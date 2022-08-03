Route 2058 Leechburg Road Slide Repair Starts Thursday in Penn Hills

Read on actapgh.org
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PennDOT work to detour traffic in Youngwood, Unity
Motorists can expect to encounter detours beginning Monday for PennDOT projects in Youngwood and Unity Township. In Youngwood, Depot Street will be closed for road excavation and paving between Third and Fourth streets — the respective northbound and southbound lanes of Route 119. A northbound detour will be in...
PennDOT bridge inspections will change traffic near 4 Allegheny County bridges
PennDOT bridge inspections will affect drivers throughout Allegheny County through the end of the month, officials said Friday. Work begins Monday on four bridges, said spokesman Steve Cowan. The inspection work will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Friday. The work includes the following bridges:. The overhead...
wtae.com
VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County
PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
wtae.com
Parkway East ramp closures, traffic restrictions set this weekend
PITTSBURGH — PennDOT has announced the following construction work and traffic restrictions on Interstate 376 (Parkway East) in Pittsburgh this weekend. The Boulevard of the Allies ramp to the outbound (eastbound) Parkway East will be closed, starting at 8 p.m. Friday and continuing through 5:30 a.m. Monday. Here is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Flash flooding forces residents from homes; cleanup underway
Kevin McCurdy returned to his mobile home early Saturday and took stock of the aftermath from flooding the night before. “It’s the worst I’ve ever seen,” said McCurdy, who has lived on Forest Avenue in the village of Dorothy, just south of Latrobe, for 17 years. “The water was up over the porch, and it got in the heating ductwork.
Community in Westmoreland County recovering after flooding
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several people in Westmoreland County had to evacuate their homes after flooding crept into their homes and washed though their community. County dispatchers said one of the areas hit the hardest was Dorothy Patch in Unity Township. Creek water began to rise near the community...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No injuries reported in Brentwood house fire Sunday morning
No one was hurt in a house fire reported in Brentwood on Sunday morning. Responders were called to the fire on the 300 block of Marylea Avenue around 8:15 a.m., an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said. The cause of the fire is unknown, the dispatcher said. She did not have...
butlerradio.com
Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road
At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Here's what used to occupy some large Pittsburgh construction sites
It’s tradition for Pittsburghers to give directions to landmarks that no longer exist. “Turn right where Schenley High School used to be.”. It is a quirk that showcases the region’s love for nostalgia and respect for its history. Dozens of construction projects are happening in the city. Buildings...
wtae.com
Vigil held for driver killed in garbage truck crash
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Family and friends of the driver killed in agarbage truck crash involving two homes held a vigil Saturday night. Forty-seven-year-old Dana Rodericks was driving a Big's Sanitation truck early Tuesday morning driving on Jefferson Street. Allegheny County Police believe Rodericks was attempting to turn onto Patton Street when the truck flipped over and hit two homes.
Car gets stuck in the middle of the road on Slippery Rock University's campus
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Heavy downpour on Friday caused a pond on Slippery Rock University's campus to overflow which resulted in flooding on Kiester Road. Then, the flooding caused a car to get stuck in the middle of the water on the road. The 20-year-old driver from Pittsburgh was visiting his girlfriend, a student at the university, said the water was up to his windows. "I left work and I came here and I was really freaking out when I saw how high the water was and I kept calling him but he was talking to the firefighters," the student said. "Then his sister called me, and my dad called me, and my mom called me, so, everyone was kind of freaking out." A firefighter was able to lower a life bucket to the driver, he was lifted into the bucket, and taken to safety. He was not hurt.
3 people taken to hospital after early morning crash on I-279
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were hospitalized after a car crash on Interstate-279 early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on the Parkway North in Ross Township. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. Allegheny County 911 confirmed that three people were...
A tornado tears through a WV community and deadly drugs are off the streets: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. What began as an evening storm ended in devastation in parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. –> West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2 <– The community of Dallas in Marshall County saw homes damaged, trees downed and plenty of power outages. The National […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Eastern Pittsburgh suburban real estate transactions for the week of Aug. 7, 2022
Estate of John Yesko sold property at 123 Lynnwood Ave. to Irina Voytsekhova for $85,000. Kathleen Conley sold property at 30 McKelvey Ave. to Timothy Savisky for $115,000. John Wilson sold property at 149 Pennwood Ave. to Ryan Dammerman for $475,000. Forest Hills. John Michael Omalley sold property at 128...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Emergency shelter offered, donations sought for Westmoreland flooding victims
The Red Cross is teaming up with the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg to offer shelter for those displaced by flash flooding Friday night in Westmoreland County. Meanwhile, donated items and money to help flooding victims in Unity Township, Latrobe and Derry — among the hardest-hit areas — are being collected by Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department, which helped residents with evacuation and shelter Friday.
Fire breaks out at new brewery set to open in Strip District
PITTSBURGH — A Strip District business that hasn’t opened yet suffered a bit of a setback when a fire broke out inside early Friday. The fire happened just after midnight at the site of the future Bonafide Beer Company on 21st Street between Penn Avenue and Smallman Street.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh development is (mostly) booming. What to know now and what to expect next
Pittsburgh is experiencing a building boom worth billions. About 80 large construction projects are in the works or have been proposed in the city, according to Tribune-Review research and data from construction analyst firm Tall Timber Group. About half are under construction. The projects range from office space and multi-use retail to hotels and affordable housing, from hospitals and grocery stores to upgrades to athletic facilities and apartments or condos.
CBS News
Woman and dog rescued from Greensburg home, Red Cross assisting those displaced by flooding
GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A dramatic video was caught on video at a home on Bailey Farm Road in Greensburg. A woman and her dog had to be rescued as flood waters began to rise in her home. Crews said the fast-moving flood waters had her trapped in the home and...
27 First News
Friday’s storm causes flash flooding, knocks down trees in parts of Lawrence County
(WKBN) – Severe weather has been a constant theme across the United States this summer, and Friday, strong thunderstorms impacted Lawrence County. The thunderstorm formed in northwest Lawrence County around 5:30 p.m. Friday. This thunderstorm grew in size and strength and became stationary over northern parts of Lawrence County....
wtae.com
Frustrated homeowner says city contractor damaged his driveway, won't repair
PITTSBURGH — A frustrated Pittsburgh homeowner said a city contractor damaged his property but will not repair the damage. Action News Investigates: Watch the report from Brookline in the video above. When the city paved the Brookline alley behind James Holland’s house, he said the crew took a chunk...
