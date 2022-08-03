Retailers Offering High Ethanol Blend Can Now Apply for Tax Credits in Nebraska

Read on www.huskeradio.com
Cash Rates Continue to Climb in Nebraska, Hit All-Time High
Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska are paying the highest cash rental rates on record an economist says that won’t change soon according to Brownfield. Jim Jansen with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln says rates jumped anywhere from 10 to 15 percent, matching a 10-year trend. “Some of the major driving forces were the changes in commodity prices in terms of expectations on what the commodities were worth,” he says. “Input expenses followed that so it was a balancing act to figure out where cash rents should be given the cost and income associated with it.”
Gov. Ricketts Thanks Nebraska National Guard for Service in the Middle East
This week, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts thanked Nebraska National Guard (NNG) Soldiers from the 1057th Military Police Company for their service during a visit to the Middle East. The Governor spoke to Soldiers at Camp Arifjan Army Base in Kuwait to celebrate a rare occurrence—one Nebraska team transferring its command to another detachment of fellow Nebraskans. The Scottsbluff-based team of the 1057th Military Police deployed in October 2021. As they return home, the Kearney-based detachment of the 1057th is carrying on their mission. “Twenty-five years ago, Nebraskans in the National Guard rarely deployed overseas,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Today, young women and men who join the Nebraska National Guard not only prepare to be deployed—they expect to be deployed. They’re eager to support U.S. military missions abroad, and they have the training and skills to take on major responsibilities. Congratulations to the first team of the 1057th Military Policy Company for completing a successful deployment. We pray for the safety and success of the second team as they carry on the great work of the Nebraska National Guard in the Middle East.”
Dangerous Fire in Nebraska’s Panhandle Now 85% Contained
Fire crews made substantial headway in containing a western Nebraska wildfire that has destroyed some homes, despite getting significantly less rain than officials hoped for. Officials believed the Carter Canyon Fire south of Gering was about 85% contained by Wednesday morning after being only about 30% contained a day earlier, Ben Bohall with the Nebraska Forest Service said. Fire crews had hoped storms Tuesday would bring heavy rains to help douse the flames, but Bohall said the area instead only saw light showers and lightning strikes that sparked two additional fires.
