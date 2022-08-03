Read on www.newschannel10.com
Dog Creek Fire in Childress County: 448 acres, 85% contained
UPDATE: (10:25 p.m.) Texas A&M Forest Service reports that the “Dog Creek Fire” is now 448 acres and an estimated 85% contained. UPDATE: (7:10 p.m.) The Texas A&M Forest Service reports that the “Dog Creek Fire” in Childress County is now 448 acres and an estimated 45% contained. Texas A&M Forest Service said dozers continue to make […]
