Lexington Medical Center Foundation to Host “Wine on the River” on August 20

Read on thenewirmonews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Related
coladaily.com
Columbia’s newest downtown venue Player’s Club Academy opening soon
Golf enthusiasts will soon have the opportunity to enjoy an open floor layout, additional Full Swing bays, on-site private lessons with a PGA Class A Member, interactive gaming experiences, and more at Player’s Club Academy, Columbia’s newest downtown venue. The Academy is the newest expansion of the Player’s...
experiencecolumbiasc.com
Main Street Latin Festival
Grab your dancing shoes and salsa on down to Main Street for Columbia’s annual Latin Festival. Join more than 20,000 locals and visitors who are spicing up the city for this annual one-day festival of food and fun. Start your festive Saturday early by stopping through Soda City Market,...
Little Mountain Reunion Parade Lineup
LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The following is the lineup for the Little Mountain Reunion Parade, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. near Shealy’s Citgo on US 76 and will go down the road until turning left on Mill Street, stopping at Reunion Park. 1. Little Mountain Troop 61.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Community Fun Day’s free Back 2 School Bash kicks off this weekend!
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to have some fun at Lexington Community Fun Day’s free Back 2 School Bash this Saturday!. It goes from 3 – 8 p.m. at 131 Duffie Drive behind the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department building. The rainout date is August...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coladaily.com
SC DHEC asks Columbia residents to collect bird carcasses
After West Nile Virus was found in a dead bird in Columbia, DHEC continues to encourage residents to collect and submit dead birds. The agency announced on their website their need for more samples back in March and asked residents to lend a hand. "Please help DHEC monitor West Nile...
thenewirmonews.com
Registration open for Sharing God’s Love golf tourney
Forms are now available to register to play in Sharing God’s Love 13th annual fundraising golf tournament. The captain’s choice, shotgun start is scheduled for 9 am September 12 at The Spur at Northwoods. The $80 per player fee includes 18 holes of play, cart, goodie bag, refreshments, bag lunch and a variety of prizes.
thenewirmonews.com
Lisa Hostetler Brown recognized as Legal Elite
LawyerLisa, LLC has announced Lisa Hostetler Brown has been recognized as a 2022 Legal Elite of the Midlands by Columbia Business Monthly. Legal Elite is a regional awards program where attorneys are nominated and chosen by votes of peer attorneys. Lisa Hostetler Brown, J.D., CELA, is recognized in two categories:...
coladaily.com
Columbia locals open eco-friendly junk removal business
A not-so-typical junk removal company has made its way to Columbia. Junk King expanded to the area to provide locals with a more eco-friendly route for removing unwanted items. The company strongly emphasizes 'green' junk removal, and according to the website, over 60% of the junk removed is recycled and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenewirmonews.com
Church offers indoor yard sale and free lunch
Grace United Methodist Church will hold their annual indoor yard sale August 6 from 7 am to noon. All proceeds are used to benefit missions locally and globally. There will also be a free Chicken BBQ lunch in conjunction with the Indoor Yard Sale. Meals will be served from about...
thenewirmonews.com
M.O.M. sale this Saturday
Multiples of the Midlands (The MoM Club) will host its fall/winter consignment sale this Saturday, August 6 from 7 am to noon. The M.O.M. Sale is held bi-annually, featuring gently-used items for children at greatly reduced prices. Organized by volunteer members of The MoM Club, shoppers will find a variety...
ciu.edu
CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician
Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
thenewirmonews.com
Summer Reading Camp
Lexington-Richland School District Five held the Summer Reading Camp celebration July 21. The camp ran from June 13 through July 21. Each student received a bag filled with about 20 books along with resources from the State Public Library. In addition, students also received some supplies and additional books from United Way/Midlands Reading Consortium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
End to universal free meals in schools may offer challenges
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As the new school year approaches, pandemic protections that allowed all children to eat for free have ended. Families will now need to complete an income-based application to qualify for free meals. Dr. Orgul Ozturk, economics professor at the University of South Carolina, says she...
abandonedspaces.com
Bricks from Guignard Brick Works Helped Build the American South
Situated along the banks of the Congaree River in Cayce, South Carolina, the remnants of Guignard Brick Works offer the public a glimpse of the state’s industrial boom during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The property’s beehive kilns were responsible for the production of millions of bricks each year, but were later deemed obsolete following the construction of tunnel kilns.
The Post and Courier
Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding
LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Kai
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kai is a 5-year-old Terrier mix that has been waiting for a forever family of his own for over a year and a half. Kai is a super sweet boy that absolutely loves to be close to you. He is a great cuddler and will curl up on the couch and watch a movie with the family. Kai loves to play, especially if you throw a stick for him to chase! He loves the water too! Kai is a strong, high-energy dog that needs regular exercise. He’s a great car rider and would love to check out all your favorite parks, hiking trails or swimming spots! Kai loves to get out of the house and meet new people.
DHEC is asking for your help with testing for West Nile
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is looking for dead birds. You read that right. DHEC is looking to do more testing on dead birds for mosquito-borne illnesses. The state agency is asking citizens to do their part in the research by sending in any dead birds they find.
thenewirmonews.com
Elizabeth Barnhardt enters race for District Five School Board
Running on a platform addressing todays issues, local business owner Elizabeth Barnhardt announced her campaign for Lexington Five School Board. Barnhardt said, “I have a robust agenda that puts kids first and focuses on academics.” She added “It is the parents who are the primary stakeholders of their children. I will be a voice for the parents.”
'The invisible population': Organizations helping Midlands children facing homelessness, neglect
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Living in a car, couch hopping, and sleeping at hotels. Homeless No More CEO Lila Anna Sauls said these situations are a reality for many children in the midlands. She calls them the invisible population. "When the community talks about homelessness, it's primarily men and women....
thenewirmonews.com
Lexington County approves road improvement plan
The congested roads and stalled traffic throughout Lexington County are in for a fix. Lexington County Council gave final approval at the July 26 meeting to a penny sales tax proposal that would fund millions in road improvements throughout Lexington County. It was a unanimous vote that clears the way...
Comments / 0