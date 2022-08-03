Read on highlandsranchherald.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Suspect who tried to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack still on the looseHeather WillardAurora, CO
How to quiet a noisy Denver neighborDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s bodyHeather WillardAurora, CO
Denver will pay almost $100,000 to settle claims against police, DOTIDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at driver during road rage incident in Longmont
A 60-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly pointed his gun at a driver Friday morning during an apparent road rage incident. Longmont police received a call from a person in a vehicle on U.S. Highway 287 at 8:30 a.m. who stated another motorist was pointing a gun at him, according to a news release from the Longmont Police Department.
Shooting under investigation in Northglenn
Police were investigating a shooting Friday night in Northglenn.
berthoudsurveyor.com
PoliceFiles – August 4, 2022
Harassment/Intimidating a Victim/Retaliation Against a Victim/Menacing: Berthoud – A juvenile victim from a Violation of a Protection order called to say that a juvenile male threatened her by text after deputies had taken his mom to jail. Multiple texts showed the juvenile male threatened the victim and her family with bodily harm and told her to drop the charges. A warrant was issued for the juvenile’s arrest. The young man was arrested and transported to Platte Juvenile Facility in Greeley.
Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation and Bomb Squad Activation
On Monday, August 1 at 1:54 pm, Greeley Police officers were dispatched to the Canvas Credit Union located at 3540 10th Street, in the Bittersweet Shopping Center, in reference to a bomb threat and disturbance. Multiple callers to the Weld County Regional Communications Center said that a male entered the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Juvenile Arrested for Attempted Murder
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has received and followed up on numerous tips from the community regarding the whereabouts of Teagan Pixley-Johnson, who was wanted for Attempted Murder. On August 1, a tip led the LCSO Strategic Enforcement Unit to the 800 block of Merganser Drive in Fort Collins...
'He left us to die,' Injured passengers in fatal hit-and-run share anger over friend who ran off
DENVER — From her home on a couch, Austin Bartsch told 9NEWS she doesn’t know if her right arm will fully heal after doctors put a plate in her right shoulder. “A lot of that night is a blur. The most I remember is waking up when we hit impact,” Bartsch, 21, said of the night on July 29.
Suspect escapes police custody at Rose Medical Center
A man escaped police custody after he was taken to Rose Medical Center for a medical emergency, Glendale Police said.
Residents in Westminster mobile home park block entrance to prevent towing
Neighbors in a Westminster mobile home park are so desperate to protect their vehicles from being towed, they are forming a blockade at night to keep tow trucks out of their community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wanted Fugitive Antonio Harrington Arrested in Colorado
Antonio Harrington, a 20-year-old fugitive from Wyoming, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who noted that their department was notified of Harrington's arrest on Friday. Harrington was wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Aggravated Burglary. "Harrington has...
Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles in deadly I-25 crash
The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and multiple motorists on I-25 Wednesday evening.
Car club president accused in fatal hit and run, 2 other passengers injured
DENVER — From a well-known street car club president to an inmate at the city’s jail, Taylor Lindsey faces felony charges for killing Jake Johnson. Johnson was driving north on Peña. As he turned left onto 40th Avenue, police records say that’s when Lindsey crashed into Johnson’s Volkswagen.
Thornton police serach for missing 13-year-old Sam Ashley
Police in Thornton are asking the public for help in finding Sam Ashley. The 13 year old was last seen at midnight in the 5900 blk of E 114th Place. Sam lives with autism and is described as 5-foot tall, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a solid black or white T-shirt and shorts possibly with a Minecraft-themed backpack. Anyone who sees Sam is asked to call 911 immediately.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1310kfka.com
Broomfield HS student killed in crash that injured 4 more teens ID’d
A Broomfield High School student killed in a crash last week has been identified. He’s known as Michael “Dominic” DePalma. Police said DePalma was in a vehicle with four other teens heading south on Highway 287 near Dillon Road in Lafeyette when they crashed into a semi at the intersection. All five teens were hospitalized; three remain hospitalized. DePalma was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police suspect distracted driving and alcohol were factors. Broomfield High School said grief counselors are on-hand for any affected students.
Apartment building fire in Greeley sends up massive plume of smoke
Firefighters rushed to a massive fire in Greeley on Wednesday night. CBS4's Dillon Thomas reports the fire erupted at an apartment complex, but the building was still under construction.Greeley Police ask the public to stay away from the 100 block of 30th Avenue. No further information was released.
Internal emails reveal more than Englewood wants the public to know about deadly shooting
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The city of Englewood's internal emails reveal more than the city wants the public to know about a police shooting that left a man dead last month. The shooting happened July 24 at a house on Grove Street. Phillip Blankenship, 29, is accused of firing shots at officers from inside the home. Officers returned fire. Blankenship's brother, 22-year-old Matthew Mitchell, was killed. Blankenship was arrested.
Smoke from house fires in Brighton seen from Highway 85
At least two homes suffered damage from a fire a in Brighton on Tuesday afternoon. Brighton Police say Kuner Road was closed in both directions between Bridge and Jessup streets.Smoke could be seen from Highway 85 and Bridge Street.A suspected cause for the fire has not been determined. It's not clear if anyone was hurt.
'He didn't deserve this,' Girlfriend of 22-year-old killed in Englewood Police shooting speaks out
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Every morning, Jennifer Coder wakes to check her phone for a text message she knows will never come. "It's hard to remember that I'm not going to get that anymore," Coder said. The daily texts from Matthew Mitchell weren't just entertaining. They made his girlfriend feel...
Masked suspects fatally shoot man at Lakewood car wash
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man inside his vehicle in a car wash bay was fatally shot moments after he was confronted by three masked people early Sunday morning, the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said. At about 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, agents were called to the area of W. Colfax...
Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified
DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died after she fell off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department told 9NEWS they received a call for a outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. at 10:52 p.m Investigators discovered The post Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified appeared first on KRDO.
Man struck, killed by driver near Fort Collins
A 31-year-old pedestrian died Saturday evening near Fort Collins after he was struck by a teen driver.
Comments / 0