'It’s concerning': Running community responds to 2nd attack on Scioto Trail this summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating another reported attack on the Scioto Trail this summer. The report says the latest incident happened on Aug. 4 just a few yards from Bicentennial Park. According to the police report, the victim told police a man was following...
Man who killed 4 in Ohio captured in Kansas
A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in Friday’s […]
Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Ohio neighborhood
Racist flyers promoting white supremacy were found outside several households in Ohio.
'I defended myself': Victim of east Columbus shootout shares what saved his life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man who ended up exchanging gunfire with a group of suspected thieves said he didn’t have long before he decided to try and stop them. “I didn't have enough time to think about it really, as soon as I saw the barrel of a gun pointed at me, I defended myself,” the victim, who asked to remain anonymous for his safety, said.
Fast Casual
Big Chicken opening 1st franchise in Ohio
Big Chicken, a fast casual concept founded by Shaquille O'Neal in 2018, is opening its first franchise location this week at Austin Landing, a mixed-use retail, restaurant and entertainment destination in Dayton, Ohio. "From the beginning, a major goal for Shaquille and the leadership team has been to give as...
Black Lives Matter mural in Franklinton vandalized
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alicia Jean Vanderelli owns and operates The Vanderelli Room, an art gallery in Franklinton near downtown Columbus. Vanderelli has had the space for more than eight years. Her artists paint different murals on the building to highlight social issues and celebrate inclusion and diversity. “We’re responsible,...
Columbus teachers' union: 'We aren't afraid to strike'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal mediator has asked the Columbus teachers’ union and the school district to return to the bargaining table on Wednesday. Talks between the Columbus Education Association and the Columbus Board of Education are at an impasse after 19 meetings. The teachers’ union tells 10TV...
Officers who stopped Oregon District shooter in Dayton speak before anniversary
DAYTON, Ohio — Officers who stopped a Dayton mass shooter three years ago said in first-ever public remarks Wednesday that their training kicked in almost immediately as they headed toward the sound of gunfire. Most of the six officers on duty that night were relative newcomers to the department,...
Intel needs workers: Can Ohio colleges and universities train enough?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Intel has promised that 70% of the workers it plans to hire will have associate engineering degrees. That's music to the ears of Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) President John Berry who said the school is positioned to train the next Intel worker. Intel has already blessed the way it’s teaching students now.
Crews battle Dayton commercial building fire
Regional Dispatch reported that heavy fire could be seen from the roof of a one-story commercial building on Needmore Road.
Ohio State medical student dies while participating in Pelotonia ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University medical student who was raising money for cancer research died after suffering a medical event during the Pelotonia ride this weekend. Mason Fisher, who was a three-time rider and active member of the community, passed away while participating in the 102-mile ride...
DeWine awards $5.7 million in grants to 16 Ohio law enforcement agencies to combat crime
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced 16 local and state law enforcement agencies will receive $5.7 million in grants to help prevent and solve violent crime. The governor is awarding the grant money as part of the sixth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.
Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
Police respond to armed grand theft auto in Dayton
Around 2:44 p.m., two males stole a silver Chrysler 200 at the intersection of N Upland Avenue and Edison Street, according to regional dispatch.
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
Columbus police deputy chief files lawsuit against city claiming discrimination
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus Division of Police deputy has filed a lawsuit against the city and her department regarding gender and race discrimination and retaliation. The lawsuit, filed last week by Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight, lists multiple defendants including Police Chief Elaine Bryant, First Assistant Chief of Police Lashanna Potts, Mayor Andrew Ginther, current Public Safety Director Robert Clark and former director Ned Pettus.
Fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Dayton
During the morning hours of August 4, Lowe was located at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Wilmington Avenue. He was then taken into custody.
Man shot at east Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
Butler Twp. deadly shooting: What we’ve learned about the suspect
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — More details have emerged about a man identified as a person of interest after four people were shot and killed in a Butler Township neighborhood. Police on the scene identified 39-year-old Stephen Marlow as a person of interest in the case, his current location is not known.
Police: 3-year-old hospitalized after being found in pool at southeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 3-year-old child is hospitalized after being found in a pool at a southeast Columbus home Sunday night, according to Columbus police. Police said medics and officers were called to the home on Mouzon Drive around 8:15 p.m. for a possible drowning. Medics took the child...
