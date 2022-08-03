ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

PoliceFiles – August 4, 2022

Harassment/Intimidating a Victim/Retaliation Against a Victim/Menacing: Berthoud – A juvenile victim from a Violation of a Protection order called to say that a juvenile male threatened her by text after deputies had taken his mom to jail. Multiple texts showed the juvenile male threatened the victim and her family with bodily harm and told her to drop the charges. A warrant was issued for the juvenile’s arrest. The young man was arrested and transported to Platte Juvenile Facility in Greeley.
Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation and Bomb Squad Activation

On Monday, August 1 at 1:54 pm, Greeley Police officers were dispatched to the Canvas Credit Union located at 3540 10th Street, in the Bittersweet Shopping Center, in reference to a bomb threat and disturbance. Multiple callers to the Weld County Regional Communications Center said that a male entered the...
Juvenile Arrested for Attempted Murder

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has received and followed up on numerous tips from the community regarding the whereabouts of Teagan Pixley-Johnson, who was wanted for Attempted Murder. On August 1, a tip led the LCSO Strategic Enforcement Unit to the 800 block of Merganser Drive in Fort Collins...
Wanted Fugitive Antonio Harrington Arrested in Colorado

Antonio Harrington, a 20-year-old fugitive from Wyoming, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who noted that their department was notified of Harrington's arrest on Friday. Harrington was wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Aggravated Burglary. "Harrington has...
Thornton police serach for missing 13-year-old Sam Ashley

Police in Thornton are asking the public for help in finding Sam Ashley. The 13 year old was last seen at midnight in the 5900 blk of E 114th Place. Sam lives with autism and is described as 5-foot tall, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a solid black or white T-shirt and shorts possibly with a Minecraft-themed backpack. Anyone who sees Sam is asked to call 911 immediately. 
Broomfield HS student killed in crash that injured 4 more teens ID’d

A Broomfield High School student killed in a crash last week has been identified. He’s known as Michael “Dominic” DePalma. Police said DePalma was in a vehicle with four other teens heading south on Highway 287 near Dillon Road in Lafeyette when they crashed into a semi at the intersection. All five teens were hospitalized; three remain hospitalized. DePalma was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police suspect distracted driving and alcohol were factors. Broomfield High School said grief counselors are on-hand for any affected students.
Internal emails reveal more than Englewood wants the public to know about deadly shooting

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The city of Englewood's internal emails reveal more than the city wants the public to know about a police shooting that left a man dead last month. The shooting happened July 24 at a house on Grove Street. Phillip Blankenship, 29, is accused of firing shots at officers from inside the home. Officers returned fire. Blankenship's brother, 22-year-old Matthew Mitchell, was killed. Blankenship was arrested.
Smoke from house fires in Brighton seen from Highway 85

At least two homes suffered damage from a fire a in Brighton on Tuesday afternoon. Brighton Police say Kuner Road was closed in both directions between Bridge and Jessup streets.Smoke could be seen from Highway 85 and Bridge Street.A suspected cause for the fire has not been determined. It's not clear if anyone was hurt.
Masked suspects fatally shoot man at Lakewood car wash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man inside his vehicle in a car wash bay was fatally shot moments after he was confronted by three masked people early Sunday morning, the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said. At about 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, agents were called to the area of W. Colfax...
Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified

DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died after she fell off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department told 9NEWS they received a call for a outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. at 10:52 p.m Investigators discovered The post Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified appeared first on KRDO.

