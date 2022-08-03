Conroe ISD board of trustees adopts new policy for library books

Read on communityimpact.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSpring, TX
Woman arrested in 17-year-old murder of elderly Cleveland coupleLavinia ThompsonCleveland, TX
Precinct 5 Constables looking to break identity theft caseCovering KatyCypress, TX
Related
Spring ISD bond steering committee to present $850M bond issue to trustees Aug. 4
Members of the steering committee will present bond recommendations to the board of trustees at its Aug. 4 meeting. The board will ultimately decide whether to call for a bond election, putting the issue to voters on November ballots.(Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) On Aug. 2, Spring ISD’s 2022 bond steering...
Klein ISD seeking bus buddies, STEM career guest speakers ahead of 2022-23 school year
According to an Aug. 1 district news release, bus buddies are volunteers who assist elementary students to ensure they get off the bus at the correct location at the start of the school year. One bus buddy is required per elementary bus for the first three days of school, Aug. 10-12. (Courtesy Fotolia)
Houston ISD ups teacher pay in 2022-23 budget, confronts structural deficit
The teacher salary increases were part of a five-year strategic plan House released in February, and future increases are anticipated to keep the district competitive, which will necessitate a new approach to budgeting, district officials said. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) A transformation is underway in Houston ISD at a time...
'It's concerning' | Teachers, parents react to HISD not being prepared for active shooter
HOUSTON — With only 17 days left until HISD students and teachers return to the classroom, the superintendent's announcement that HISD police are not currently prepared for an active shooter is fueling more worries among teachers and parents. "It's concerning," said Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri City accepts $5.1M for storm mitigation from Houston-Galveston Area Council
Missouri City Council unanimously accepted funds allocated by the Texas General Land Office through the method of distribution for the regional mitigation program as part of the Texas Community Development Block Grant Mitigation action plan. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Missouri City has taken the next step to receive nearly $5.1...
Click2Houston.com
Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families
HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
Friendswood will hold town hall meetings on Stevenson Park parking lot project
Citizens expressed concern over the lack of public input on the Stevenson Park parking lot improvement plans. (Courtesy city of Friendswood YouTube) Friendswood residents will have the chance to make their opinions heard regarding changes to the Stevenson Park parking lot during a series of town hall meetings to be held this fall.
Conroe ISD preliminary 2022-23 budget shows $0.06 proposed tax decrease, salary increases
The Conroe ISD board of trustees received a preliminary 2022-23 budget that includes a decreased tax rate and increase in staff salaries. (Screenshot from YouTube) The Conroe ISD board of trustees received the preliminary 2022-23 budget, which includes salary increases and a potential tax rate decrease, at its Aug. 2 meeting. The budget and tax rate will be up for approval at the Aug. 16 regular board meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montgomery County constable position requests deferred from workshops
Montgomery County constables will have their fiscal year 2022-23 position requests deferred to later in the year following a second day of county budget workshops. (Courtesy Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4) Editor's note: This story was edited on Aug. 4 to clarify that Melanie Bush was proposed to have two...
Tutoring company Sylvan Learning of Bellaire celebrates new owners
Sylvan Learning of Bellaire is celebrating its new owners Aug. 6. (Courtesy C2 Education) Sylvan Learning of Bellaire, a K-12 tutoring company, is celebrating it new incoming owners, Yvette and Jesse Johnson. A ribbon cutting will be held Aug. 6 at 5316 Bissonnet St., Bellaire. Sylvan Learning offers special lessons for SAT, ACT and State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test prep as well as lessons in science, technology, engineering and math fields, such as coding and robotics. 713-280-3343. locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/bellaire-tx.
Click2Houston.com
School districts no longer offer free meals to all students due to federal waiver expiration
HOUSTON – The federal waiver that helped school districts provide free meals to all students for the last two years expired at the end of the last school year. Students getting ready to head back to school for the 2022-2023 school year will have to fill out an application – as families did before the pandemic – to qualify for free, reduced, or paid meals.
Houston Chronicle
7 Conroe families moved into new homes this week thanks to housing grants: ‘I’m truly blessed’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Emma Folkes has long wanted relatives to visit her home, for family gatherings and for sleepovers with the grandkids. But she said her old home, where she grew up, was too dangerous to have them spend time with her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Katy moves to 'severe' mandatory water conservation measures, officials say
The mayor of Katy has announced the start of stage three mandatory restrictions for water usage until further notice. See how you might be affected.
Fort Bend County law enforcement, state legislators, school district officials stress school safety ahead of school year
District 27 Texas House Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, speaks during an Aug. 2 press conference on school safety. Reynolds was joined by District 26 Texas House Rep. Jacey Jetton, R-Sugar Land, left, and Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, right. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Ahead of the upcoming school...
Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study proposes $3.6B in projects, including widenings, raised medians, roundabouts
The mobility study recommends transportation projects throughout Montgomery County Precinct 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council and Montgomery County Precinct 2 presented the latest draft of their mobility study to the public Aug. 4 that maps out future transportation projects for the precinct. According to previous reporting, the...
Click2Houston.com
‘They just don’t take it anymore’: After Uvalde, Fort Bend officials discuss bullying and enhanced measures to keep students safe this school year
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – As students are preparing to return to school this upcoming year, Fort Bend County has ramped up its safety and security procedures to ensure protection across area campuses. On Tuesday, state legislators, and school and county officials joined with law enforcement to outline their...
Click2Houston.com
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces multi-million dollar Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids Initiative
HARRIS COUNTY – On Wednesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and members of the U.S. Congress announced a multi-million dollar initiative for Harris County’s youngest residents -- Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids. The initiative, which was made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan...
Harris County commissioners approve $37.7M in engineering design contracts for all-electronic tollways
Commissioners approved $37.7 million worth of engineering design services for segments of the tollway system during their Aug. 2 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County commissioners unanimously approved six separate contracts totaling $37.7 million in service of the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s transition to all-electronic tollways, or AETs, during their Aug. 2 meeting.
Woodland Lane Ceramics celebrates first year of business in Magnolia
Woodland Lane Ceramics celebrated its first anniversary in July. (Courtesy Woodland Lane Ceramics) Woodland Lane Ceramics celebrated its first anniversary in July at 333218 Sweetgum Lane, Magnolia, on the border of Magnolia and The Woodlands. The studio offers ceramics classes and open studios with both daytime and evening classes as well as one-time throwing sessions. 936-900-4657. www.woodlandlaneceramics.com.
Harris County attorney to take legal action against 2022 election audit
Commissioners authorized County Attorney Christian Menefee to take legal action against the state's random election audit for the November 2022 elections. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: This story has been updated to include clarifying information from the Texas Secretary of State's Office on the time frame for the 2022...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0