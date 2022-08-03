Farragut boys' basketball head coach Jon Higgins takes job at Science Hill

Read on www.wbir.com
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
WBIR
Tennessee's Jackson Zimmer is the first club lacrosse player to earn NIL deal
BALTIMORE — Tennessee club lacrosse player Jackson Zimmer began his summer stringing sticks for Baltimore-based lacrosse company East Coast Dyes, but he ended his summer as the first club lacrosse player to earn an NIL deal. His pitch to ECD was simple: the Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association, or MCLA,...
5starpreps.com
SCRIMMAGE REPORT: Farragut Admirals at Powell Panthers – Friday, Aug. 5, 2022
There was some big news that came out of Friday’s lightning-delayed scrimmage featuring Farragut at Powell. But it had nothing to do with what happened on the field after the teams endured a 90-minute wait to begin play due to bad weather.
A new era is underway at Northview Academy
KODAK, Tenn. (WATE)- Former Knoxville Catholic offensive line coach Justin Anderson is in his first season at the helm for Northview Academy football. “Everybody’s got high expectations right now, my expectation is to just get better the next day,” said Anderson. The Cougars are coming off of a 3-7 season and have not had a […]
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Tennessee Basketball Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date
Four-star Coen Carr will announce his college commitment on Aug. 9, the small forward shared on Twitter Friday night. Carr hasn’t released a top contenders list at any point but his visit history does tell us which teams have a real chance at landing his services. The Greeneville, South...
Knoxville, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Knoxville. The Clinton High School football team will have a game with Christian Academy of Knoxville on August 05, 2022, 15:00:00. The Karns High School football team will have a game with Webb School of Knoxville on August 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
WBIR
Tennessee pitcher Camden Sewell details decision to come back for fifth season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee baseball roster is going to look a lot different when the 2023 season begins. Until recently, it looked like that roster would be missing pitcher Camden Sewell. "The season ended, and once I sat down and had down time to think about everything and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Justin Brown, 2023 WR out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment
Justin Brown is headed to Starkvegas. A 3-star prospect from Blackman, Tennessee, Brown committed to Mississippi State on Friday, giving the Bulldogs their 14th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. He chose the Bulldogs over a list of finalists that included Penn State, West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Purdue. “What stands...
Freshman LB Herring 'Exciting' Vols Coaching Staff
Elijah Herring got off to a solid start in spring practice as the Vols were shorthanded at the inside linebacker position. While the situation was ideal for the team at the time, it still allowed Herring to earn valuable reps, and since then, he has continued to make strides that are "exciting" the ...
This Is Tennessee's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in Tennessee.
WATE
Knoxville artist proves its never too late to learn something new
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s never too late to learn something new. Take it from the story of renowned artist Russell Briscoe whose colorful paintings of East Tennessee capture its rich history. Briscoe didn’t start painting in earnest until his wife gave him a paint set for his...
wvlt.tv
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
Kingsport Times-News
Walters State offers one-semester pharmacy tech certificate
MORRISTOWN — To help the growing demand for pharmacy technicians, Walters State Community College’s Pharmacy Technician Program is offering an entry-level certificate. It can be completed in a semester.
wvlt.tv
Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest roller coaster
Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. The man’s car was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday night, according to officials. Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according...
wuot.org
Songs That Tear Us Apart: Tables Turned Edition
Stamatoula Kaousias returns to make her case that certain groups that Todd adores, may not be, in some cases, all that adorable. A Knoxville native, Todd began working at WUOT in 2006 as jazz coordinator and host of Improvisations. He is now the music director and host of of Studio 865/Flipside and Changing Course, and also produces podcasts such as Improvisations to Go and Raised in Knoxville. Todd got his start in radio at WUTK, where he served as both news and music director while earning his undergraduate degree in journalism at UT. He later earned a master’s degree in education, also at UT.
Beck Center to celebrate August Jubilee with weekend full of events
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — August 8 marks the Day of Emancipation in Tennessee when Andrew Johnson freed the enslaved Black people from his home in Greeneville around 7 months after then-President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is planning a weekend filled with events to commemorate the...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Blount, Knox, Loudon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Blount; Knox; Loudon The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Loudon County in east Tennessee Southeastern Anderson County in east Tennessee Knox County in east Tennessee Northwestern Blount County in east Tennessee * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 434 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Oak Ridge to Loudon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Clinton, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Loudon, Farragut, Louisville and Plainview. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 364 and 392. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 68 and 118. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
wvlt.tv
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
3 finalists in line to become next Knox County Criminal Court judge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two Knoxville lawyers and an Anderson County attorney are finalists to become the next Knox County Criminal Court judge. The Trial Court Vacancy Commission on Tuesday reviewed a handful of candidates to replace Kyle Hixson, who is moving on to join the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.
1450wlaf.com
Saturday marks a year in the hunt for Hawkins men who vanished
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We’re going to remember them with a ceremony tomorrow, because I don’t want them to be forgotten,” said Donna Hawkins. Saturday marks one year since brothers Scott and Tracy Hawkins vanished without a trace. When Donna Hawkins two grown sons did...
