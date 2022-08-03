ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Flood advisories issued after thunderstorms

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Rain ends west to east. A clap of thunder is possible. Then some showers are possible again late. Humid with a low of 71°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Thursday: Scattered showers are likely and some thunder is possible. Severe storms are not expected, but some showers could bring heavy rain. High of 83°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Thunderstorms leave thousands in Jackson Co. in the dark

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Crews are working to restore power around Mid-Michigan Wednesday night after a line of thunderstorms left thousands in the dark Homeowners around Jackson county said it was a long afternoon after high winds and downpours flooded some front yards. “Coming home, I didn’t notice more limbs until Airport Road and then […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, MI
City
Saline, MI
visitdetroit.com

Undergoing $40 Million Transformation, the Inn at St. Johns is now Saint John’s Resort

DETROIT, MI (August 5, 2022) – Saint John’s Resort is currently undergoing an exciting $40M transformation that includes a renovation of their historic seminary, which has not been used in 10-plus years, to build a one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor ballroom space for up to 2,000 people as well as the development of a 6,200 square foot outdoor Garden Pavilion that highlights the property’s natural beauty. They are also opening a two story spa, a wine bar and enhancing existing interior spaces to draw out their architectural and historic beauty alongside transforming the municipal-quality golf course into a Championship 18 hole, a Par 3 course with famous template greens and a 2 acre natural bent grass putting course. With these additions, among others, Saint John’s Resort will truly be Detroit’s destination resort!
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Al Dente Pasta Company closes Whitmore Lake location to find bigger space

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – After nearly 40 years, Al Dente Pasta Company has closed its Whitmore Lake location to search for a new, larger space. This closure of the location at 9815 N. Main St. shouldn’t worry customers, said Cindy Eaton, Al Dente Pasta Company’s general manager. Instead, the move highlights the growth the company is experiencing as it searches for a place to expand.
WHITMORE LAKE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miles Per Hour#Thunderstorm#Siding
13abc.com

Toledo auto shop catches fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo business owner was hurt trying to put out a fire at their auto shop Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near Waverly around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials tell 13abc a vehicle inside the building caught fire but investigators are still working to determine what sparked it.
TOLEDO, OH
thesalinepost.com

2022 Downtown Saline Pulse Poll

Hey there! At Saline Main Street, we want our work to have a bigger and better impact on shaping a bright future for Downtown Saline -- and we need your input! Please consider taking 10 minutes to fill out this survey -- https://4eyes.io/s/cubSw/. Your answers will be collected anonymously (and...
SALINE, MI
fox2detroit.com

A guide to the Monroe County Fair

MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!. The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe. Monroe County Fair Tickets. Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:. Adults: $7.00. Children 6-12: $4.00.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
thesalinepost.com

SERVERS, BUSSERS and SET UP FOR WEDDINGS 734-255-9939

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Wellers Weddings is located west of downtown. We would love to work with you on Fridays and Saturdays now until the end of October. We need bussers, bartenders, servers...
SALINE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Enjoy blues, brews and BBQ all at one festival

You can listen to some great blues music, sip on a cold beer and dig into some delicious BBQ this weekend at a big festival in Westland. The big Blues, Brews and Barbecue festival will fill Thomas H. Brown Central Park on Ford Road. Westland Mayor Bill Wild said the event is back and bigger than ever.
WESTLAND, MI
13abc.com

Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - You might notice the flow of traffic change, as there are now two new roundabouts in Monclova and Richfield townships. The latest two roundabouts mark the 23rd and 24th for the county. The first opened on Wednesday and is located at the intersection at Monclova...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
MLive

Ann Arbor council authorizes legal action against Huron River polluter

ANN ARBOR, MI — After the latest release of toxic pollution into the Huron River from Tribar Technologies, Ann Arbor officials may take legal action against the Wixom company. “Tribar’s periodic pollution of the Huron River is, of course, outrageous and entirely unacceptable,” Mayor Christopher Taylor said, adding he...
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.7 WITL

How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention

Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy