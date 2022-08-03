Poodle | A Three-Point Plan to Make State Street a Great Street Again

Read on www.independent.com
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year
Lompoc will have its 18th Annual Police Cruise and car show
Santa Barbara Independent
Controversial Forest-Thinning Project Requests Public Comment
This coming Monday and Wednesday, a tree- and brush-removal project for Los Padres National Forest will be up for discussion in two virtual meetings. The work would remove trees and brush overcrowded from a century of fire suppression. It’s also intended to protect the “wildland-urban interface,” or WUI, as Los Padres borders thousands of homes across Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara, and Goleta. However, another school of thought argues the money would be better spent on measures such as fire-resistant roofs and closing up vents — methods known as home-hardening — to directly protect residences and buildings in the WUI.
Santa Barbara Independent
Creating 805 Expands Speaker Series to Santa Barbara, Connecting Creative Entrepreneurs Across the Central Coast
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. San Luis Obispo, CA, 10/3/2022 – Creating 805 will expand its speaker series to Santa Barbara County this September, connecting and inspiring small business owners/entrepreneurs across the Central Coast. 2022 speaker names include Julia Mayer, Co-Owner/Founder at Dune Coffee Roasters; Jack Dyer, Founder/CEO at Topa Topa Brewing Co.; and Kate Flynn, Founder/CEO at Sun & Swell Foods. Creating 805 launched its speaker series in San Luis Obispo County in October of 2021 at THE SANDBOX Paso Robles. At each event, Creating 805 Founder Olivia Wickstrom takes the stage with a Central Coast entrepreneur for a live interview uncovering the tales, insights, and lessons of their small business journey. Events have become a monthly staple for small business owners, leaders, and creatives in the San Luis Obispo County community.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Love Letter to Santa Barbara’s Fiesta
Our Appreciation for Old Spanish Days Burns Brighter than Ever This Year. I love you. I’ve missed you. I haven’t been myself without you. None of us have, really. Things have gone sideways since you left. In 2020, we waited for you, but you never really came. In...
Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out shed fire in Goleta
Santa Barbara County Probation completes successful Operation Safe at Home
Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District
Santa Barbara Independent
The Home Page | Outdoor Living from Coast to Coast
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on July 31, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. MAGICAL GARDEN ESTATE. I got to visit one of the most magnificent estates in Montecito this week. The...
Santa Barbara Independent
Fire in Foothills Above Goleta
Smoke from a fire in the foothills above Goleta became visible around 2:15 p.m. today, and firefighters from the Forest Service, County Fire, Carpinteria, and Montecito soon arrived on the scene. Two fixed-wing tankers and a pair of helicopters were called up and dropped water on the fire, which was headed into heavy brush and sending up black smoke.
Santa Barbara Independent
UCSB Prof Helped Shape Landmark Climate Bill, Calls for Santa Barbara to Cut Red Tape
Dr. Leah Stokes may have helped craft the most significant piece of climate legislation in U.S. history, but she’s having a heck of a time electrifying her Santa Barbara home. “It’s a lot of red tape,” she said. “Our city really does not make it easy.”
kclu.org
Smarter than the average bear! Bear gets into Santa Barbara County home, enjoys drink of water
An adventurous bear is the talk of a Santa Barbara County community, after making itself an uninvited house guest. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, in the Cuyama Valley. A resident found the bear in a laundry room. The bear apparently broke a water line, and used the leaking...
Noozhawk
4 De la Vina Street Businesses Face Displacement for Mission Creek Bridge Repair Project
Four Santa Barbara businesses had to quickly come up with a plan for their establishments because their properties are being seized by the city. Marty’s Pizza at 2733 De la Vina St. has permanently closed because the owner is retiring, and Yellow Bird Music has relocated to 2600 De la Vina St., a few blocks down from its site at 2726 De la Vina St. The owners of De la Vina Liquor, at 2735 De la Vina St., and Mishay Salon, at 2728 De la Vina St., have not found new locations for their businesses.
Santa Barbara Independent
Old Spanish Days – Fiesta: Road Closures, Parking Enforcement & Public Safety Reminders
SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 3, 2022. Santa Barbara Police would like to remind the community about important information and safety topics during the Fiesta celebration. Santa Barbara Police are expecting a large influx of people into the City during this week for the Old Spanish Days-Fiesta annual celebration. Additional Officers will be assigned to foot patrols along the State Street Promenade, Funk Zone and waterfront.
Santa Barbara Independent
Paraglider Initially Believed Dead Found Uninjured in Santa Barbara Front Country
What was initially reported as a hang glider fatality in the Santa Barbara foothills late this morning turned out not to be the case. Captain Scott Safechuck of the County Fire Department confirmed that a paraglider had lost the thermals he’d been riding and made an unplanned landing in an area known as The Pit near the Rattlesnake Trail not far from Las Canoas Road. First responders who raced to the scene soon met up with the paraglider hiking out uninjured.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc City Council delays action on water conservation effort, solid waste collection rates
Lompoc City Council members on Tuesday delayed staff requests for action on a water conservation effort and solid waste collection rates, instead asking staff to come back with more complete information for future consideration. Utility Conservation Coordinator Steve Valle presented a proposed update to the municipal code to bring the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Gets $61K of a $1.39M Settlement with Old Dominion Freight Line
Santa Barbara County will receive $61,130 out of a $1.39 million award settlement struck between multiple California counties and an interstate trucking firm, Old Dominion Freight Line, for hauling hazardous materials and hazardous wastes without the proper permits or without notifying state environmental officials that they were doing so. Most...
Santa Barbara Independent
It’s Going to be Historic…Apply for Goleta’s Inaugural Historic Preservation Commission
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, August 3, 2022 – The City of Goleta is excited to announce that it is seeking applicants for the City’s brand-new Historic Preservation Commission. This is an important next step in the implementation of the Historic Preservation and Cultural Resources Ordinance enacted by the City Council in April 2022.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Andrée Clark Bird Refuge Restoration Begins
Construction of the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge Restoration Project will begin on Monday, August 1 and is anticipated to be complete in December. Project elements include replacing the weir gate with an improved design, construction of an upstream treatment wetland at the Municipal Tennis Courts on Old Coast Highway, restoration of habitat around the lake with the installation of native plants and trees, and restoration of dune and salt marsh habitats at the mouth of the Bird Refuge on East Beach.
Santa Barbara Independent
Flower, Coneglio, Tater & Tot
This lovely 12-year-old Shepherd has a whole lot of love to give. She is a quiet girl who enjoys relaxing and taking it easy. Flower would love to find a calm home where she could get lots of love and affection. Are you interested in making Flower a member of...
