Springfield awarded $17.5 million grant for workforce training partnerships

Read on www.ky3.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social MediaBryan DijkhuizenMarshfield, MO
The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
KYTV
Ozarks Tap & Pour 2022 Adds Wire Road Brewery
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new brewery in town, and it’s joining Ozarks Tap & Pour!. Daniel Posey talked to Susan Wade from Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau about what you can expect from the 2022-2023 Ozarks Tap & Pour program. Plus, Wire Road Brewery Co-Owner, Kary...
KYTV
Camden County commissioners begin moving offices due to asbestos clearing
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Several Camden County offices are being relocated temporarily. The county to take care of removing the asbestos in some county buildings. The concern came a few years ago. Some people in Camden County said they worried about asbestos in older county buildings. ”Some local people claimed...
KYTV
Hollister, Mo. School District trains substitute Friday, hopeful to fill gaps
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The Hollister School District held a substitute training event Friday as the district prepares for the return of students this fall. The district is no exception to substitute shortages we’ve seen over the last several years. However, school leaders are hopeful that some of those spots will be filled as they head back to class.
KYTV
CoxHealth reopens emergency room at Cox North after flooding
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth reopened its emergency room at Cox North after flooding temporarily closed it Friday evening. The heavy rain flooded some patient rooms in the emergency department of the facility on North Jefferson. Crews worked quickly to clean up the mess. The staff provided care to walk-in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Lawn care companies in the Ozarks trying to bounce back amidst drought
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Much of the Ozarks has seen a lot of heat and drought this summer. With people deciding how to save money and conserve water, lawn care companies have been left out to dry. “Our mowing numbers are way down,” said Shawn Jones, owner of 417 Mowing....
KYTV
1 of 2 Springfield women charged in the disappearance of 3 children pleads guilty
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman charged with the disappearance of her wife’s children pleaded guilty. Brittany Barnes faced charges of interfering with custody or removal from the state. A judge sentenced her to five years probation and ordered payments to the crime victims Fund. Investigators say Barnes...
KYTV
Park Day Reunion returns to Springfield after a two-year break
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Reunion Club is bringing the annual Park Day Reunion back to Silver Springs Park and other nearby locations through August 7. The primary purpose is to bring together friends and family from Springfield and the country. The events happening over this weekend are organized by the Springfield Reunion Club and in partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board. This year’s theme is “Reunited… Together Again,” meaning the reunion is finally coming back after COVID concerns led to the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events.
KYTV
How animals beat the heat at the Ozark Empire Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The final days of the annual Ozark Empire Fair were met with heat advisories as feels-like temperatures surpassed 100°. These dangerous conditions are far from ideal for livestock, but organizers provided farmers with multiple ways to cool themselves and their animals. “Some of these animals...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Webster County victim assistance center hopes to build much-needed domestic violence shelter
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the last 23 years, the Safe Harbor Victim Assistance Program in Marshfield has helped Webster County victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and elderly abuse with everything from food and clothing to protection orders and navigating the court system. But DeAnne Rader, the Director of...
KYTV
Thunderation reopens at Silver Dollar City 2 weeks after deadly incident
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Thunderation’s amusement park ride reopened at Silver Dollar City two weeks after an incident claimed the life of a maintenance worker. A state fire marshal’s report obtained by KY3 News found “no adverse conditions on the ride.” The fire marshall approved it for operation.
KYTV
Ed Fillmer’s Ozark Life: Meet Academy Award winner Tom Whitlock
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tom Whitlock won an Oscar in 1986 for writing “Take My Breath Away.” It was the love song from “Top Gun.”
KYTV
Police investigating attack of couple in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple reached out to KY3 for help finding a man who attacked them in broad daylight. Jenny and Rick Keeling were on an early morning drive when they stopped at a red light on the corner of Kansas Expressway and Battlefield Road when the car in front of them stopped. The man inside ran up to the driver’s side, opened the door, struck Jenny multiple times, took their wallets, and fled west. To make matters worse, their backyard was broken into later that night. Thieves made off with grates from their grill, a bag of charcoal, and their fire pit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
KY3 Traffic Alert: MoDOT beginning work on I-44 east of Springfield on Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Monday, August 8, you might want to build in a little extra travel time if you’re driving eastbound on I-44 between Springfield and Strafford. That’s because a section of the interstate will be closed for up to 26 days for bridge and pavement work....
KYTV
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offers new COVID-19 vaccination
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cases of COVID-19 in Greene County declined in the last week of reporting. The 7-day average dropped to 52 cases. This is a 29% decline. Hospitalizations remain high, with around 70 individuals hospitalized in Greene County hospitals as of August 4. Increased hospitalization rates, among other factors, put Greene County at a medium-level community impact by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
KYTV
3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.
JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
KYTV
Heavy rain leads to flash flooding at busy intersections in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain in Springfield Friday evening led to several water rescues. The rain hit around 4:45 p.m. It lasted for about 45 minutes. Emergency crews rescued one driver whose car stalled out underneath the bridge at Commercial and Grant. Heavy rain led to travel...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
KYTV
Driver killed in a crash near Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man from Lebanon Thursday afternoon. The patrol reports a pickup driven by Junior McGuire, 66, crossed the centerline of Highway MM and hit an SUV. The patrol says McGuire was thrown from the pickup. The...
KYTV
Greene County small businesses benefit from ARPA pandemic assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission’s office is dispersing American Rescue Plan Act funding to small businesses impacted by the pandemic. The Greene County Commissions office awarded 57 small businesses ARPA grants to help with pandemic recovery efforts. The county received hundreds of applications and more than $760,000 in aid. Businesses that received the funding had to undergo an application process and meet specific criteria.
KYTV
Camden County deputies arrest man accused of assaulting customers at Linn Creek, Mo. general store
Ballparks of America hosts 28 teams for Cal Ripken World Series Tournament in Branson, Mo. Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee is waist-deep in melons.
Comments / 0