Potter County, TX

KFDA

Town of Vincent's final police officer resigns

VIDEO: GOOD NEWS: Local project helps refugees in Amarillo. VIDEO: ‘Just showing that we appreciate them’: Beta Sigma Phi honors first responders in sweetest way. VIDEO: Golden Spread Farmers Market hosts grand opening tomorrow. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

The Hunt Is On For Suspects In Two Armed Robberies

Amarillo Police are searching for the suspect involved in two separate robberies at businesses along Amarillo Boulevard this week. The crimes happened between 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2 in the area of Amarillo Boulevard East and North Grand Street. The suspect is described as being 5-foot-6,...
KTSM

Friona woman charged for allegedly holding immigrants hostage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman has been charged in Amarillo Federal Court, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, alleging that she held 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, 30-year-old […]
FRIONA, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Early Morning Amarillo House Fire

An early morning house fiore at 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park had Amarillo Firefighters scrambling. Firefighters rolled up on the blaze at 5;30 a.m.and found visible flames coming from the vacant house. Six units were called to the scene and the blaze was under control by 5:50 a.m. No...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police locate missing woman in Dalhart

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Police have located a woman who was last seen at a Senior Center lunch today in Dalhart. The Dalhart Police Department said Lyndell Hall has been located and is safe.
DALHART, TX
#Citizens
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Missing elderly person located

Update 9 p.m. According to a message from the Amarillo Police Department, the missing elderly man has returned home and is safe. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for help in searching for a missing 88-year-old man, last seen early Wednesday morning. According to the police department, the man […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police release more info on body found in solid waste truck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding the body found in a solid waste truck in central Amarillo in May. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to the city of Amarillo’s Solid Waste Collection Station on the morning of May 17 after a body was found […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clear the Shelters: Amarillo SPCA

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This August, the Amarillo SPCA is taking part in NBC’s initiative to clear the shelters. Debra Hall, the facility manager for the Amarillo SPCA, said their mission is to get as many animals adopted and into good homes as possible, while also rescuing animals in need. Each summer, shelters in Amarillo […]
AMARILLO, TX

