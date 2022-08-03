ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

Perry County Board of Education pushes school start date to August 29

By Ethan Sirles
wymt.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Clay County Schools delaying start date

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Schools will delay their start date by one week because of the recent flooding. Staff will report to school on Monday, August 15. The first day for students will be on Thursday, August 18.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

School pushed back due to flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - School is being pushed back a week in Pike County due to the devastating flooding. That follows a unanimous decision Thursday by the county Board of Education. The first day of school was supposed to be Aug. 11 but now will be Aug. 18. Professional...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Perry County, KY
Education
Perry County, KY
Government
County
Perry County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Laurel County Public Schools names Chief of Police

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After the Kentucky state legislature passed a bill mandating every school district in the commonwealth assign a School Resource Officer to every school, one Southern Kentucky district decided to take matters into their own hands. The Laurel County Public School district announced plans in June to...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Floyd County restaurant reopens, helps community in time of need

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Garrett Fountain has officially reopened following severe damage to the restaurant due to flood waters. Owners Amber and Aaron Sparkman opened the restaurant Friday at 11 a.m. and locals were already lined up for their first Fountain pizza in more than a week. The...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. Beshear to visit displaced families at state parks in Eastern Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Gov. Andy Beshear will visit displaced families who are staying at state parks in Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. In a press release on Friday, the governor’s office announced that Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will travel to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg on Saturday morning and then head to Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park in Buckhorn in the afternoon.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
mountain-topmedia.com

Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Local College Professor Dies

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College say longtime professor Scott Blanton died this morning. Blanton was a nursing professor at SKCTC. He was also a dedicated first responder.
CUMBERLAND, KY
wymt.com

Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties eligible for FEMA assistance

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - More counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after devastating flooding last week. People in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance. This may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and other uninsured disaster-related needs. These counties join Breathitt, Clay,...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Alice Lloyd College offering early move-in for students affected by EKY flooding

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with another Eastern Kentucky college are offering early move-in for students affected by the recent flooding. Starting Monday, August 8th, students at Alice Lloyd College can move into on-campus housing. Those interested can contact Student Services at 606-368-6120 or marylougayheart@alc.edu to request early move-in...
PIPPA PASSES, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
wymt.com

Central Ky. emergency service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A central Kentucky emergency service crammed an ambulance full of donations for Perry County flood survivors. Jessamine County EMS held a donation drive Tuesday at the Nicholasville Walmart where community members donated essential items like bottled water, paper towels, diapers and more. Workers dropped off those supplies at East Perry Elementary School Wednesday morning.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wymt.com

‘It’s going to be a marathon:’ Breathitt Countians working to rebuild after flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve Kentucky counties have now been approved for individual FEMA assistance. On Thursday, Governor Beshear was pushing for more counties to qualify. Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, Clay, Floyd, Pike, Owsley, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, and Whitley all qualify now. Cleanup and recovery in those communities will take a year or more.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Small Business Administration responds to Eastern Ky. flooding

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Associate Administrator of The Small Business Administration (SBA), Francisco Sanchez, got a first hand look at the devastation left behind from flooding in Perry and Knott counties.. ”[There] is actually a lot of resilience, and a lot of pride in this community,” he said. “I...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Commentary - Appalachian Strong: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The past eight days have been some of the most difficult this region has faced in recent history. Communities have been devastated by the loss of homes, businesses, and unfortunately, 37 family and friends. In this commentary, WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton reflects...
ENVIRONMENT
wymt.com

Kentucky Sports Radio helps give out supplies in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, several dozen sports radio listeners arrived in Knott County to help hand out supplies for the flood stricken areas. “Through all of this-the devastation and destruction, we have seen the true heartbeat of Kentucky,” said Jeff Honeycutt with Emmalena Elementary. Volunteers heard...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy