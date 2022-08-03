Read on www.wbir.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Knoxville cuts ribbon on new trails, expands urban wilderness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's urban wilderness is expanding, and the latest addition to fun-filled outdoor space is the William Hastie Natural Area in South Knoxville. On Thursday, city of Knoxville officials, Appalachian Mountain Bike Club volunteers and donors close to the project cut the ribbon on four new trails.
Learn About the New Construction-Based Theme Park to Open in Sevierville, TN
A construction-themed attraction is underway in Sevierville, Tennessee. Announcing the new construction park, they shared, “We are building a construction based theme park in Sevierville, TN where kids and adults can ride, drive and operate real construction equipment!”. At the end of July, they broke ground on the new...
City, county announce strategy to cover downtown stadium project's rising costs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A tax district downtown around the proposed stadium project would be expanded under a public-private plan to help generate revenue to cover rising stadium construction costs, the city and county announced Friday. Knoxville City Council, Knox County Commission and the city-county sports authority would have to...
Section of Tazewell Pike set for brief closure on Friday
Knoxville Utilities Board crews plan to reduce the short section of Tazewell Pike Lane to one alternating lane of traffic between Carter Road and Atkins Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10About Town: Lonsdale's Homecoming, a food truck mashup and a hillbilly car show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is celebrating Emancipation Day all weekend long. On Friday, Evelyn Jack & The Summer Soul Whitty Band is performing on the Beck Lawn. The concert is free and open to the public. Bring your lawn chair, relax and enjoy the music! This event begins at 7 p.m.
WATE
Inspector finds flies, ‘grimey’ equipment at Alcoa pub
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 10 critical violations were noted by the inspector at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s edition of Food for Thought. The Blackhorse Pub & Brewery on North Hall Road in Alcoa received a 75 which is passing as a grade below 70 is considered a failure.
KUB: Upcoming lane and road closures for utility work in North and South Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knox Utilities Board contractor crews will implement road and temporary lane closures in North and South Knoxville starting August 8. Starting August 8 through August 12, KUB crews will temporarily close lanes along the section of North Broadway between Wells Avenue and Kenyon Street daily from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Work will be performed on the wastewater collection system in the area, according to a press release.
wvlt.tv
Tank the tiny horse visits residents at senior living facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiny horse named “Tank” is bringing smiles to the people living at Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville. Tiny Tank, as his owner calls him, lives in Clinton and suffers from Cushing’s disease. When he is feeling well, he ventures out to different community spots to say hi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Farragut Mayor: Topgolf ribbon-cutting ceremony happening next week
Officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Topgolf facility in West Knox County next week, according to Town of Farragut Mayor Ron Williams.
Ijams Hummingbird Festival to be held on August 13
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is getting ready to celebrate its hummingbird festival in August!. The 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings will be held on August 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, the festival will include a bird...
Beck Center to celebrate August Jubilee with weekend full of events
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — August 8 marks the Day of Emancipation in Tennessee when Andrew Johnson freed the enslaved Black people from his home in Greeneville around 7 months after then-President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is planning a weekend filled with events to commemorate the...
Stadium construction causes East Knoxville street closures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A rectangle of East Knoxville streets will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, until spring 2025, according to Knoxville officials. The closures come as crews continue building a new multi-use stadium that will serve as the home of the Tennessee Smokies baseball team. The following...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBIR
Family Fun Day at The Change Center starts on Saturday with free school supplies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, families will have a chance to grab some free school supplies while having some fun at The Change Center. In partnership with the University of Tennessee, the center will host a Family Fun Day. From 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. families will be able to stop by The Change Center and enjoy some free food, games and a free bouncy house while also picking up some of the things students will need for the upcoming school year.
HOLA Lakeway's International Food Festival returns in August
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — HOLA Lakeway's International Food Festival will return to Morristown's Downtown Green and Farmers Market this year, according to a release. This year's festival will take place on August 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. It is free to attend and the event will feature 42 different vendors. Food vendors from many locales including Australia, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Thailand, the United States, and more.
WBIR
Knox County School Mania hands out school supplies to area students
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs hosts School Mania ahead of the new school year which starts Monday. August 5, 2022-4pm.
Flatbed truck overturned closes Jones Cove Road in Sevier County
A flatbed truck overturned on Jones Cove Road, less than 2 miles from the collapsed bridge. The previous detour is still in place.
thesmokies.com
Buzzed Bull Creamery Pigeon Forge: Finally, an ice cream shop for adults
What’s better than liquid nitrogen ice cream, milkshakes, coffees and espressos?. I’ll tell you – liquid nitrogen ice cream, milkshakes, coffees, espressos and adult mixin’s. Buzzed Bull Creamery isn’t your average, every day run-of-the-mill ice cream shop. This ice cream shop has something the whole family...
wvlt.tv
Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest roller coaster
Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. The man’s car was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday night, according to officials. Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according...
visitmysmokies.com
6 Upcoming Events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains You Will Want to Attend
No matter what time of year you decide to visit the Smokies, there are always exciting things happening! From car shows to parades and holiday events, you are sure to find an event around town that appeals to you. However, in the coming weeks, the Smokies are set to host some of the biggest festivals of the entire year! Here are 6 upcoming events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains you will want to attend:
Serving beyond the flames | Knox County Rural Metro Fire trains new rescue tactics
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knox County fire department is adding another tool to its belt. The Rural Metro Fire Department adding extra training and credentials to be able to expand its services. Firefighters are getting hands-on training simulating a rescue operation. Firefighters don't just run into fires, they...
Comments / 0