SSM Health adds blood drives to help address shortage made worse by severe weather in parts of US

MADISON, Wis. — The severe storms and flooding being seen in parts of the United States are having an impact on blood drives and scheduled donations, contributing to a shortage of blood.

SSM Health said there is an urgent need for donations, which is why the organization has scheduled a number of blood drives across south-central Wisconsin through the end of the month.

A good blood supply is critical for emergency care as well as addressing trauma care and other medical care.

A full schedule of the blood drives is as follows:

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville: Wednesday, August 3 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

SSM Health Dean Medical Group – N. High Point Rd.: Friday, August 5 from 8:30 am – 11:00 am

SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Sun Prairie: Wednesday, August 10 from 11:30 am – 4:00 pm

SSM Health Dean Medical Group – South Madison Campus: Wednesday, August 17 from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

SSM Health Monroe: Tuesday, August 30 from 11:30 am – 4:00 pm

SSM Health said people can also schedule appointments at donation centers like Impact Life on Mineral Point Road.

