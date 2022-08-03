ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Route 2058 Leechburg Road Slide Repair Starts Thursday in Penn Hills

 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PennDOT work to detour traffic in Youngwood, Unity

Motorists can expect to encounter detours beginning Monday for PennDOT projects in Youngwood and Unity Township. In Youngwood, Depot Street will be closed for road excavation and paving between Third and Fourth streets — the respective northbound and southbound lanes of Route 119. A northbound detour will be in...
YOUNGWOOD, PA
wtae.com

VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County

PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
PLEASANT UNITY, PA
wtae.com

Parkway East ramp closures, traffic restrictions set this weekend

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT has announced the following construction work and traffic restrictions on Interstate 376 (Parkway East) in Pittsburgh this weekend. The Boulevard of the Allies ramp to the outbound (eastbound) Parkway East will be closed, starting at 8 p.m. Friday and continuing through 5:30 a.m. Monday. Here is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Flash flooding forces residents from homes; cleanup underway

Kevin McCurdy returned to his mobile home early Saturday and took stock of the aftermath from flooding the night before. “It’s the worst I’ve ever seen,” said McCurdy, who has lived on Forest Avenue in the village of Dorothy, just south of Latrobe, for 17 years. “The water was up over the porch, and it got in the heating ductwork.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No injuries reported in Brentwood house fire Sunday morning

No one was hurt in a house fire reported in Brentwood on Sunday morning. Responders were called to the fire on the 300 block of Marylea Avenue around 8:15 a.m., an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said. The cause of the fire is unknown, the dispatcher said. She did not have...
BRENTWOOD, PA
butlerradio.com

Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road

At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
SAXONBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Here's what used to occupy some large Pittsburgh construction sites

It’s tradition for Pittsburghers to give directions to landmarks that no longer exist. “Turn right where Schenley High School used to be.”. It is a quirk that showcases the region’s love for nostalgia and respect for its history. Dozens of construction projects are happening in the city. Buildings...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Vigil held for driver killed in garbage truck crash

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Family and friends of the driver killed in agarbage truck crash involving two homes held a vigil Saturday night. Forty-seven-year-old Dana Rodericks was driving a Big's Sanitation truck early Tuesday morning driving on Jefferson Street. Allegheny County Police believe Rodericks was attempting to turn onto Patton Street when the truck flipped over and hit two homes.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Car gets stuck in the middle of the road on Slippery Rock University's campus

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Heavy downpour on Friday caused a pond on Slippery Rock University's campus to overflow which resulted in flooding on Kiester Road. Then, the flooding caused a car to get stuck in the middle of the water on the road. The 20-year-old driver from Pittsburgh was visiting his girlfriend, a student at the university, said the water was up to his windows. "I left work and I came here and I was really freaking out when I saw how high the water was and I kept calling him but he was talking to the firefighters," the student said. "Then his sister called me, and my dad called me, and my mom called me, so, everyone was kind of freaking out." A firefighter was able to lower a life bucket to the driver, he was lifted into the bucket, and taken to safety. He was not hurt.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
WTRF- 7News

A tornado tears through a WV community and deadly drugs are off the streets: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. What began as an evening storm ended in devastation in parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.  –> West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2 <– The community of Dallas in Marshall County saw homes damaged, trees downed and plenty of power outages. The National […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Emergency shelter offered, donations sought for Westmoreland flooding victims

The Red Cross is teaming up with the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg to offer shelter for those displaced by flash flooding Friday night in Westmoreland County. Meanwhile, donated items and money to help flooding victims in Unity Township, Latrobe and Derry — among the hardest-hit areas — are being collected by Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department, which helped residents with evacuation and shelter Friday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh development is (mostly) booming. What to know now and what to expect next

Pittsburgh is experiencing a building boom worth billions. About 80 large construction projects are in the works or have been proposed in the city, according to Tribune-Review research and data from construction analyst firm Tall Timber Group. About half are under construction. The projects range from office space and multi-use retail to hotels and affordable housing, from hospitals and grocery stores to upgrades to athletic facilities and apartments or condos.
PITTSBURGH, PA

