Tell us: What do you want to know about wildfire prevention in Sonoma County?

Sonoma County conducts emergency planning for drought
(KRON) – In the North Bay, Sonoma County held a virtual town hall on Thursday sharing details about emergency planning underway to respond to the drought it is currently dealing with. “We’re in a significant drought,” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said. “Conserve water. Every drop counts.” It was the county’s fourth virtual town hall […]
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
Government Technology
Calistoga, Calif., to Deploy Automated License Plate Readers
(TNS) — In an effort to improve Calistoga's policing, six Automated License Plate Reader cameras will soon be installed at the entry points of the city, making Calistoga the first Napa County city to directly lease the devices. The ALPRs — which photograph the license plate numbers and vehicles...
Wildfire breaks out in Lake County; evacuation order lifted
The evacuation order amid safety concerns over the Ogulin Fire burning in Clearlake, California has been lifted.
San Rafael firm gets $3M contract for Sonoma Valley park improvements
Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has awarded a contract to Bauman Landscape and Construction Inc. of San Rafael for $3.35 million in work needed to complete $7.2 million in renovations and improvements to recreation facilities at Maxwell Farms Regional Park, a regional park located in Boyes Hot Springs adjacent to the city of Sonoma.
Discover Sonoma’s Scenic Backroads Like a Vintage Race Car Driver
Sonoma County is well known for its scenic backroads, snaking over mountains, around bucolic farms, ranches and endless vineyards, then out to the Russian River and the glorious Pacific Ocean. Spectacular views abound, and one of the best ways to take it all in is with a race car. A...
At least one dead, 11 sickened by Legionnaires’ disease in California’s Napa County
Health officials in California’s Napa County say at least one person is dead and 11 others were sickened by Legionnaires’ disease, which is a type of pneumonia that is caused by the Legionella bacteria. Officials say the rooftop cooling tower at the Embassy Suites Napa Valley was identified as holding "high levels" of the bacteria.Aug. 4, 2022.
Willie Brown in conversation, in Sonoma
The Sonoma Speaker Series welcomes the former Speaker — and outspoken talker — Willie Brown, on Monday, August 8. A two-term mayor of San Francisco, Brown has been at the center of California politics, government, and civic life for four decades, spending 30 years in the California Assembly, 15 as Speaker. Today, he heads the Willie L. Brown, Jr. Institute on Politics and Public Service. Blunt, opinionated and still extremely well-connected, Brown chats with Laura Zimmerman.
Experts still stumped by event that killed, sickened hundreds of California pelicans
"This kind of volatility in their population, of course, creates concerns."
Fast-moving Clearlake wildfire prompts evacuations
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildland fire in Clearlake has prompted evacuations of homes and businesses along a stretch of Highway 53, with reports indicating that the fire may have been intentionally set. The Ogulin fire in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first...
Avelo Airlines has $58 RT flights from Sonoma to Palm Springs
With service on Mondays and Fridays, it's the perfect weekend or week-long getaway.
Update: Evacuation orders lifted after wildfire controlled in Clearlake
LAKE COUNTY -- Evacuation orders triggered by a fast-moving wildfire along a stretch of Highway 53 in Clearlake Thursday afternoon have been lifted, according to authorities.The wildfire burning in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first reported shortly before 1 p.m., authorities said.The so-called Ogulin Fire spread quickly enough for Clearlake police to issue a mandatory evacuation order for the area south of Highway 53 at Ogulin Canyon Road.Highway 53 is also closed between Ogulin Canyon Road and Olympic Drive.Ogulin Fire - Evacuation MapThe Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa unit reported that it was assisting on the fire at 3 p.m. and said the fire was at 10 acres and 20% contained. There were reports that the forward progress of the fire has stopped.The Lake County Sheriff's Department said the evacuation orders were lifted by around 4 p.m. Caltrans said Highway 53 reopened to traffic by around 4:45 p.m.
Amid Napa Legionnaires' outbreak, investigators find bacteria in hotel
NAPA, Calif. - Health officials in a preliminary investigation say they've traced a potential source of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa County to an Embassy Suites hotel. Napa County Public Health on Wednesday said they've been working with California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control...
Another Blow for Napa Wine Tourism
Just when the Napa Valley tourism industry seems to be recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, the city of Napa has been hit with an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease. Twelve people, all Napa city residents, have been sickened, according to the county health department. Three were hospitalized – one is still on a ventilator – and one has died. According to a county press release: "The individual who passed away was over the age of 50 and had risk factors for severe disease."
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
Solano County reports first human case of West Nile Virus
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Solano County reported its first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) on Thursday. The victim is from Vacaville and is currently recovering. Humans and animals can get the virus through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes can get it by feeding on infected birds. Currently, there are seven human […]
Cotati’s National Night Out
National Night Out was started in a small Pennsylvania town in 1970 as a means to promote harmony between the police and citizens. The first Tuesday in August was selected and the tradition began. Since then, the idea has spread across the entire country and Canada. The city of Cotati held its first NNO in 2016 featuring a BBQ and movie in La Plaza Park. After missing a year because of Covid, the city decided to replace exposed food and shared condiments with a catered, prepared, box meal. This task was handled deliciously by two local restaurants. Spring Thai served egg Pad Thai, fried rice, and spring rolls and Cotija’s Mexican provided burritos filled with beef, bean & cheese, and grilled chicken.
The Bay Area has the largest gap between renting and buying a home in the nation
Even as the Bay Area housing market cools and competition slows, that may not mean it's time to buy a home.
Marin, Contra Costa counties affected by drought rules
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
