Retailers Offering High Ethanol Blend Can Now Apply for Tax Credits in Nebraska

This week, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts thanked Nebraska National Guard (NNG) Soldiers from the 1057th Military Police Company for their service during a visit to the Middle East. The Governor spoke to Soldiers at Camp Arifjan Army Base in Kuwait to celebrate a rare occurrence—one Nebraska team transferring its command to another detachment of fellow Nebraskans. The Scottsbluff-based team of the 1057th Military Police deployed in October 2021. As they return home, the Kearney-based detachment of the 1057th is carrying on their mission. “Twenty-five years ago, Nebraskans in the National Guard rarely deployed overseas,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Today, young women and men who join the Nebraska National Guard not only prepare to be deployed—they expect to be deployed. They’re eager to support U.S. military missions abroad, and they have the training and skills to take on major responsibilities. Congratulations to the first team of the 1057th Military Policy Company for completing a successful deployment. We pray for the safety and success of the second team as they carry on the great work of the Nebraska National Guard in the Middle East.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO