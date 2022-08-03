Perry County Board of Education pushes school start date to August 29

Read on www.wymt.com
Pike County Schools votes to push start date for students
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Pike County school board has voted unanimously to push the start date for students from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18. Schools in the area that were directly hit will be given the option of when they’d like to host an open house event. They say this will hopefully give […]
Clay County Schools delaying start date
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Schools will delay their start date by one week because of the recent flooding. Staff will report to school on Monday, August 15. The first day for students will be on Thursday, August 18.
School pushed back due to flooding
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - School is being pushed back a week in Pike County due to the devastating flooding. That follows a unanimous decision Thursday by the county Board of Education. The first day of school was supposed to be Aug. 11 but now will be Aug. 18. Professional...
Governor Beshear Announces Kentuckians In Flood Impacted Counties May Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.
Gov. Beshear says those affected by severe storms and flooding in seven Eastern Kentucky counties may apply for disaster unemployment assistance. These counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike, and even more counties are expected to be added. Beshear’s office stated that staff is expected to be...
Floyd County Community Center serves nearly 100 per day, housing ‘28 to 35′ people put out of their homes
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following record-breaking floods, the Floyd County Community Center immediately opened its doors to help those affected. More than a week later, folks are still flowing into the center for assistance. At the community center, folks can find supplies and food, but also other services such...
Laurel County Public Schools names Chief of Police
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After the Kentucky state legislature passed a bill mandating every school district in the commonwealth assign a School Resource Officer to every school, one Southern Kentucky district decided to take matters into their own hands. The Laurel County Public School district announced plans in June to...
Floyd County restaurant reopens, helps community in time of need
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Garrett Fountain has officially reopened following severe damage to the restaurant due to flood waters. Owners Amber and Aaron Sparkman opened the restaurant Friday at 11 a.m. and locals were already lined up for their first Fountain pizza in more than a week. The...
Gov. Beshear to visit displaced families at state parks in Eastern Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Gov. Andy Beshear will visit displaced families who are staying at state parks in Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. In a press release on Friday, the governor’s office announced that Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will travel to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg on Saturday morning and then head to Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park in Buckhorn in the afternoon.
Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
Local College Professor Dies
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College say longtime professor Scott Blanton died this morning. Blanton was a nursing professor at SKCTC. He was also a dedicated first responder.
Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties eligible for FEMA assistance
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - More counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after devastating flooding last week. People in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance. This may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and other uninsured disaster-related needs. These counties join Breathitt, Clay,...
Alice Lloyd College offering early move-in for students affected by EKY flooding
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with another Eastern Kentucky college are offering early move-in for students affected by the recent flooding. Starting Monday, August 8th, students at Alice Lloyd College can move into on-campus housing. Those interested can contact Student Services at 606-368-6120 or marylougayheart@alc.edu to request early move-in...
Central Ky. emergency service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A central Kentucky emergency service crammed an ambulance full of donations for Perry County flood survivors. Jessamine County EMS held a donation drive Tuesday at the Nicholasville Walmart where community members donated essential items like bottled water, paper towels, diapers and more. Workers dropped off those supplies at East Perry Elementary School Wednesday morning.
Perry County survivors retell moments of the eastern Kentucky flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Lola Hutchinson and Tonya Johnson's families survived the flooding in eastern Kentucky, but not before making some tough decisions. Watch Hutchinson tell her story in the player above. Hutchinson woke up last week to water gushing into her home. For her, it was an all-night...
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
‘It’s going to be a marathon:’ Breathitt Countians working to rebuild after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve Kentucky counties have now been approved for individual FEMA assistance. On Thursday, Governor Beshear was pushing for more counties to qualify. Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, Clay, Floyd, Pike, Owsley, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, and Whitley all qualify now. Cleanup and recovery in those communities will take a year or more.
Small Business Administration responds to Eastern Ky. flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Associate Administrator of The Small Business Administration (SBA), Francisco Sanchez, got a first hand look at the devastation left behind from flooding in Perry and Knott counties.. ”[There] is actually a lot of resilience, and a lot of pride in this community,” he said. “I...
Commentary - Appalachian Strong: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The past eight days have been some of the most difficult this region has faced in recent history. Communities have been devastated by the loss of homes, businesses, and unfortunately, 37 family and friends. In this commentary, WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton reflects...
Kentucky Sports Radio helps give out supplies in Knott County
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, several dozen sports radio listeners arrived in Knott County to help hand out supplies for the flood stricken areas. “Through all of this-the devastation and destruction, we have seen the true heartbeat of Kentucky,” said Jeff Honeycutt with Emmalena Elementary. Volunteers heard...
