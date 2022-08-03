ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, WV

WTAP

Obituary: Chambers, Nancy Claire

Nancy Claire Chambers, age 68, of Owenton, KY, and formerly of Belpre, OH, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington, KY. Born November 4, 1953, in Parkersburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Claire and Donita Elder Chambers and was...
OWENTON, KY
WTAP

Belpre Homecoming came to an end with fireworks

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Belpre Homecoming went out with a bang this year. The rain put a slight damper on the celebrations early Saturday afternoon but they were able to resume the festivities once it was safe. The rest of the evening was a blast and stayed dry enough...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Barker, Pamela Kay

Pamela Kay Barker, 78, of Vienna, passed away on August 3, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on January 1, 1944, in Des Moines, IA, and was the daughter of the late Dwight Everette and Marie LaVon Allen Biddle. She previously worked for a Credit Bureau...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Local writers will be highlighted at Saturday showcase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local library is hosting a writers’ showcase this Saturday. Local writers will get the spotlight. Four artists from the area will be reading their work as well as talking about their creative process. Each writer will have about an hour block which will end in a question and answer period.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Vienna, WV
Vienna, WV
Obituaries
WTAP

Obituary: Bradley, Mark Francis

Mark Francis Bradley, 52, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born on September 15, 1969, in Marietta to Gertrude and Charles Roger Bradley. Born and raised in Marietta, Mark graduated from Marietta High School in 1987 and...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Weekley, Norman (Lee) Hodge

Norman (Lee) Hodge Weekley, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 8, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Michigan on February 8, 1942, a son of the late Lee Wesley Weekley and Margaret Belle (Hodge) Weekley. Norman retired from GE Plastics with 37 years...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Talbott, Wayne Thomas

Wayne Thomas Talbott, 58, of Vienna, WV, passed away on August 2, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Johnston, Peggy Jean

Peggy Jean Johnston, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 4, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Pearl and Ruby Sylvis Life. She had at one time worked as a Caregiver with JCDC Social Services of Parkersburg. She enjoyed...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Veterans collected donations to help Kentucky flood victims

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donations were collected for flood victims in Kentucky. From Wednesday to Friday, veterans have been working at Sunset Funeral Home to collect donations for the victims. Most of the donations were geared towards clean-up efforts, with mops, buckets, and paper towels being donated, among other items.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Emerson Avenue area boil advisory lifted

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Customers of the Parkersburg Utility Board in the Emerson Avenue area no longer need to boil their water. This is according to a press release from the Parkersburg Utility Board. On Friday, customers were notified of an issue with drinking water in the Emerson Avenue area...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Annual Belpre Homecoming Parade avoids rain

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Belpre Homecoming Parade rolled through Belpre this morning. Many floats were included in the parade such as pageant winners, the Belpre band, BHS football team, BHS volleyball team and more. Many people come to the annual event as tradition with their children or grandchildren.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Belpre Homecoming parade route for August 6

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual parade Saturday, August 6. The parade is expected to start at 10 a.m. and last about two hours. This will be the 90th homecoming celebration for the Belpre Homecoming. Homecoming coordinator Terri Klingenberg explains the route of...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Williamstown Relay For Life continues indoors despite heavy rains.

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -Despite heavy rain showers and muggy conditions, the Williamstown Relay for Life was held within the First Baptist Church of WIlliamstown Friday evening. More than 200 supporters filed in and out of the venue to sample wares, treats, crafts and more...all in support of the American Cancer...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Sales Tax Holiday weekend for Ohio and West Virginia

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many parents are looking for deals to help get the kids ready to go back to school. Both Ohio and West Virginia have a sales tax holiday to help this weekend. The sales tax holiday in both Ohio and West Virginia are underway, and will continue...
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Competency hearing granted for man accused of first-degree murder

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man accused of first-degree murder has a competency hearing on Thursday. The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office says the motion to psychologically evaluate Eric Mullins was granted. Mullins is accused of killing Lisa Rogers in November 2021. She was found dead in a home on...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Williamstown Relay for Life event moved indoors

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The possibility of storms and rainy weather is moving Williamstown’s Relay for Life event indoors on Friday, August 5. Carmen Hathaway with the American Cancer Society says the forecast is prompting the move. Friday’s event will now be held at the First Baptist Church in...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Two shooting suspects are involved in DUI crash

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - About thirty minutes after being dispatched to the scene of a robbery in which a minor was shot, law enforcement was called to the scene of a DUI. Two of the shooting suspects were involved. The driver, 20 year old Michael Walker McCauley, is in custody....
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Man wanted for escaping from home confinement

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports that Anthony Lamont Benson of Parkersburg absconded from home confinement on August 4, 2022. Anthony was ordered into home confinement for bond supervision by Judge J.D. Beane of Wood County. There is now a warrant on file for escape...
PARKERSBURG, WV

