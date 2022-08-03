Daniel Holliday, #73762, age 69, died on August 3, 2022 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. His sentence stared June 10, 2011.According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Serivces; Holliday was serving a sentence of 30 to 35 years on charges out of Dawson County that included two counts of first degree sexual assault and one count of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct. The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

DAWSON COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO