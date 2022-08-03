Read on www.wcia.com
Community Counts: Darrin Hightower's 2nd Annual 100 Haircuts
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — With many kids anxiously awaiting to hear their alarm clocks ring again for school and the worries of a new year flooding their minds, parents are feeling much of the same. Only their big concerns are paying for new school supplies, clothes, haircuts and more. In Danville, scratch off haircuts. On […]
School supply kits at Boys & Girls club
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club is giving away goodies for back to school. School supply kits will be handed out for free on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. This is open to the entire community. Organizers said, “We can’t wait to see you!”
Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center
At Amber Glen, our team helps residents and families who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia. This includes everything from personal care to the daily programming and activities we provide. We believe that it is our responsibility to care for our residents by empowering them to live their lives just as they would independently/before their disease process. We achieve this through our Meaningful Moments® program.
After 23 years, Jane Fox to retire from Hill Animal Clinic
Dr. Jane Fox loves her job as the veterinarian at Mahomet’s Hill Animal Care. She loves her clients, some of whom are second-generation family members that utilize her expertise. She loves her staff, some of whom have worked with her for more than two decades. She loves a profession...
Fun things to do in Champaign County before school starts back up
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) It feels like we just started summer, but here we are in the final weeks before school starts. Visit Champaign County has some ideas to pass the time before we hit Labor Day. Go Camping—While we’re still burning some vacation time, consider a camping trip close...
The Rock Counseling Group: how to combat ‘Sunday scaries’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Monday morning is coming around the corner. If you are feeling anxious, you are not alone. President and therapist R.J. McNicholl at the Rock Counseling Group said people usually have a hard time having fun or sleeping well on Sundays. He said the anxiety can sometimes lead to irritability, increased heart […]
Garden Hills kids help design new park
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hedge Pop! Park in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Champaign has only been around for a couple of months. But some said it already has the potential to achieve Victory Over Violence. The city held an event on Thursday to ask the community for input on a permanent park. “Trees and […]
New sculpture installed in Meadowbrook Park
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new addition to Urbana’s art scene. The sculpture Awake by Micki Lemieux was installed in Meadowbrook Park last week to celebrate 25 years of the park’s Wandell Sculpture Garden. Officials with the Urbana Park District said the sculpture was the perfect fit since Lemieux’s work has been displayed […]
Still time to enter ‘Art in Transit’ contest
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — You may have seen a sign in Urbana that says “Where Art Thrives.” Now, through a partnership with the mass transit district, they are offering local artists a chance to beautify an unlikely spot. A $300 prize is up for grabs in the Art in Transit contest. The winner will […]
Georgetown Fair: Fri Aug 5th Through Sat Aug 13th
(Above) 2022 Georgetown Fair Queen Candidates. The Georgetown Fair is kicking off Friday, August 5th; with Future Farmers of America students showing their work in various categories throughout the day. Board of Directors president Don Hackler says, there’s a lot of improvements out at the fairgrounds this year. AUDIO:...
Road closure opening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The city said the road closure that began on August 1 is ending. To repair storm sewers by SNC Construction, the city closed William Street between Prairie and State Street. It will reopen on Monday, August 8 said the city.
Vermilion County Animal Shelter desperately looking for adopters
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Animal Shelter is overflowing with cats and dogs in need of homes. It’s become too much for them to handle on their own and they are looking for people willing to foster or adopt these animals. It’s puppy and kitten season, so the shelter is seeing an influx […]
Illinois Amish Heritage Center Steam Threshing Days
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Steam Threshing Days will be held on August 5 and 6, 2022 at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center near Arthur, Illinois. Hours for the event are 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5 and from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Inaugural Corvette Showcase happening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Corvette owners and enthusiasts are invited to the inaugural Corvette Showcase in Champaign. The Showcase will be hosted by It’s A Wrap Automotive at its shop at 2026 Glenn Park Drive. It will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday. There will be food from the food truck of […]
New German restaurant opens in Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year after Bayern Stube closed, a new restaurant is stepping in to take its place. The Horsch Radish is bringing German cuisine back to Gibson City, and it opened on Thursday in the former Bayern Stube building. Co-owners Sam Horsch and Matthew Ertel have been extra busy preparing […]
The role of a veterinary pharmacist with the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital
You may think you understand what a pharmacist does, but what about a pharmacist where the patients can range from a tiny parakeet to a 2,000-pound bull?. Lauren Forsythe earned a doctor of pharmacy degree from the University of Findlay, then completed her veterinary pharmacy residency at Purdue’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital. She worked as a veterinary clinical pharmacist at the University of California-Davis Veterinary Medical Hospital for three years before joining the University of Illinois in 2019 where she is a clinical assistant professor and the pharmacy service head.
Used book sale at Tolono Library
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA)–Tolono Public Library has started their used book sale. The library is holding this event Friday and Saturday. They will have used books, Blu-Ray(s), CDs, DVDs, and magazines. There is a VHS player, 3D Blu-Ray player, and a projector for sale. The donated funds will go for buying supplies for the Library.
NAACP helps Vermilion Co. get vaccination numbers up
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department was recently awarded with the Bronze Innovative Practice Award for the innovations it made during the COVID-19 pandemic. This included turning the Fischer Theatre into a vaccination clinic site. But other groups, including the NAACP, did their part during the pandemic. Ed Butler is the group’s […]
There are three school supply giveaways coming up
If you know of families that might need a little help with school supplies this year, there are a few opportunities to get free supply kits in the next week. Distribution will be drive-thru, students must be present, three kits per car. 2000 N Neil Street, Champaign. August 9th, 11...
