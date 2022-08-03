Ohio lawmakers split over new climate, health care bill

Read on spectrumnews1.com
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
Manchin faces pressure in West Virginia to kill reconciliation deal
Sen. Joe Manchin is facing intense pressure in West Virginia to permanently kill the party-line spending package that Democrats say is key to President Biden's domestic agenda. Conservative groups have been on West Virginia's airwaves in recent weeks urging Manchin to hold firm in his opposition to the legislation, which...
GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says Joe Manchin was 'taken to the cleaners' on the Democratic-led climate and tax deal
"He gets the promise that someday in the future, they'll pass some kind of legislation about energy infrastructure," Toomey said of Manchin on CNN.
Mitch McConnell says Manchin cut a spending deal that 'only Bernie Sanders would love'
Manchin responded to intensifying GOP attacks on his climate and tax bill. "They're still my friends, I love them all," he said.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Kick Joe Manchin out of the Democratic Party, ex-Labor Secretary Robert Reich says: 'Already lost control'
Former Democratic Labor Secretary Robert Reich believes it may be time for Democrats to kick Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., out of the party because they "already lost control over the Senate" and can’t get anything done despite appearing to have power. Reich, who served as secretary of Labor under...
WATCH: Fox News host clashes with Manchin in fiery interview
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) accused Harris Faulkner of not wanting good things for the United States after the Fox News host said the senator was dodging a question on the midterm elections.
Republicans promise vote-a-rama 'hell' as Manchin, Sinema advance Dem social spending and tax bill
Republican senators are promising to make the Senate's upcoming vote-a-rama "hell" for Democrats over their social spending and tax bill, and are even threatening to tank a continuing resolution as payback. "What will vote-a-rama be like? It will be like hell," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in a press conference...
bloomberglaw.com
Manchin’s Pipeline Could Be the Last of Its Kind, if It Survives
West Virginia native Mark Jarrell bought 98 acres of green fields and undulating hills overlooking the Greenbrier River about 20 years ago, envisioning a retirement compound of sorts where family and friends could live, camp, and visit. “That’s my version of the American dream,” Jarrell said in May, standing in...
J.D. Vance's Senate campaign is back on air with ad emphasizing his Ohio roots
J.D. Vance, whose Ohio Senate campaign has been absent from the airwaves since he won the Republican primary in May, will soon be back on TV with his first ad of the general election. The 30-second spot, shared first with NBC News, launches Wednesday and features Vance’s wife, Usha, speaking...
Sinema still undecided on Manchin social spending bill, will make determination after parliamentarian review
The fate of a social spending and tax bill agreed to by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hangs in the balance as another key moderate, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema still hasn't said if she'll support it. Manchin, D-W.Va., said he plans to talk with Sinema, D-Ariz., on...
Democrats moving full steam ahead on Manchin's spending bill
House leaders are preparing to call lawmakers back to Congress the week of Aug. 8 to pass the Senate's $740 billion climate and deficit reduction package, according to lawmakers and aides. Why it matters: The current timeline speaks to the Democrats' confidence that they can pass a reconciliation package this...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: White House to GOP: Why you trippin’?
MANCHIN GIVETH AND MANCHIN … Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.) may have just resurrected President JOE BIDEN’s domestic agenda, but he told CHRIS CUOMO in an interview that aired Thursday on Cuomo’s new podcast that he wouldn’t yet commit to supporting the president in 2024. “If Joe Biden runs again and he is the Democratic nominee, depending on who the Republican nominee is, we will just have to wait and see,” Manchin said.
Can Senate Democrats get Sinema on board for Manchin-backed spending deal?
A deal between Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a healthcare, tax, and climate proposal, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, has cast a new spotlight on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who is the only unclear Senate Democratic vote on the legislation.
Sen. Joe Manchin promotes bipartisan bill to safeguard the electoral vote count
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., said Wednesday that the bipartisan Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022 would prevent "bad actors" from manipulating the Electoral count for their benefit. He said he is proud to support the bipartisan bill. During prepared remarks before the Senate Committee on...
Democrats are working to get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to yes on Manchin-backed climate, health, and tax bill
As Senate Democrats prepare to start voting on their in-progress climate, health care, and tax package this week, they are facing two big wild cards: the Senate parliamentarian and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the only member of the Democratic caucus who has not publicly backed the legislation. The package, the...
West Virginia Senate passes abortion ban even in cases of rape after 8 weeks
July 30 (UPI) -- West Virginia lawmakers nearly passed on Friday the nation's first law banning abortion since Roe vs. Wade was struck. But the Republican-led state Senate had one qualm with the version of the bill already passed by the House of Delegates, which would've banned abortions after 14 weeks: it didn't go far enough.
All 50 Senate Democrats reach agreement on Manchin's Inflation Reduction Act, Schumer says, saving Biden's agenda
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday evening said Democrats reached an agreement on the party's economic agenda.
POLITICO
Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, united on Jan. 6: Both leaders vowed to keep certifying electoral votes as a riot raged, according to new video from the day.
The Jan. 6 select panel is contrasting the conversations with Trump’s actions. Inside the room: The Jan. 6 select committee played new video Thursday night of congressional leadership speaking by phone from a secure location with then-acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller. Leaders in both parties urged Miller to quickly reopen the Capitol after the siege by pro-Trump rioters.
Indiana state representative proposed bill to outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs in light of abortion ban
State Representative John L. Bartlett argued that banning erectile dysfunction drugs will put the onus of pregnancy onto men.
