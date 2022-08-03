10-day closure begins Thursday on SR 500 at 182nd Avenue intersection to install new roundabout

Read on www.clarkcountytoday.com
ncwlife.com
I-5 Cowlitz River Bridge begins bridge deck repairs on Monday
The Interstate 5 Cowlitz River Bridge and a bridge in rural Cowlitz County are among the crossings that will be limited for deck preservation work starting Monday. The Washington State Department of Transportation will be patching decks on eight bridges throughout Southwest Washington beginning Aug. 8. The Department of Transportation said the work will smooth the bridge's surface and extend their working lives.
ClarkCountyToday
Road closure at the intersection of Northeast 99th Street and Northeast 94th Avenue to begin Aug. 15
VANCOUVER – The intersection of Northeast 99th Street at Northeast 94th Avenue will be closed beginning Mon., Aug. 15. Drivers will need to take a detour route to allow Clark County’s contractor to construct a new roundabout. A detour route map can be found on the project website.
oregontoday.net
Department of Revenue Gresham office emergency closure today due to broken water line Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council …
Notable Document Award for the 2022 Advisory Report: Oregon Can Do More to Mitigate the Alarming Risk of Domestic Terrorism and Violent Extremist Attacks. EO 22-15 builds on recommendations from the Racial Justice Council’s Procurement and Contracting Equity Workgroup. Flags to fly at half-staff from now until midnight Thursday,...
ClarkCountyToday
Letter: Fire officials thank the community for support of Clark County Fire District 5’s levy lid lift
Vancouver Fire Department Chief Brennan Blue and Fire District 5 Administrator Jennifer Bethke share how passage of levy lid lift will be used to improve service to the community. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the...
WSDOT scheduling six-day closure of Rainier-Longview bridge
The Washington transit agency is conducting a survey to determine best dates for a Lewis and Clark Bridge closure.The Lewis and Clark Bridge will close to traffic for nearly a week sometime next year, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The bridge, which connects Rainier and Longview, Washington, is in need of "vital preservation work," the agency says. It will close to all traffic for up to six days in spring or summer 2023. What has yet to be determined is exactly when that closure will happen. WSDOT is asking bridge-users to weigh in on the best time...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewis and Clark Bridge
When should the Lewis and Clark Bridge close for repairs? Answer in this survey. The Washington State Department of Transportation opened a public survey for drivers who cross the Lewis and Clark Bridge to help shape the construction timeline when it closes for repairs next year.
ClarkCountyToday
Area residents can meet firefighters and emergency personnel at open houses this Summer
BRUSH PRAIRIE — Clark County Fire District 3 invites the community to celebrate summer with free food and fun at a fire station near you in August and September. Bring your family and friends and see how your tax dollars work to keep the community safe. Meet your local emergency responders, learn more about the fire district and enjoy free hot dogs, chips, soda, and water. Kids can play and stay cool in the “squirt house,” and firefighters will be handing out stickers and helmets to kids as well.
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Fair: Here’s the Aug. 6 schedule
Opening day was a big success on Friday as folks flocked to the fairgrounds. Expect big crowds this weekend, too. Here are some of the highlights on Saturday’s schedule at the Clark County Fair:. The rock band Cheap Trick will perform at 7 p.m. Grandstand seating is free for...
camaspostrecord.com
‘Recipe for Disaster’: Camas residents fume over gas station proposal
A proposal to build a gas station-convenience store complex at a busy Camas intersection located across the street from the Prune Hill Sports Park and about 300 feet from Prune Hill Elementary School is being met with strong community opposition. Dozens of opponents — many of them parents of Prune...
ClarkCountyToday
C-TRAN offers free rides to the Clark County Fair
Shuttles will run from six transit centers throughout the region throughout the fair’s 10-day run. Summer’s Best Party might just be Worth the Wait. And C-TRAN is ready to take you there for free. The Clark County Fair returns after a two-year absence beginning on Friday, and C-TRAN...
Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend
A Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver City Council meetings are hitting the road
VANCOUVER – On Aug. 15, Vancouver City Council will hold its workshops, regular meeting and community communication forum at Clark College’s Gaiser Student Center, 1933 Fort Vancouver Way. The community forum is part of a new pilot program to improve the community’s communication experience and opportunities to connect with members of the City Council.
ClarkCountyToday
Columbia Springs’ ReLit brings illuminating sights and sounds to Vancouver
VANCOUVER – Thousands of community members utilize the services of Columbia Springs’ Repair Clark County program each year. But what happens to the things that can’t be fixed?. “It’s such a shame to me when something can’t be repaired.” says Program Coordinator Terra Heilman. Part availability and...
Chronicle
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Providing Police Services for Toledo; Council Votes Down Contract With Napavine Police
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is temporarily providing law enforcement services to the Toledo area after the city's police chief left the position and a possible policing contract with the Napavine Police Department fell through last month. “We are working on (acquiring) our own police chief,” Toledo Mayor Steve...
Heat Advisory: Hot weather expected in the Northwest this Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Following the recent long heat wave, the forecast for Portland is showing no indication for cooler temperatures this weekend. Temperatures are expected to warm up to the upper 90s Sunday, nearing 100 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from Sunday into Monday...
kptv.com
Several outbuildings, vehicles damaged by large fire in Sherwood
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews battled a large fire in Sherwood early Thursday morning. At about 2:42 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 21000 block of Southwest Dahlke Lane. Crews arrived to the scene and found a large property with several dozen vehicles, sheds, shipping containers and RV’s scattered among scrap material. The fire was growing in the middle of the items, according to TVF&R.
KGW
Clackamas County clerk who oversaw May primary ballot counting fiasco makes her pitch for reelection to a sixth term
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — The race for county elections clerk doesn't often get the attention it deserves. Voters frequently skip over the non-partisan race when marking their ballots. According to the Oregonian, in Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall's last race in 2018, 52,000 voters left that contest blank on their ballots.
What you need to know before floating the Clackamas River
The Clackamas River has been a summertime destination for innertube floating for years. But like any body of water, it can be dangerous.
kptv.com
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A beloved store in Northwest Portland may have to find a new home after nearly 35 years. That’s because the land from Northwest Overton Street to Northwest Pettygrove Street is now for sale. The land is owned by Legacy Health Good Samaritan Hospital. The lease...
Chronicle
Washington Attorney General Announces Settlement for Service Members Who Lost Towed Vehicles
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a court order on Wednesday requiring a Clark County towing company to pay military service members damages for illegally selling their vehicles at auction. The company, Chuck’s Towing, based in Washougal, will also be required to implement policies to ensure similar actions do...
