Grand tastefully designed 4 bed 3.5 bath Lakefront home boasting 3,000 square feet in the most sought out Porto Cima here at the Lake of the Ozarks! This home is full of style & class located on MM 14 with the most amazing main channel views! Features include: KitchenAid appliances including gas stove w/convection oven, Granite countertops, Whole house surround system, Eucalyptus hardwood floors, Main level master & laundry, Knotty Alderwood custom cabinets, Central Vac, privacy, 400 amp service, dual decks, Whole House filtration system, gas Fireplace, Fire Pit w/sitting area, 2 well dock w/swim platform & 6x12 steel shed attached, luxurious master bath w/jetted tub, golf cart path, storage room underneath the home & so much more! Updates: new flooring throughout including 100 yr LVP on lower level, new septic, new led lighting, newer HVAC w/heat pump, 50g water heater w/wiring ready for an extra water heater, new EIFS on the back & even more! Start enjoying the lake life in elegance!

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO