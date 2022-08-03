A Broomfield High School student killed in a crash last week has been identified. He’s known as Michael “Dominic” DePalma. Police said DePalma was in a vehicle with four other teens heading south on Highway 287 near Dillon Road in Lafeyette when they crashed into a semi at the intersection. All five teens were hospitalized; three remain hospitalized. DePalma was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police suspect distracted driving and alcohol were factors. Broomfield High School said grief counselors are on-hand for any affected students.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO