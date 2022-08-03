ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WTRF- 7News

Man who killed 4 in Ohio captured in Kansas

A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in Friday’s […]
LAWRENCE, KS
Big Chicken opening 1st franchise in Ohio

Big Chicken, a fast casual concept founded by Shaquille O'Neal in 2018, is opening its first franchise location this week at Austin Landing, a mixed-use retail, restaurant and entertainment destination in Dayton, Ohio. "From the beginning, a major goal for Shaquille and the leadership team has been to give as...
DAYTON, OH
10TV

Black Lives Matter mural in Franklinton vandalized

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alicia Jean Vanderelli owns and operates The Vanderelli Room, an art gallery in Franklinton near downtown Columbus. Vanderelli has had the space for more than eight years. Her artists paint different murals on the building to highlight social issues and celebrate inclusion and diversity. “We’re responsible,...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus teachers' union: 'We aren't afraid to strike'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal mediator has asked the Columbus teachers’ union and the school district to return to the bargaining table on Wednesday. Talks between the Columbus Education Association and the Columbus Board of Education are at an impasse after 19 meetings. The teachers’ union tells 10TV...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Intel needs workers: Can Ohio colleges and universities train enough?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Intel has promised that 70% of the workers it plans to hire will have associate engineering degrees. That's music to the ears of Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) President John Berry who said the school is positioned to train the next Intel worker. Intel has already blessed the way it’s teaching students now.
NEWARK, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
10TV

Columbus police deputy chief files lawsuit against city claiming discrimination

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus Division of Police deputy has filed a lawsuit against the city and her department regarding gender and race discrimination and retaliation. The lawsuit, filed last week by Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight, lists multiple defendants including Police Chief Elaine Bryant, First Assistant Chief of Police Lashanna Potts, Mayor Andrew Ginther, current Public Safety Director Robert Clark and former director Ned Pettus.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man shot at east Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
COLUMBUS, OH
