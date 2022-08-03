ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TX

mysoutex.com

Citations for violating water restrictions in effect

For Portland residents violating Stage 1 Water Restrictions, a citation may be in their very near future. During Stage 1 Water Restrictions, watering with an irrigation system or sprinklers is allowed once a week on residents’ trash day. On that day, no watering is permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
PORTLAND, TX
mysoutex.com

Local air quality group grows to official organization

The Coastal Bend Air Quality Partnership (CBAQP) has been a volunteer organization for the past 30 years. The organization, which covers Nueces and San Patricio Counties, was started in 1995 by Gretchen Arnold when Corpus Christi was very close to violating ozone air quality standards set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi mayor gives State of the City Address

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling it a "new and unprecedented era of progress," Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo delivered the annual State of the City Address at the American Bank Center. In her second yearly address since becoming mayor, Guajardo highlighted street repair, recognizing it as a top priority.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
City
Portland, TX
Local
Texas Government
Portland, TX
Government
City
Gregory, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Boardwalk plans change; closure now expected Monday

Plans have changed with regard to the boardwalk at the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center in Port Aransas. An announcement issued Thursday through City Hall said the boardwalk would be closed to the public throughout this afternoon (Thursday, Aug. 4), for construction of a next-door boardwalk. But those plans have been...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
mysoutex.com

PBR Challenger Event scheduled for Aug. 13

The Goliad County Area Go Texan and DVS Productions has announced that the committee is again bringing professional bull riding to Goliad, Aug. 13, with their 10th annual PBR Challenger Event. The event is presented by Boss Crane and Rigging and brought to Goliad County by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance.
mysoutex.com

The Port of Corpus Christi welcomes new PORT-Able Learning Lab

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority (POCCA) is bringing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) learning to area schools with a brand new portable learning facility. POCCA has partnered with Learning Undefeated Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides life-changing experiences for area students, to launch the new POCCA PORT-Able Learning...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
#Gregory Portland Isd
News Break
Politics
mysoutex.com

Port desalination plant permit gets contested case hearing

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority’s (POCCA) La Quinta desalination plant hit a snag when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) granted a contested case hearing on the port’s application for a water rights permit. La Quinta channel runs from Portland to Ingleside on the Bay and is located on Corpus Christi Bay.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
tpr.org

Her Religious Mission Became A Financial Mission

Janie Barrera founded one of the largest and most successful non-profit business microlenders in the country. Her journey to that founding has roots in her youth in Corpus Christi, Texas, and by no means was Barrera’s a typical path to starting a finance company.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
rtands.com

Watco begins service on Texas Coastal Bend Railroad

Watco’s newest short line, the Texas Coastal Bend Railroad (TCBR), unveiled two locomotives emblazoned with the Port of Corpus Christi logo at a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week. The locomotives are part of Watco’s five-locomotive investment that will serve multiple customers at the Port of Corpus Christi. TCBR will begin...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Frank Pagel

Frank Pagel, 89, of Tivoli passed away July 25, 2022. He was born September 25, 1932 in Refugio County near Tivoli to Gus and Elenora Stanzel Pagel on the family farm that was purchased in 1907 by his grandparents, Ernst and Anna Appelt Pagel. He graduated from Austwell-Tivoli High School in 1949 at the age of 16.
TIVOLI, TX

