Route 2001 Bunola River Road Drilling Starts Thursday in Forward Township

wtae.com
Clean up continues after flash flooding in Unity Township
LATROBE, Pa. — Many families and businesses are left with a mess to clean up after heavy rains brought flash floods through the area on Friday evening. Many cars were also damaged as they were swept away by the water. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
wtae.com
VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County
PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
Community in Westmoreland County recovering after flooding
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several people in Westmoreland County had to evacuate their homes after flooding crept into their homes and washed though their community. County dispatchers said one of the areas hit the hardest was Dorothy Patch in Unity Township. Creek water began to rise near the community...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County
Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plan for disc golf course in neighborhood park alarms New Kensington residents
A New Kensington man’s desire to use his neighborhood park for a disc golf course has put him at odds with some of his neighbors, who fear it will attract too many people and infringe on their privacy. Jim Jackson moved to Fairmont Drive from Arnold in January. His...
wtae.com
Frustrated homeowner says city contractor damaged his driveway, won't repair
PITTSBURGH — A frustrated Pittsburgh homeowner said a city contractor damaged his property but will not repair the damage. Action News Investigates: Watch the report from Brookline in the video above. When the city paved the Brookline alley behind James Holland’s house, he said the crew took a chunk...
Tornadoes Blowing Up To 120 MPH Damage Homes In PA: NWS
Two tornadoes touched down in western Pennsylvania on Monday, August 1, according to the National Weather Service. The first tornado hit at the border of West Virginia in Ohio and Marshall counties, and Washington County, Pennsylvania. It was going between 110 and 120 mph or a EF2. The second tornado...
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
butlerradio.com
Two Injured In Accident
More than one person is recovering after a multiple vehicle crash in Oakland Township Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 1:30 p.m. for an accident in the 700 block of Chicora Road (Route 68). Crews from Oneida Valley were among those responding to find...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste
Pittsburgh has received criticism for its recycling program over the years, with many believing it does little to actually keep plastic, cardboard, and other materials out of landfills. This seems to align with Pennsylvania as a whole, which has come under fire from environmental advocates for not updating its recycling infrastructure since the late 1980s.
wtae.com
Firefighters battle Bellevue blaze in the heat
Fire consumed a home in Bellevue, Allegheny County, Wednesday night. The fire broke out on Burnside Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. We're told that there were hoarding conditions inside the home. Crews were able to knock the fire down, but it took a lot of manpower. “Heat, No. 1,” said...
wtae.com
Man dead after serious crash on Route 51 in Pleasant Hills
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man is dead after a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Route 51 Wednesday night. The crash happened near the Sheetz and Bowser Automotive on North Lewis Run Road in Pleasant Hills around 8:40 p.m. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office...
macaronikid.com
Dormont Park aka the Castle Park
If you have a bucket list for the best Playgrounds and Parks for kids in Pittsburgh, this wooded gem is one to add at the top! I remember playing at Dormont Park (or the Wooden Castle Park as we called it) as a kid for what felt like HOURS at a time and my kids seem to be carrying on the legacy. This Pittsburgh park located in Dormont is SO unique and really brings out the imagination in a child as they are running around embracing roles as King's and Queen's of the Kingdom.
White Oak man charged after disturbance at Sewickley Township gas station where he worked
A White Oak man was jailed Friday after police said he threatened the owner of a Sewickley Township gas station and used his car to block the convenience store entrance, according to court papers. Police said Umamahesh Bharadwaj, 43,was supposed to be training a new employee. He is facing a...
CDC: Allegheny, Westmoreland counties move to 'high' covid-19 level
Rising cases and hospitalizations pushed Allegheny and Westmoreland counties into the “high” covid-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which set standards for defining the amount of the virus within a community. Allegheny County, which recorded nearly 2,700 additional infections over the past...
Pittsburgh police: Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle
A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in Pittsburgh. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said police were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. for the incident near the intersection of Ward Street and Boulevard of the Allies. Cruz said a woman, believed to be in...
wtae.com
Armstrong County junior firefighter arrested on arson charge
KITTANNING, Pa. — An Armstrong County teenager and junior firefighter is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday at a vacant garage apartment on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. They also say a...
Farm and Dairy
Mills, lathe, radial drill, welders, Fork trucks, racks, and misc.
P.O. Box 209, Portersville, Pa. 16051 • 724-368-9788- 724-368-9839 Fax. hartlandmachinery@gmail.com • See hartlandauctions.com for details. Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary. Weekly Auction Guide. Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Antique Collector. Featuring Specialty Antique Auctions,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High-end darts tour takes flight in Western Pennsylvania
In the world of darts, Mike Porterfield is on target. The Sharon resident, who will celebrate his 32nd birthday Wednesday, is one of the top competitors on the Dart Players Pittsburgh tour which, in its fourth season, provides both seasoned and less experienced throwers the chance to compete in one of the region’s top leagues.
WJAC TV
'Closed for now, not forever:' Baker's Loaf owner speaks out after basement fire
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Instead of smelling like fresh bread and baked goods at the Baker's Loaf, now it smells like smoke. "I was devastated. It was just heartbreaking," said their owner, Maigin Boring. A fire broke out in the basement Tuesday afternoon around 2:00, Johnstown fire officials tell...
