The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
WXYZ
Detroit Weather: Flood advisories issued after thunderstorms
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Rain ends west to east. A clap of thunder is possible. Then some showers are possible again late. Humid with a low of 71°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Thursday: Scattered showers are likely and some thunder is possible. Severe storms are not expected, but some showers could bring heavy rain. High of 83°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
Thunderstorms leave thousands in Jackson Co. in the dark
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Crews are working to restore power around Mid-Michigan Wednesday night after a line of thunderstorms left thousands in the dark Homeowners around Jackson county said it was a long afternoon after high winds and downpours flooded some front yards. “Coming home, I didn’t notice more limbs until Airport Road and then […]
13abc.com
Tree crushes Jeep in Liberty Center moments after the occupants get out
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - The moment when a sudden burst of wind toppled a huge tree in Liberty Center was caught on security camera, as the tree crushed a Jeep that was occupied by two high school girls moments earlier. They had gotten out of the vehicle to order ice cream at The Tiger Den Dairy Bar.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Firefighters Rescue 4 Cats, Prevent Garage Fire from Spreading to Home in York Township
The Saline Area Fire Department rescued four house cats and prevented a garage fire from spreading to the attached house in York Township Thursday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to the home on the 300 block of Warner Place around 9:15 p.m. They found flames through the roof and it was reported that there were four cats in the home.
visitdetroit.com
Undergoing $40 Million Transformation, the Inn at St. Johns is now Saint John’s Resort
DETROIT, MI (August 5, 2022) – Saint John’s Resort is currently undergoing an exciting $40M transformation that includes a renovation of their historic seminary, which has not been used in 10-plus years, to build a one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor ballroom space for up to 2,000 people as well as the development of a 6,200 square foot outdoor Garden Pavilion that highlights the property’s natural beauty. They are also opening a two story spa, a wine bar and enhancing existing interior spaces to draw out their architectural and historic beauty alongside transforming the municipal-quality golf course into a Championship 18 hole, a Par 3 course with famous template greens and a 2 acre natural bent grass putting course. With these additions, among others, Saint John’s Resort will truly be Detroit’s destination resort!
Al Dente Pasta Company closes Whitmore Lake location to find bigger space
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – After nearly 40 years, Al Dente Pasta Company has closed its Whitmore Lake location to search for a new, larger space. This closure of the location at 9815 N. Main St. shouldn’t worry customers, said Cindy Eaton, Al Dente Pasta Company’s general manager. Instead, the move highlights the growth the company is experiencing as it searches for a place to expand.
MSP to target dangerous driving on I-75 from Monroe to Sault Ste. Marie
Preventing deadly highway crashes is the goal of a new campaign Michigan State Police is launching this weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials warn people not to swim, fish in Huron River due to cancer-causing chemical: What to know
WIXOM, Mich. – Officials are warning residents not to swim, fish or take water from certain areas of the Huron River after a dangerous chemical spill. Hexavalent chromium was released into the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility from Tribar Manufacturing. Contaminated water from the treatment facility was released into the...
13abc.com
Toledo auto shop catches fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo business owner was hurt trying to put out a fire at their auto shop Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near Waverly around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials tell 13abc a vehicle inside the building caught fire but investigators are still working to determine what sparked it.
State lawmaker calls for shutdown of Wixom auto supplier after cancer-causing chemicals leak into Huron River
As officials continue to test and assess waters in and around the Huron River, an Ann Arbor lawmaker is calling for the closure of a Oakland County company responsible for a dangerous chemical spill.
thesalinepost.com
2022 Downtown Saline Pulse Poll
Hey there! At Saline Main Street, we want our work to have a bigger and better impact on shaping a bright future for Downtown Saline -- and we need your input! Please consider taking 10 minutes to fill out this survey -- https://4eyes.io/s/cubSw/. Your answers will be collected anonymously (and...
fox2detroit.com
A guide to the Monroe County Fair
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!. The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe. Monroe County Fair Tickets. Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:. Adults: $7.00. Children 6-12: $4.00.
thesalinepost.com
SERVERS, BUSSERS and SET UP FOR WEDDINGS 734-255-9939
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Wellers Weddings is located west of downtown. We would love to work with you on Fridays and Saturdays now until the end of October. We need bussers, bartenders, servers...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Enjoy blues, brews and BBQ all at one festival
You can listen to some great blues music, sip on a cold beer and dig into some delicious BBQ this weekend at a big festival in Westland. The big Blues, Brews and Barbecue festival will fill Thomas H. Brown Central Park on Ford Road. Westland Mayor Bill Wild said the event is back and bigger than ever.
13abc.com
Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - You might notice the flow of traffic change, as there are now two new roundabouts in Monclova and Richfield townships. The latest two roundabouts mark the 23rd and 24th for the county. The first opened on Wednesday and is located at the intersection at Monclova...
bridgemi.com
Spill of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium from Wixom plant into Huron River
“Several thousand gallons” of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium have spilled into the Huron River. The compound has been linked to cancer and other health problems. State regulators are urging people not to play in or drink from the river until further notice. For the second time in four years, a...
Ann Arbor council authorizes legal action against Huron River polluter
ANN ARBOR, MI — After the latest release of toxic pollution into the Huron River from Tribar Technologies, Ann Arbor officials may take legal action against the Wixom company. “Tribar’s periodic pollution of the Huron River is, of course, outrageous and entirely unacceptable,” Mayor Christopher Taylor said, adding he...
Solar farm developer takes Washtenaw County township to court over project denial
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Local officials’ decision to deny plans for a 159-acre solar farm in rural western Washtenaw County was “fatally flawed” and should be overturned by the courts, an affiliate of a global energy company is arguing in a legal appeal. Developers behind the proposed...
How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention
Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
Armed kidnapping suspect crashes after late night police chase along I-94 in Wayne County
A suspect wanted for armed kidnapping was taken into custody after he crashed his vehicle during a police chase and tried to flee from police in Detroit Friday night.
