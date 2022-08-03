ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tsu.edu

Alumni Back to School campaign helps Texas Southern University students in need

Like many students across the nation, Texas Southern University students are facing an array of challenges from the ongoing pandemic, including financial hardship. Employment opportunities have been disrupted, families have lost sources of income and the ability to cover basic living expenses. The 2022 Alumni Back to School Campaign hopes...
Click2Houston.com

Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families

HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
fox26houston.com

City of Katy enters Stage 3 mandatory water restrictions

KATY, Texas - The City of Katy announced on Friday afternoon its entering Stage 3 severe drought conditions. As a result of the announcement, mandatory restrictions for water are in effect immediately. Katy residents who violate the restrictions could face violations including a written warning, citation, and/or disconnection of water...
houstonpublicmedia.org

New affordable housing complex for veterans unveiled in Midtown

State, local, and federal officials unveiled a new 42,000-square foot affordable housing complex in Midtown for veterans on Thursday. The Light Rail Lofts is a three-story affordable housing unit, and has a total of 56 studio apartments, half of which are set aside for veterans and their families earning considerably less than the area median income. The lofts are at 4600 Main Street, less than a mile from the Museum District and the Medical Center.
Click2Houston.com

‘They just don’t take it anymore’: After Uvalde, Fort Bend officials discuss bullying and enhanced measures to keep students safe this school year

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – As students are preparing to return to school this upcoming year, Fort Bend County has ramped up its safety and security procedures to ensure protection across area campuses. On Tuesday, state legislators, and school and county officials joined with law enforcement to outline their...
fox26houston.com

Transgender Houstonians demanding more measures to protect community

HOUSTON - Houston activists held a vigil Thursday to remember a transgender woman who was murdered nearly a week ago. Organizers say Marisela Castro, was about to turn 40-year-old, when she was gunned down. The transgender community brought their struggle and fight to the Houston Police Department's front steps. "My...
Aubrey R Taylor Reports©

William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand Man

Mayor Sylvester Turner and his top aide, William-Paul Thomas are frequent visitors of the historic Turkey Leg Hut.Facebook Page. This is not a good look for "Sly" as Mayor Sylvester Turner is affectionately referred to in some parts of Houston, Texas. But he's not called "Sly" for nothing. Why do people call Mayor Sylvester Turner "Sly" in these parts? Well, it's not because his name is Sylvester. According to the dictionary, sly means that a person has a cunning and deceitful nature about them. And this definition fits our crooked, lying, and conniving mayor perfectly. What does conniving mean? Well, when someone pretends to be ignorant on a matter that they are fully aware of like Mayor Sylvester oftentimes does, they are typically labeled as a conniving individual. So, is it possible that Mayor Sylvester Turner's right-hand man (William-Paul Thomas) was able to somehow plead guilty to federal public corruption charges, and Mayor Sylvester Turner does not know anything about it -- like he proclaimed yesterday, at City Hall, in downtown?
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas tax-free sales weekend underway

Texas’s annual tax free weekend for back to school items is now underway. Shoppers will be able to save on qualifying items like clothes, shoes, and school supplies. In Harris County, items under $100 will be exempt from the 8.25% tax. The sale will also go towards certain online...
