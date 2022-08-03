Read on floridapolitics.com
Related
floridapolitics.com
PAC pours $692K into TV to support Maxwell Frost in CD 10
The TV commercial touts Frost as of the younger generation inheriting the planet. Protect Our Future, a committee funded by a young cryptocurrency entrepreneur, has bought $692,000 worth of TV time in Orlando to promote Democratic congressional candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost. The PAC’s commercials began playing on Orlando broadcast television...
click orlando
Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help
ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Aaron Bean in dominating position ahead of CD 4 GOP Primary
St. Pete Polls found he may already have the nomination locked up. State Sen. Aaron Bean faces little challenge in winning the Republican Primary for an open congressional seat. That’s the clear takeaway from a new St. Pete Polls survey of likely Republican voters in Florida’s 4th Congressional District.
Florida governor appoints new Supreme Court justice
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson. In a short speech, Francis, who was born in Jamaica, said she is the “epitome of the American dream” and described her judicial philosophy with a reference to U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton. “The Florida Supreme Court protects the people’s liberty, and inherent in the way we do that as a judiciary, is by respecting and observing the limited role that judges play in our constitutional system of government,” she said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
State Attorney Brian Haas jabs Andrew Warren in Kelli Stargel endorsement
He contrasts Warren with Stargel, calling her a "conservative warrior." State Attorney Brian Haas is endorsing state Sen. Kelli Stargel in her run for Florida’s 15th Congressional District. But, his endorsement didn’t just tout Stargel’s devotion to conservatism — he took the chance to make a jab at former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, who was recently suspended from his post by Gov. Ron DeSantis in a controversial decision.
floridapolitics.com
Reggie Gaffney ad makes misleading claims about ‘ultra-MAGA’ opponent
The ad suggests Rep. Tracie Davis is cutting deals with Gov. DeSantis. The Democratic Primary in Senate District 5 has become a battle of competing claims of ideological purity, with Reggie Gaffney’s new television ad offering more ammo down the stretch. But do his claims necessarily survive a fact...
floridapolitics.com
Andrew Warren’s suspension draws Democrats’ denunciations
Gov. DeSantis' alleged 'dictator' move decried. Democrats and progressives quickly denounced the suspension of the Hillsborough County Attorney General as evidence of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ dictatorial tendencies and willingness to abuse his powers. In announcing the decision, DeSantis focused on Warren signing a pledge not to prosecute doctors and...
floridapolitics.com
Criminal Defense Lawyers association blasts Gov. DeSantis over ‘brutish’ Andrew Warren suspension
‘Political subdivisions are either laboratories for Jeffersonian democracy or they’re not. Gov. DeSantis seems to want it both ways.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension and replacement of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren has drawn condemnation from the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, which called the move “politically motivated” and “unlawful.”
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
‘I was blindsided’: Andrew Warren speaks out, plans to explore legal options following suspension
'Let's be clear — this is not about what I've done. This is about what I've said.'. Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is speaking out following his suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling it a “blatant abuse of power.”. In speaking with media Friday morning, Warren said...
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.5.22
Good morning. ‘Sunburn’ has been waiting for you. What is going on with the Hernando County School Board? Can they get anything right politically?. The latest is a judge ruling against the School Board over its zeal to place a sales tax referendum on the November 2022 ballot for schools. The referendum would extend the current half-cent school sales tax beyond 2025.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Charlie Crist maintains dominating lead over Nikki Fried in Democratic Primary
His advantage over Nikki Fried looks more insurmountable among those who already voted. Charlie Crist maintains a massive lead over Nikki Fried weeks ahead of the Democratic Primary for Governor, a new poll shows. Almost 56% of likely Democratic Primary voters say they intend to support Crist in the race,...
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried slams Gov. DeSantis’ actions on property insurance crisis
'This dire situation demands immediate and meaningful action that protects Florida consumers.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to do more to stabilize Florida’s troubled property insurance market. Fried, a Democrat running for her party’s nomination to replace DeSantis, wrote to DeSantis on Thursday slamming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended
"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Uhlfelder dons ‘Grim Reaper’ gear again as Attorney General race grinds on
Uhlfelder said he'll investigate Florida Power & Light on 'Day One' if he is elected. Daniel Uhlfelder, the Walton County lawyer who gained a modicum of fame dressing as the Grim Reaper to bash Gov. Ron DeSantis’ COVID-19 policies, is donning the hooded black cape and grabbing his sickle again.
floridapolitics.com
Three more Miami-Dade County unions endorse Annette Taddeo for Congress
‘She has always worked hard for the working men and women of Miami-Dade County and the State of Florida.’. Three more organized labor groups are now backing Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo’s bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Taddeo’s campaign is announcing three local unions in Miami-Dade County...
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Renatha Francis as new Florida Supreme Court justice
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in West Palm Beach Friday morning. DeSantis made a major announcement at the Richard & Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum. DeSantis officially appointed Judge Renatha Francis as the new justice of the Florida Supreme Court.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 8.3.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is warning Floridians about a new scam in the crypto world. Known as “pig butchering” or...
floridapolitics.com
Direct mail round-up: New ad blasts Berny Jacques over his ‘leftist day job’
'Call Berny Jacues and demand he come clean about his leftist day job.'. A new ad hitting mailboxes in Pinellas County-based House District 59 is asking voters to call up Republican candidate Berny Jacques — misspelled as “Jacues” on the mailer — and “demand he come clean about his leftist day job.”
floridapolitics.com
Pro-small business organization backs Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner
The lawmaker holds a 90% grade with the national business group. One of the largest business groups in the country is now backing Republican Wilton Simpson’s bid for Agriculture Commissioner. The National Federation of Independent Businesses is endorsing the Senate President. The group cited the Trilby lawmaker’s long history...
cltampa.com
D.C. and 15 states sue to block Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill
Saying the law will “stigmatize and harm LGBTQ youth,” attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia are seeking to aid challengers to a new Florida law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida public schools. The states and the District of...
Comments / 0