harris County, items under $100 will be exempt from the 8.25% tax. The sale will also go towards certain online...
