Read on www.lakeexpo.com
Related
lakeexpo.com
283 Turn Bridge Court, Porto Cima, Missouri 65079
Grand tastefully designed 4 bed 3.5 bath Lakefront home boasting 3,000 square feet in the most sought out Porto Cima here at the Lake of the Ozarks! This home is full of style & class located on MM 14 with the most amazing main channel views! Features include: KitchenAid appliances including gas stove w/convection oven, Granite countertops, Whole house surround system, Eucalyptus hardwood floors, Main level master & laundry, Knotty Alderwood custom cabinets, Central Vac, privacy, 400 amp service, dual decks, Whole House filtration system, gas Fireplace, Fire Pit w/sitting area, 2 well dock w/swim platform & 6x12 steel shed attached, luxurious master bath w/jetted tub, golf cart path, storage room underneath the home & so much more! Updates: new flooring throughout including 100 yr LVP on lower level, new septic, new led lighting, newer HVAC w/heat pump, 50g water heater w/wiring ready for an extra water heater, new EIFS on the back & even more! Start enjoying the lake life in elegance!
lakeexpo.com
A New Lake View! Col-Yer Tree Care Gives Lake Of The Ozarks Homeowners A Scenic Upgrade
As a retired Navy SEAL, Luke Colyer is used to high-leverage situations. In fact, he seems to thrive in them. So when it comes to dropping a giant lakefront elm tree, or precisely trimming limbs 60 feet above the ground to open up someone’s lake view, Luke does it with a grin on his face.
lakeexpo.com
Heat Advisory Conditions Scorching Lake Of The Ozarks Today And Into The Weekend
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — It’s another hot one at Lake of the Ozarks, with the heat continuing through this weekend. Heat index temperatures are expected to be as high as 100 on Friday and 105 on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are rising...
Comments / 0