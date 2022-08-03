Tell us: What do you want to know about wildfire prevention in Sonoma County?

LAKE COUNTY -- Evacuation orders triggered by a fast-moving wildfire along a stretch of Highway 53 in Clearlake Thursday afternoon have been lifted, according to authorities.The wildfire burning in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first reported shortly before 1 p.m., authorities said.The so-called Ogulin Fire spread quickly enough for Clearlake police to issue a mandatory evacuation order for the area south of Highway 53 at Ogulin Canyon Road.Highway 53 is also closed between Ogulin Canyon Road and Olympic Drive.Ogulin Fire - Evacuation MapThe Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa unit reported that it was assisting on the fire at 3 p.m. and said the fire was at 10 acres and 20% contained. There were reports that the forward progress of the fire has stopped.The Lake County Sheriff's Department said the evacuation orders were lifted by around 4 p.m. Caltrans said Highway 53 reopened to traffic by around 4:45 p.m.

CLEARLAKE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO