Ohio lawmakers split over new climate, health care bill

MANCHIN GIVETH AND MANCHIN … Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.) may have just resurrected President JOE BIDEN’s domestic agenda, but he told CHRIS CUOMO in an interview that aired Thursday on Cuomo’s new podcast that he wouldn’t yet commit to supporting the president in 2024. “If Joe Biden runs again and he is the Democratic nominee, depending on who the Republican nominee is, we will just have to wait and see,” Manchin said.

POTUS ・ 8 DAYS AGO