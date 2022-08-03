Read on rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Rick C. Haith, 65, Nebr. City
Rick C. Haith, age 65 of Nebraska City passed away on Wednesday evening, Aug. 3, 2022 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, NE. Ricky Carl Haith was born on December 4, 1956 in Omaha, NE; the son of Carl Junior and Catherine Clara (Asmus) Haith. He attended school in Omaha and graduated from high school there.
News Channel Nebraska
Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Water Department preparing for second distribution line
BEATRICE – The City of Beatrice recently received a half-dozen bids for a water distribution line project that will provide some backup, from the city’s well fields northwest of the community. Mayor Stan Wirth says the lowest bid came in about a half-million dollars under the engineering estimate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
61st Annual Wilber Czech Festival underway
WILBER – The 61st Annual Wilber Czech Festival kicked off Friday, with celebration organizers urging people to stay hydrated and take breaks in air-conditioned environments occasionally this weekend. The three-day festival is being greeted by temperatures expected to hover around 100 on Saturday, with a heat index that could...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice street crews encounter sinkhole, on Washington Street
BEATRICE - The Beatrice City Street Department closed Washington Street between 9th and 10th Street this week to repair a sinkhole that opened at that location. Street Superintendent Jason Moore says a small hole developed in an older brick storm sewer that runs east and west on Washington. The hole apparently caused a siphoning effect that pulled aggregate from above the sewer line down into the sewer.
News Channel Nebraska
Shooting being investigated in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 24-year-old. OPD said police arrived at a local hospital to investigate a shooting victim that had arrived by private vehicle. The report said the officers spoke with the 24-year-old victim who reportedly told them that she was...
News Channel Nebraska
Courthouse elevator down for weeks after 'unrelated' fire
NEBRASKA CITY – A power outage at the Otoe County Courthouse around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday was followed by fire alarms, but officials are not sure the two are related. The power at the courthouse tripped off around 3:30 p.m. and triggered an electrical generator to restore service. Moments later, fire alarms sounded and Otoe County Emergency Management traced the smoke alarm to the elevator control room.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Drug-related charges lead to 20 years imprisonment sentence for Lincoln man
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old Lincoln man received 20 years sentence on Friday for drug- and weapons-related charges such as conspiracy to distribute. 33-year-old James Borden of Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture with a prior serious drug felony conviction and five years for using, carrying or possessing a firearm during or in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Ambassador Wellness Center Announces New Ownership
Nebraska City, NE - Ambassador Wellness Center, LLC, has announced that Travis Gillespie and Kevin Gray are the new owners of the community fitness center, renamed as GG Wellness Center. Since opening in March 1998, Timothy and Sally Juilfs have owned and operated Ambassador Wellness Center. Over the last twenty-four...
News Channel Nebraska
29-year-old sentenced for Santee domestic assault
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 29-year-old man was sentenced Thursday for a federal domestic assault conviction related to an incident in northeast Nebraska. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell announced that Alrick Abeita was sentenced to five years in prison for domestic assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. There is no parole in the federal prison system. After his release from prison, Abeita will serve 3 years of supervised release.
News Channel Nebraska
Officers investigating vandalism at Lincoln middle school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating vandalism that happened at a middle school in south Lincoln. LPD said officers were dispatched to Scott Middle School, west of 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, on a report of vandalism Wednesday morning. According to police, an employee arrived...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Search of Wymore home, yields destructive devices
BEATRICE – Gage County authorities have arrested a Wymore man, after searching a home where several destructive devices were found. Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies and Wymore police conducted a search of a home in the two-hundred block of North 11th, in Wymore…finding the devices, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, a glass meth pipe and a small amount of marijuana.
News Channel Nebraska
Police say over twenty shots were fired at Lincoln Street home, in Beatrice
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police investigating shots that were fired at a Lincoln Street home early Wednesday morning, say more than twenty shots were fired at the house located off the southwest corner of 14th and Lincoln. Lieutenant Jay Murphy says both shotgun shells and handgun casings were recovered at...
News Channel Nebraska
Residue case alleged after Humboldt search
FALLS CITY – Scott Bachman, Sr., 44, of Humboldt and Janeen Moyer, 26, of Farragut, Iowa, are charged with possession in Richardson County following a search of a residence at 704 Nemaha St. in Humboldt on July 17. An arrest affidavit says a smoking pipe with meth residue was...
News Channel Nebraska
Sixth Street search yields felony arrests
NEBRASKA CITY – A July 28 search of a north Sixth Street property has resulted in three felony arrests. Ashlee Corbin, 32, of Nebraska City is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of other controlled substances on July 28. Corbin was arrested after police...
News Channel Nebraska
Probation for attempted animal cruelty
PLATTSMOUTH - David Phillips, 58, of Weeping Water was sentenced to 18 months probation for attempted animal cruelty. Phillips was charged after a Ralston veterinarian reported an underweight dog named Akita. The vet told the Cass County Sheriff’s Office the dog was brought in with open sores on his face, matted hair and maggots embedded in his fur and under his skin.
News Channel Nebraska
Red Cross responds to Auburn apartment fire
AUBURN – The American Red Cross responded to a Westbury Heights apartment fire early this morning that has displaced 21 residents. Auburn and Johnson fire crews were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. to the 14th Street apartment. A resident living next door to the apartment fire said he helped with...
News Channel Nebraska
Wahoo man receives 15 years of jail time for drug charges
WAHOO, Neb. -- A man from Wahoo was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment on Aug. 4 for drug-related charges. 37-year-old David Wesley was sentenced to 15 years for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine actual, (pure), in July 2020, with a prior violent felony conviction by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard. After Swanson is released from prison, he will serve 10 years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Rape-murder arrest in Omaha
A 31-year-old Omaha man is under arrest for the rape and murder of a woman nearly twice his age. Lorenzo Washington is charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree murder in a brutal attack that killed 58-year-old Rita Hash one month ago. The woman was found dead in her apartment...
Comments / 0