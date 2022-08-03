ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBIR

Knoxville cuts ribbon on new trails, expands urban wilderness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's urban wilderness is expanding, and the latest addition to fun-filled outdoor space is the William Hastie Natural Area in South Knoxville. On Thursday, city of Knoxville officials, Appalachian Mountain Bike Club volunteers and donors close to the project cut the ribbon on four new trails.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Inspector finds flies, ‘grimey’ equipment at Alcoa pub

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 10 critical violations were noted by the inspector at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s edition of Food for Thought. The Blackhorse Pub & Brewery on North Hall Road in Alcoa received a 75 which is passing as a grade below 70 is considered a failure.
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

KUB: Upcoming lane and road closures for utility work in North and South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knox Utilities Board contractor crews will implement road and temporary lane closures in North and South Knoxville starting August 8. Starting August 8 through August 12, KUB crews will temporarily close lanes along the section of North Broadway between Wells Avenue and Kenyon Street daily from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Work will be performed on the wastewater collection system in the area, according to a press release.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tank the tiny horse visits residents at senior living facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiny horse named “Tank” is bringing smiles to the people living at Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville. Tiny Tank, as his owner calls him, lives in Clinton and suffers from Cushing’s disease. When he is feeling well, he ventures out to different community spots to say hi.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ijams Hummingbird Festival to be held on August 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is getting ready to celebrate its hummingbird festival in August!. The 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings will be held on August 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, the festival will include a bird...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Beck Center to celebrate August Jubilee with weekend full of events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — August 8 marks the Day of Emancipation in Tennessee when Andrew Johnson freed the enslaved Black people from his home in Greeneville around 7 months after then-President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is planning a weekend filled with events to commemorate the...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WBIR

Stadium construction causes East Knoxville street closures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A rectangle of East Knoxville streets will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, until spring 2025, according to Knoxville officials. The closures come as crews continue building a new multi-use stadium that will serve as the home of the Tennessee Smokies baseball team. The following...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Family Fun Day at The Change Center starts on Saturday with free school supplies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, families will have a chance to grab some free school supplies while having some fun at The Change Center. In partnership with the University of Tennessee, the center will host a Family Fun Day. From 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. families will be able to stop by The Change Center and enjoy some free food, games and a free bouncy house while also picking up some of the things students will need for the upcoming school year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

HOLA Lakeway's International Food Festival returns in August

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — HOLA Lakeway's International Food Festival will return to Morristown's Downtown Green and Farmers Market this year, according to a release. This year's festival will take place on August 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. It is free to attend and the event will feature 42 different vendors. Food vendors from many locales including Australia, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Thailand, the United States, and more.
MORRISTOWN, TN
thesmokies.com

Buzzed Bull Creamery Pigeon Forge: Finally, an ice cream shop for adults

What’s better than liquid nitrogen ice cream, milkshakes, coffees and espressos?. I’ll tell you – liquid nitrogen ice cream, milkshakes, coffees, espressos and adult mixin’s. Buzzed Bull Creamery isn’t your average, every day run-of-the-mill ice cream shop. This ice cream shop has something the whole family...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest roller coaster

Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. The man’s car was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday night, according to officials. Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

6 Upcoming Events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains You Will Want to Attend

No matter what time of year you decide to visit the Smokies, there are always exciting things happening! From car shows to parades and holiday events, you are sure to find an event around town that appeals to you. However, in the coming weeks, the Smokies are set to host some of the biggest festivals of the entire year! Here are 6 upcoming events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains you will want to attend:
PIGEON FORGE, TN

Community Policy