Town of Vincent's final police officer resigns
VIDEO: GOOD NEWS: Local project helps refugees in Amarillo. VIDEO: ‘Just showing that we appreciate them’: Beta Sigma Phi honors first responders in sweetest way. VIDEO: Golden Spread Farmers Market hosts grand opening tomorrow. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
Amarillo Police Department marks anniversary of Officer Scherlen’s death
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department took to social media on Thursday to remember Officer Justin Scherlen, who died on Aug. 4 in 2016 from complications caused by injuries sustained in a 2015 crash involving his patrol car. As described by the department, Scherlen’s patrol car was struck head-on by another vehicle near […]
The Hunt Is On For Suspects In Two Armed Robberies
Amarillo Police are searching for the suspect involved in two separate robberies at businesses along Amarillo Boulevard this week. The crimes happened between 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2 in the area of Amarillo Boulevard East and North Grand Street. The suspect is described as being 5-foot-6,...
Friona woman charged for allegedly holding immigrants hostage
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman has been charged in Amarillo Federal Court, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, alleging that she held 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, 30-year-old […]
Early Morning Amarillo House Fire
An early morning house fiore at 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park had Amarillo Firefighters scrambling. Firefighters rolled up on the blaze at 5;30 a.m.and found visible flames coming from the vacant house. Six units were called to the scene and the blaze was under control by 5:50 a.m. No...
Police locate missing woman in Dalhart
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Police have located a woman who was last seen at a Senior Center lunch today in Dalhart. The Dalhart Police Department said Lyndell Hall has been located and is safe.
Two of the Most Notorious Killers in Amarillo History Shared a Jail Cell
My grandma used to always tell me, You'd be surprised by what people forget. I was reminded of this recently when I came across something in an old newspaper article that made my jaw drop. Amarillo has had its fair share of notable crimes that have gone down in the...
Fatality Accident: Vehicle Collides with Bicycle Thursday Evening in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON – On Thursday, August 4th at approximately 8:15 PM officers of the Hutchinson Police Department responded to the intersection of 10th Avenue and Severance Street for an injury accident involving a vehicle and bicyclist. A Hyundai Tucson operated by Laurie Hinderliter, WF/56, Hutchinson was south bound on Severance...
Amarillo Insurance Agency Robbery Bonanza. Bank Robbery Next?
They say everything in life is a gateway to something else. Having a few drinks after work every day is a gateway to alcoholism. Playing cards online is a gateway to gambling addiction. So on and so forth, right?. So does that mean robbing insurance agencies at gunpoint is the...
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Missing elderly person located
Update 9 p.m. According to a message from the Amarillo Police Department, the missing elderly man has returned home and is safe. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for help in searching for a missing 88-year-old man, last seen early Wednesday morning. According to the police department, the man […]
Amarillo ISD hosts Stuff the Bus, provides school supplies to kids
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District (ISD) announced a “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies event, which is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Walmart Supercenters on Coulter, Grand, Georgia, and Tascosa Road will be accepting donated school supplies for students as the 2022-2023 school year is right […]
Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job, Demand Better Pay
The start of school all over the Texas Panhandle is in less than 2 weeks. What happens when kids don't have transportation to get to school? Most take the bus, so what happens when there's no one to drive the bus?. UPDATE: August 4, 2022, 1:47 pm. Borger ISD Administrators...
Amarillo Police release more info on body found in solid waste truck
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding the body found in a solid waste truck in central Amarillo in May. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to the city of Amarillo’s Solid Waste Collection Station on the morning of May 17 after a body was found […]
‘Back to School Barrio Bash Horseshoe Tournament, School supply drive’ on Sunday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday, officials from BHE Ent. announced the “4th Annual Back to School Barrio Bash Horseshoe Tournament & School supply drive”. The event is from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on August 7 at El Alamo Park. According to a BHE Ent. flyer, the community is welcome to attend. Kids have a […]
TxDOT, Andrea’s Project dedicate US 87 memorial sign
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Amarillo District announced that it, along with Andrea’s Project, will host a memorial sign dedication on Thursday at 2 p.m. in honor of Carol Marquez. According to TxDOT, the Canyon Police Department reported that Marquez died in May 2021 after her vehicle was struck by a […]
Amarillo is Growing and East Amarillo is Getting New Businesses
I love seeing growth in Amarillo. Many people think that the only growth happening in Amarillo is in the Southwest, but that's not the case. Amarillo is growing everywhere!. Amarillo is seeing lots of new growth to the east. In fact, the I-40 and Grand area have a new Ross...
Deadly crash: Man riding Harley on US 287 veers into center median, rolls 'numerous' times
CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a rollover crash. According to DPS, Gordon Elmore of Wichita Falls was riding his Harley Davidson Switchback on US 287. Around 9:25 a.m., his bike veered into the center median approximately seven miles east of Claude. The Harley rolled...
Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare celebrates ‘clear the shelter’ with adoption discounts
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is celebrating ‘clear the shelter’ this month for the first time since the pandemic. Clear the shelter is a national initiative and AAMW is excited to bring it back to Amarillo. “We are just celebrating the idea of getting...
Clear the Shelters: Amarillo SPCA
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This August, the Amarillo SPCA is taking part in NBC’s initiative to clear the shelters. Debra Hall, the facility manager for the Amarillo SPCA, said their mission is to get as many animals adopted and into good homes as possible, while also rescuing animals in need. Each summer, shelters in Amarillo […]
