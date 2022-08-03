ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

PAC pours $692K into TV to support Maxwell Frost in CD 10

The TV commercial touts Frost as of the younger generation inheriting the planet. Protect Our Future, a committee funded by a young cryptocurrency entrepreneur, has bought $692,000 worth of TV time in Orlando to promote Democratic congressional candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost. The PAC’s commercials began playing on Orlando broadcast television...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help

ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Aaron Bean in dominating position ahead of CD 4 GOP Primary

St. Pete Polls found he may already have the nomination locked up. State Sen. Aaron Bean faces little challenge in winning the Republican Primary for an open congressional seat. That’s the clear takeaway from a new St. Pete Polls survey of likely Republican voters in Florida’s 4th Congressional District.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida governor appoints new Supreme Court justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson. In a short speech, Francis, who was born in Jamaica, said she is the “epitome of the American dream” and described her judicial philosophy with a reference to U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton. “The Florida Supreme Court protects the people’s liberty, and inherent in the way we do that as a judiciary, is by respecting and observing the limited role that judges play in our constitutional system of government,” she said.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

State Attorney Brian Haas jabs Andrew Warren in Kelli Stargel endorsement

He contrasts Warren with Stargel, calling her a "conservative warrior." State Attorney Brian Haas is endorsing state Sen. Kelli Stargel in her run for Florida’s 15th Congressional District. But, his endorsement didn’t just tout Stargel’s devotion to conservatism — he took the chance to make a jab at former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, who was recently suspended from his post by Gov. Ron DeSantis in a controversial decision.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Andrew Warren’s suspension draws Democrats’ denunciations

Gov. DeSantis' alleged 'dictator' move decried. Democrats and progressives quickly denounced the suspension of the Hillsborough County Attorney General as evidence of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ dictatorial tendencies and willingness to abuse his powers. In announcing the decision, DeSantis focused on Warren signing a pledge not to prosecute doctors and...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Criminal Defense Lawyers association blasts Gov. DeSantis over ‘brutish’ Andrew Warren suspension

‘Political subdivisions are either laboratories for Jeffersonian democracy or they’re not. Gov. DeSantis seems to want it both ways.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension and replacement of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren has drawn condemnation from the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, which called the move “politically motivated” and “unlawful.”
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.5.22

Good morning. ‘Sunburn’ has been waiting for you. What is going on with the Hernando County School Board? Can they get anything right politically?. The latest is a judge ruling against the School Board over its zeal to place a sales tax referendum on the November 2022 ballot for schools. The referendum would extend the current half-cent school sales tax beyond 2025.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried slams Gov. DeSantis’ actions on property insurance crisis

'This dire situation demands immediate and meaningful action that protects Florida consumers.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to do more to stabilize Florida’s troubled property insurance market. Fried, a Democrat running for her party’s nomination to replace DeSantis, wrote to DeSantis on Thursday slamming...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

D.C. and 15 states sue to block Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Saying the law will “stigmatize and harm LGBTQ youth,” attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia are seeking to aid challengers to a new Florida law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida public schools. The states and the District of...
FLORIDA STATE

