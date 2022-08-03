At Amber Glen, our team helps residents and families who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia. This includes everything from personal care to the daily programming and activities we provide. We believe that it is our responsibility to care for our residents by empowering them to live their lives just as they would independently/before their disease process. We achieve this through our Meaningful Moments® program.

URBANA, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO