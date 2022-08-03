Read on www.wtap.com
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Weekley, Norman (Lee) Hodge
Norman (Lee) Hodge Weekley, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 8, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Michigan on February 8, 1942, a son of the late Lee Wesley Weekley and Margaret Belle (Hodge) Weekley. Norman retired from GE Plastics with 37 years...
WTAP
Obituary: Buffington, Clinton Wesley
Clinton Wesley Buffington, 44, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away July 23 at his residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Talbott, Wayne Thomas
Wayne Thomas Talbott, 58, of Vienna, WV, passed away on August 2, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Belpre Homecoming came to an end with fireworks
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Belpre Homecoming went out with a bang this year. The rain put a slight damper on the celebrations early Saturday afternoon but they were able to resume the festivities once it was safe. The rest of the evening was a blast and stayed dry enough...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Obituary: Johnston, Peggy Jean
Peggy Jean Johnston, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 4, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Pearl and Ruby Sylvis Life. She had at one time worked as a Caregiver with JCDC Social Services of Parkersburg. She enjoyed...
WTAP
Emerson Avenue area boil advisory lifted
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Customers of the Parkersburg Utility Board in the Emerson Avenue area no longer need to boil their water. This is according to a press release from the Parkersburg Utility Board. On Friday, customers were notified of an issue with drinking water in the Emerson Avenue area...
WTAP
Annual Belpre Homecoming Parade avoids rain
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Belpre Homecoming Parade rolled through Belpre this morning. Many floats were included in the parade such as pageant winners, the Belpre band, BHS football team, BHS volleyball team and more. Many people come to the annual event as tradition with their children or grandchildren.
WTAP
Veterans collected donations to help Kentucky flood victims
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donations were collected for flood victims in Kentucky. From Wednesday to Friday, veterans have been working at Sunset Funeral Home to collect donations for the victims. Most of the donations were geared towards clean-up efforts, with mops, buckets, and paper towels being donated, among other items.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Belpre Homecoming parade route for August 6
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual parade Saturday, August 6. The parade is expected to start at 10 a.m. and last about two hours. This will be the 90th homecoming celebration for the Belpre Homecoming. Homecoming coordinator Terri Klingenberg explains the route of...
WTAP
Sales Tax Holiday weekend for Ohio and West Virginia
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many parents are looking for deals to help get the kids ready to go back to school. Both Ohio and West Virginia have a sales tax holiday to help this weekend. The sales tax holiday in both Ohio and West Virginia are underway, and will continue...
WTAP
WTAP Pet of the Week: Salem from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Salem! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!. Salem is a pit mix! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!. Salem is 1.5 years old and loves to run and play as well as going for a little dip in the water. If you...
WTAP
Williamstown Relay For Life continues indoors despite heavy rains.
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -Despite heavy rain showers and muggy conditions, the Williamstown Relay for Life was held within the First Baptist Church of WIlliamstown Friday evening. More than 200 supporters filed in and out of the venue to sample wares, treats, crafts and more...all in support of the American Cancer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Two shooting suspects are involved in DUI crash
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - About thirty minutes after being dispatched to the scene of a robbery in which a minor was shot, law enforcement was called to the scene of a DUI. Two of the shooting suspects were involved. The driver, 20 year old Michael Walker McCauley, is in custody....
WTAP
Local writers will be highlighted at Saturday showcase
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local library is hosting a writers’ showcase this Saturday. Local writers will get the spotlight. Four artists from the area will be reading their work as well as talking about their creative process. Each writer will have about an hour block which will end in a question and answer period.
WTAP
Fort Frye Local Schools receives over $240 thousand in funds for school safety
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - “Our schools are older buildings and when schools were built 50 years ago or even longer, we didn’t have the security and safety issues in society that we do today,” says Fort Frye Local Schools superintendent, Stephanie Starcher. Ohio governor Mike Dewine will...
WTAP
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jeannette Jaracauro – or J.J. As some of her coworkers call her – is a district manager for Burger King. J.J. Has been with the company for 28 years now and has received many awards because of her work. “Being in this community, being...
WTAP
Williamstown Relay for Life event moved indoors
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The possibility of storms and rainy weather is moving Williamstown’s Relay for Life event indoors on Friday, August 5. Carmen Hathaway with the American Cancer Society says the forecast is prompting the move. Friday’s event will now be held at the First Baptist Church in...
WTAP
Man wanted for escaping from home confinement
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports that Anthony Lamont Benson of Parkersburg absconded from home confinement on August 4, 2022. Anthony was ordered into home confinement for bond supervision by Judge J.D. Beane of Wood County. There is now a warrant on file for escape...
WTAP
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with minor injuries from crash
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A motorcyclist was left with minor injuries after getting into an accident with a vehicle. According to officials, the accident happened outside of My Way Lounge on Juliana Street. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.
WTAP
Marietta Police Dept. opening hiring pool, seeing low amount of applicants
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Some police departments say it has been hard to recruit new officers. The Marietta Police Department is looking for more applicants. The department’s captain, Ryan Huffman says that the force is seeing less applicants each year. He says they only got 20 applicants for the...
Comments / 0