New Orleans man accused of pouring bleach on woman, sodomizing her with mop, and beating her

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 51-year-old man from New Orleans stands accused of pouring bleach on a woman, as well as sexually assaulting and beating her.

According to WKRG-TV, the victim told police Rodney Hunt was acting erratically on Aug. 1 because she would not "do drugs with him." Hunt reportedly forced the victim to take a "meth pill," and splashed her with mop water on the back patio.

According to a report obtained by WKRG, the victim told authorities Hunt poured a whole bottle of bleach on her, and then he grabbed a mop and began hitting her on the face multiple times. Hunt allegedly forced the victim to undress and perform a "monkey walk."

Additionally, Hunt reportedly hit her multiple times with the mop and his fist and forced the end of the mop handle inside her anus. The victim told authorities Hunt ordered her to scrub her genitals until they were raw on camera, WKRG reports.

The report obtained by WKRG alleges that Hunt hit the victim’s genitals with a stick and shaved parts of her head. Hunt reportedly told the victim to tell police a "man in a red truck" inflicted the injuries on her.

Following the incident, the victim slept in the woods, WKRG reports. When she went to the home the next morning, Aug. 2, to go to sleep, Hunt wouldn’t let her in, and a passerby eventually called 911.

According to WEAR-TV, investigators met with the victim, and the description of her story matched the injuries she endured.

A search warrant was reportedly executed for Hunt. He was found inside the home and taken into custody, WEAR reports.

During an interview, Hunt admitted to assaulting the woman with the mop handle and pouring bleach on her. The victim will likely suffer permanent disfigurement of her skin from the bleach.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Hunt was booked into Escambia County Jail on $105,000 bond, records show. He was reportedly charged with sexual battery.

