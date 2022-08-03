ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio lawmakers split over new climate, health care bill

By Taylor Popielarz
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
bloomberglaw.com

Manchin’s Pipeline Could Be the Last of Its Kind, if It Survives

West Virginia native Mark Jarrell bought 98 acres of green fields and undulating hills overlooking the Greenbrier River about 20 years ago, envisioning a retirement compound of sorts where family and friends could live, camp, and visit. “That’s my version of the American dream,” Jarrell said in May, standing in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Democrats moving full steam ahead on Manchin's spending bill

House leaders are preparing to call lawmakers back to Congress the week of Aug. 8 to pass the Senate's $740 billion climate and deficit reduction package, according to lawmakers and aides. Why it matters: The current timeline speaks to the Democrats' confidence that they can pass a reconciliation package this...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Care Act#Senate Democrats#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The U S Senate#Republicans#Obamacare
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: White House to GOP: Why you trippin’?

MANCHIN GIVETH AND MANCHIN … Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.) may have just resurrected President JOE BIDEN’s domestic agenda, but he told CHRIS CUOMO in an interview that aired Thursday on Cuomo’s new podcast that he wouldn’t yet commit to supporting the president in 2024. “If Joe Biden runs again and he is the Democratic nominee, depending on who the Republican nominee is, we will just have to wait and see,” Manchin said.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, united on Jan. 6: Both leaders vowed to keep certifying electoral votes as a riot raged, according to new video from the day.

The Jan. 6 select panel is contrasting the conversations with Trump’s actions. Inside the room: The Jan. 6 select committee played new video Thursday night of congressional leadership speaking by phone from a secure location with then-acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller. Leaders in both parties urged Miller to quickly reopen the Capitol after the siege by pro-Trump rioters.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy