Ribbon cutting held for new Carroll High School
The start of the new school year is going to be extra special for students, teachers and staff of one Corpus Christi Independent School District High School.
Citations for violating water restrictions in effect
For Portland residents violating Stage 1 Water Restrictions, a citation may be in their very near future. During Stage 1 Water Restrictions, watering with an irrigation system or sprinklers is allowed once a week on residents’ trash day. On that day, no watering is permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Local air quality group grows to official organization
The Coastal Bend Air Quality Partnership (CBAQP) has been a volunteer organization for the past 30 years. The organization, which covers Nueces and San Patricio Counties, was started in 1995 by Gretchen Arnold when Corpus Christi was very close to violating ozone air quality standards set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Corpus Christi mayor gives State of the City Address
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling it a "new and unprecedented era of progress," Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo delivered the annual State of the City Address at the American Bank Center. In her second yearly address since becoming mayor, Guajardo highlighted street repair, recognizing it as a top priority.
portasouthjetty.com
Boardwalk plans change; closure now expected Monday
Plans have changed with regard to the boardwalk at the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center in Port Aransas. An announcement issued Thursday through City Hall said the boardwalk would be closed to the public throughout this afternoon (Thursday, Aug. 4), for construction of a next-door boardwalk. But those plans have been...
CCISD works to fill teaching vacancies ahead of new school year
Corpus Christi Independent School district has been actively recruiting and hiring teachers over the summer, adding 150 teachers. The district is reporting 75 vacancies.
PBR Challenger Event scheduled for Aug. 13
The Goliad County Area Go Texan and DVS Productions has announced that the committee is again bringing professional bull riding to Goliad, Aug. 13, with their 10th annual PBR Challenger Event. The event is presented by Boss Crane and Rigging and brought to Goliad County by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance.
The Port of Corpus Christi welcomes new PORT-Able Learning Lab
The Port of Corpus Christi Authority (POCCA) is bringing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) learning to area schools with a brand new portable learning facility. POCCA has partnered with Learning Undefeated Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides life-changing experiences for area students, to launch the new POCCA PORT-Able Learning...
Get a tour of the new Carroll High School on Friday at ribbon-cutting ceremony
The ribbon-cutting event will take place at 10 a.m., and the new campus is located at 3202 Saratoga Boulevard.
CCISD holds back to school convocation
For the first time in years all CCISD employees gather for their convocation. It's a massive pep rally-like event to fire up educators and other employees for the start of the new year.
New Harbor Bridge at risk of 'collapse' under current design, TxDOT says
TxDOT released the contents of a letter it sent bridge developer Flatiron Dragados on July 15. TxDOT said the developer was not taking steps to fix its design error.
Canales accused of doing end-run around commissioners' court in park dispute
As the legal process between the Jones family and Nueces County officials drags on behind closed doors in regard to Padre Balli Park's fate, 6 Investigates digs into documents
Port desalination plant permit gets contested case hearing
The Port of Corpus Christi Authority’s (POCCA) La Quinta desalination plant hit a snag when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) granted a contested case hearing on the port’s application for a water rights permit. La Quinta channel runs from Portland to Ingleside on the Bay and is located on Corpus Christi Bay.
CCISD still suffering from school bus driver shortage
CCISD's director of transportation Kyle Pelichet said they are hiring bus drivers, but they make up for the drivers that retired.
Nueces County DA Mark Gonzalez addresses prosecutor shortage
“If it’s man power that’s the issue that we have because we are twelve people down, you call me, I’ll try the case myself,” Gonzalez said.
Sinton, Odem Fire Departments respond to 2 grass fires on Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sinton Fire and Odem Volunteer Fire Department's responded to two grass fries on Sinton's north and south side. No one was displaced by the fire, but an abandoned home on the property was lost completely. They're reminding everyone that San Patricio County is still...
Her Religious Mission Became A Financial Mission
Janie Barrera founded one of the largest and most successful non-profit business microlenders in the country. Her journey to that founding has roots in her youth in Corpus Christi, Texas, and by no means was Barrera’s a typical path to starting a finance company.
Watco begins service on Texas Coastal Bend Railroad
Watco’s newest short line, the Texas Coastal Bend Railroad (TCBR), unveiled two locomotives emblazoned with the Port of Corpus Christi logo at a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week. The locomotives are part of Watco’s five-locomotive investment that will serve multiple customers at the Port of Corpus Christi. TCBR will begin...
Frank Pagel
Frank Pagel, 89, of Tivoli passed away July 25, 2022. He was born September 25, 1932 in Refugio County near Tivoli to Gus and Elenora Stanzel Pagel on the family farm that was purchased in 1907 by his grandparents, Ernst and Anna Appelt Pagel. He graduated from Austwell-Tivoli High School in 1949 at the age of 16.
Who decides whether cases get dismissed?
CCPD takes 6 Investigates through the procedure for sending cases to the district attorney's office, and how the decision to prosecute a case rests with them.
