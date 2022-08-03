ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loda, IL

WCIA

Community Counts: Darrin Hightower’s 2nd Annual 100 Haircuts

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — With many kids anxiously awaiting to hear their alarm clocks ring again for school and the worries of a new year flooding their minds, parents are feeling much of the same. Only their big concerns are paying for new school supplies, clothes, haircuts and more. In Danville, scratch off haircuts. On […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

School supply kits at Boys & Girls club

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club is giving away goodies for back to school. School supply kits will be handed out for free on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. This is open to the entire community. Organizers said, “We can’t wait to see you!”
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center

At Amber Glen, our team helps residents and families who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia. This includes everything from personal care to the daily programming and activities we provide. We believe that it is our responsibility to care for our residents by empowering them to live their lives just as they would independently/before their disease process. We achieve this through our Meaningful Moments® program.
URBANA, IL
mahometdaily.com

After 23 years, Jane Fox to retire from Hill Animal Clinic

Dr. Jane Fox loves her job as the veterinarian at Mahomet’s Hill Animal Care. She loves her clients, some of whom are second-generation family members that utilize her expertise. She loves her staff, some of whom have worked with her for more than two decades. She loves a profession...
MAHOMET, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Loda, IL
WCIA

The Rock Counseling Group: how to combat ‘Sunday scaries’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Monday morning is coming around the corner. If you are feeling anxious, you are not alone. President and therapist R.J. McNicholl at the Rock Counseling Group said people usually have a hard time having fun or sleeping well on Sundays. He said the anxiety can sometimes lead to irritability, increased heart […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Garden Hills kids help design new park

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hedge Pop! Park in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Champaign has only been around for a couple of months. But some said it already has the potential to achieve Victory Over Violence. The city held an event on Thursday to ask the community for input on a permanent park.   “Trees and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New sculpture installed in Meadowbrook Park

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new addition to Urbana’s art scene. The sculpture Awake by Micki Lemieux was installed in Meadowbrook Park last week to celebrate 25 years of the park’s Wandell Sculpture Garden. Officials with the Urbana Park District said the sculpture was the perfect fit since Lemieux’s work has been displayed […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Still time to enter ‘Art in Transit’ contest

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — You may have seen a sign in Urbana that says “Where Art Thrives.” Now, through a partnership with the mass transit district, they are offering local artists a chance to beautify an unlikely spot. A $300 prize is up for grabs in the Art in Transit contest. The winner will […]
URBANA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Georgetown Fair: Fri Aug 5th Through Sat Aug 13th

(Above) 2022 Georgetown Fair Queen Candidates. The Georgetown Fair is kicking off Friday, August 5th; with Future Farmers of America students showing their work in various categories throughout the day. Board of Directors president Don Hackler says, there’s a lot of improvements out at the fairgrounds this year. AUDIO:...
GEORGETOWN, IL
WCIA

Road closure opening in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The city said the road closure that began on August 1 is ending. To repair storm sewers by SNC Construction, the city closed William Street between Prairie and State Street. It will reopen on Monday, August 8 said the city.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Illinois Amish Heritage Center Steam Threshing Days

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Steam Threshing Days will be held on August 5 and 6, 2022 at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center near Arthur, Illinois. Hours for the event are 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5 and from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

Inaugural Corvette Showcase happening in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Corvette owners and enthusiasts are invited to the inaugural Corvette Showcase in Champaign. The Showcase will be hosted by It’s A Wrap Automotive at its shop at 2026 Glenn Park Drive. It will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday. There will be food from the food truck of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New German restaurant opens in Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year after Bayern Stube closed, a new restaurant is stepping in to take its place. The Horsch Radish is bringing German cuisine back to Gibson City, and it opened on Thursday in the former Bayern Stube building. Co-owners Sam Horsch and Matthew Ertel have been extra busy preparing […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

The role of a veterinary pharmacist with the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital

You may think you understand what a pharmacist does, but what about a pharmacist where the patients can range from a tiny parakeet to a 2,000-pound bull?. Lauren Forsythe earned a doctor of pharmacy degree from the University of Findlay, then completed her veterinary pharmacy residency at Purdue’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital. She worked as a veterinary clinical pharmacist at the University of California-Davis Veterinary Medical Hospital for three years before joining the University of Illinois in 2019 where she is a clinical assistant professor and the pharmacy service head.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Used book sale at Tolono Library

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA)–Tolono Public Library has started their used book sale. The library is holding this event Friday and Saturday. They will have used books, Blu-Ray(s), CDs, DVDs, and magazines. There is a VHS player, 3D Blu-Ray player, and a projector for sale. The donated funds will go for buying supplies for the Library.
TOLONO, IL
WCIA

NAACP helps Vermilion Co. get vaccination numbers up

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department was recently awarded with the Bronze Innovative Practice Award for the innovations it made during the COVID-19 pandemic. This included turning the Fischer Theatre into a vaccination clinic site. But other groups, including the NAACP, did their part during the pandemic. Ed Butler is the group’s […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
smilepolitely.com

There are three school supply giveaways coming up

If you know of families that might need a little help with school supplies this year, there are a few opportunities to get free supply kits in the next week. Distribution will be drive-thru, students must be present, three kits per car. 2000 N Neil Street, Champaign. August 9th, 11...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

