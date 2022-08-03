Route 2058 Leechburg Road Slide Repair Starts Thursday in Penn Hills

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Heavy downpour on Friday caused a pond on Slippery Rock University's campus to overflow which resulted in flooding on Kiester Road. Then, the flooding caused a car to get stuck in the middle of the water on the road. The 20-year-old driver from Pittsburgh was visiting his girlfriend, a student at the university, said the water was up to his windows. "I left work and I came here and I was really freaking out when I saw how high the water was and I kept calling him but he was talking to the firefighters," the student said. "Then his sister called me, and my dad called me, and my mom called me, so, everyone was kind of freaking out." A firefighter was able to lower a life bucket to the driver, he was lifted into the bucket, and taken to safety. He was not hurt.

